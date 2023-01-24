LENOIR — The Watauga Pioneers wrestling team took two first-place finishes, as well as a silver medal and three bronze medals on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the 2022-23 NWC Championship at Hibriten High School. 

The 14-man Pioneers squad finished with 121 total team points, which was good enough for third place in the tournament, behind Ashe's 192 and Hibriten's 170.5.

Wrestling team photo after conference tournament

The 2022-23 Watauga High School wrestling team.
Ryder Sullivan vs Ryder Phipps

Pioneer wrestler Ryder Sullivan (left) squares off with Ashe County's Ryder Phipps in the 126 weight class championship match.
Eli Greene vs Kevin Pereira

Eli Greene (top) of Watauga rides Spartan wrestler Kevin Pereira in the 285 weight class championship match.

