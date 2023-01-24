LENOIR — The Watauga Pioneers wrestling team took two first-place finishes, as well as a silver medal and three bronze medals on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the 2022-23 NWC Championship at Hibriten High School.
The 14-man Pioneers squad finished with 121 total team points, which was good enough for third place in the tournament, behind Ashe's 192 and Hibriten's 170.5.
In the 106 weight class (WC) Watauga's Liam Perry lost to Brayden Reid (Hibriten) in the second round in a major decision 11-0. Despite a much stronger showing in the consolation bracket, Perry was then eliminated in the 3rd place match by Jeulenea Khang (Freedom) in a 6-0 decision.
Pioneer Isaac Hensley (113 WC) defeated LaShaun Going (South Caldwell) in a 8-6 decision in overtime, taking points through three takedowns and two escapes. In the next round, Hensley was defeated by eventual champion Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) by a fall in the first period. In the 3rd place match, Hensley received a technical fall from John Aguilar-Ramirez (Freedom).
For Watauga in the 120 WC, Creed Casner lost to Gabriel Smith (Ashe) in the first round in a very narrow 2-0 loss. In the consolation bracket, Casner first defeated Caleb Preston (Alexander Central) 3-2 by way of a takedown and an escape. Finally, Casner took third place in the 120 weight class by pinning Kaleb Pearson (Freedom) in the second period.
In the 126 WC, Ryder Sullivan (Watauga) defeated Noah Koenig (Hibriten) 10-4 with three takedowns and two reversals. Sullivan then faced Ryder Phipps (Ashe) in the finals. The duo had battled before on Nov. 15 when Sullivan pinned Phipps in a quad meet. This time around, Sullivan narrowly bested Phipps 8-7 in a match fraught with drama, including retracted points and a last-ditch, almost-takedown that Phipps desperately tried as time expired.
"In that last little second where they were talking about the takedown, I knew he (Phipps) didn't get it because I looked at the clock when I hit the mat, it was zeroed out and we didn't have two points of contact in the ring," Sullivan said. "So it was exciting to get the win, but scary at the same time because it was so close."
Sullivan's nerve-wracking bout may have been edge-of-your-seat close, but the Watauga grappler got the win in the end, taking home a first-place finish in the 126 WC.
Pioneer Mike Menchu-Yax (138 WC), narrowly lost in a 2-0 decision to eventual champ Kanon Harrington (Alexander Central) in the second round. In the consolation bracket, Menchu-Yax was eliminated by Jimmy Velasquez-Morales (Freedom) after being pinned.
In his first round of the 138 WC, Watauga senior Jacob Steadman pinned Aiden Piscopo (Freedom) in the third period. In the second round, although Steadman was pinned by Damian Harkey (S. Caldwell), the veteran Pioneer bounced back on the other side of the bracket. In the 3rd place match, Steadman defeated Drew Martin (Hibriten) in a 7-3 decision, sealing a bronze medal for himself.
"I'm pretty pleased with how I did this tournament," revealed Steadman. "I'm working to improve for the regional tournament as well. Also just a big thing going through my mind is my team and how I'm going to miss them after our season is over, which is maybe in like three weeks or less."
Camden Brock (145 WC) lost his opening match after being pinned by Luke Osborne (Ashe) in the first period. In the consolation bracket, Brock won a major decision 9-1 over Jacob Parsons (Freedom), with a nearfall, three takedowns and an escape. In the third place match, Brock was felled by Ross Watts (Hibriten) in the second period.
Pioneer Palmer Smith (152 WC) started strong by pinning Matt Dooley (Alexander Central) in the second period. In the finals contest, Smith faced a familiar foe — Ashe's Lukus Spencer. Smith and Spencer had battled twice before in the season, each winning one match.
Smith won this third bout by a 14-8 decision. Smith used a nearfall, four takedowns, a reversal and an escape to win the first place award. During the match Spencer was injured, and after the bout ended, Smith reassured Spencer that it was accidental.
"We've wrestled with each other since we were in middle school," Smith said of Spencer. "They've got a club over there in Ashe that I go to, so I'm tight with all those guys. It felt good to go out there and wrestle with somebody that you've grown up with, and it meant a lot to me to finally come out and beat him because it's been taking me a while to do that."
Pioneer senior Cooper Bleakley (160 WC) was pinned with only 8 seconds left in his opening match, after a back-and-forth battle with Larry Breeden (S. Caldwell). Bleakley had managed a nearfall, three takedowns and two reversals. In the consolation bracket, Bleakley was felled by Tristen Benedict in the second period, but the Pioneer upperclassman was still in good spirits later.
"Don't get only four hours of sleep before a tournament." Bleakley said. He also said he was looking forward to getting a hug from head coach Zach Stickland, who has humorously remarked to his athletes that they will only get a hug from him after their last match or if they win the state title.
In the 170 WC, Watauga's Cru Stoddard fell to Avin Crawford (Hibriten) by a pin in the first. Despite managing multiple escapes, Stoddard lost in a 7-3 decision in the consolation bracket after he was eliminated by Donovan Torres (S. Caldwell).
Elsewhere, Pioneer senior John Lantigua (182 WC) pinned William Suddreth (S. Caldwell) in one minute. The second round saw Lantigua fall to Nate Dahlstrom in the second period. However, Lantigua clawed his way through the consolation bracket, pinning Phoenix Miller (Ashe) in two minutes, before winning a 6-2 decision against Alan Vicente-Perez (Freedom) to nab a third place finish.
"I'm alright with the results today," Lantigua said. "I got a medal out of it. But really, I want to move on and start getting ready for the regional tournament. Hopefully I can get another shot at some of the guys that have beat me this season once we get there."
Mikey Portante (195 WC) faced eventual champion Kevin Augustin-Hernandez (Freedom) in his first match, narrowly losing in a 6-4 decision despite completing a reversal into a nearfall. In the lower bracket, Portante pinned Payton King (S. Caldwell) in the second period, before facing Rylan Davidson (Hibriten) in the 3rd place match. There, Davidson won in an 8-4 decision even though Portante made multiple escapes.
In the 220 WC, Watauga junior Trabey Shepherd was pinned in his first match by eventual champ Fredy Vincente-Perez. Shepherd pinned Parker Mast (S. Caldwell) for a shot at 3rd place. In that match, Shepherd battled fiercely with Ben Bare (Ashe), but lost in a 3-0 decision.
Pioneer Eli Greene won his opener in the 285 WC by pinning Daniel Amaya-Perez (Hibriten) within 45 seconds, earning a spot in the finals. There, Greene faced Kevin Pereira (S. Caldwell). Despite Greene looking in control early with a nearfall and a takedown, Pereira pinned Greene late in the first. Greene emerged from the tournament with a silver medal for his efforts.
Watauga will next grapple on the mats on Saturday, Jan. 28 in a playoff dual meet with an opponent that is yet to be announced. This page will be updated with a time, location and opposing school once that information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.