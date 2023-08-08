Kate James Moore and Wes Moore

Parkway Elementary’s Kate James Moore (left) stands with NC State women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore (right), while at the Women’s Wolfpack Basketball Camp in Raleigh in late June.

 Photo courtesy Blue Ridge Energy

WATAUGA — Local middle school students shot hoops and ran drills at basketball camps hosted by two of the state’s largest universities this summer, thanks to sponsorship by Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships from Blue Ridge Energy.

Isaiah Shreve and Hubert Davis

Watauga County’s Isaiah Shreve poses for a photo with UNC Chapel Hill men’s basketball head coach Hubert Davis, during the Carolina Basketball Camp in Chapel Hill in late June.

Among the students at the basketball camps were four who hailed from the High Country —Kate James Moore (Parkway Elementary), Isaiah Shreve (Watauga Virtual Academy), Piper Johnson (Mountain View Elementary) and Carter Williams (Ashe Middle School).

  

