Members of the Watauga girls tennis team sit while watching the No. 1 position match between the Pioneers Sienna Davidson (So.) and Ashe's Claira Corley (Sr.). Davidson went on to win the match in two sets.
Photo by Jennifer Pillow
Posters of tennis team seniors hung on the fences surrounding the courts. Pictured are posters of Madison Ogden, Laurel West and Amira Younce.
MORGANTON, NC — After notching 9-0 sweeps against conference opponents Hibriten and Freedom, the Pioneers girls tennis team (12-1, 9-0) have clinched the season as Northwestern 3A/4A Girls Tennis conference winners.
The first of these two wins saw Watauga travel down to Lenoir, North Carolina to take the courts against the Hibriten Panthers (3-9, 3-7) on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Watauga vs Hibriten results:
Singles 5-1
Sienna Davidson (So.) 2-0 (set scores 6-1, 6-0)
Madison Ogden (Sr.) 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
Amira Younce (Sr.) 2-0 (6-1, 6-0)
Larisa Muse (So.) 2-0 (6-1, 6-1)
Alaina Muse (Sr.) 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
Macayla Kanoy (Sr.) 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
Doubles 3-0
Ogden/Younce 1-0 (set score 8-1)
Laurel West (Sr.)/Kanoy 1-0 (8-6)
Fiona Russell (Fr.)/Kennedy Moore (Fr.) 1-0 (8-3)
The second sweep featured the Pioneers heading to Morganton, NC to square off against the Freedom Patriots (3-9, 3-7) on Monday, Oct. 3.
Watauga vs Freedom results:
Singles 5-1
Sienna Davidson (So.) 2-0 (set scores 6-1, 6-3)
Madison Ogden (Sr.) 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)
Amira Younce (Sr.) 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
Larisa Muse (So.) 2-0 (6-1, 6-0)
Alaina Muse (Sr.) 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
Fiona Russell (Fr.) 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
Doubles 3-0
Ogden/Younce 1-0 (set score 8-2)
Kennedy Moore (Fr.)/Larson Berry (Fr.) 1-0 (8-5)
Abbi Shuman (Jr.)/Elsie Davis (So.) 1-0 (8-3)
The title winning tennis team have one more regular season matchup left, a home feature against the second place Ashe County Huskies, on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Play is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
