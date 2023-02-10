Feb. 10 volleyball signing

Caroline Farthing, Brooke Scheffler and Sadie Sharpe sign to play at the next level

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — Three Watauga High School volleyball players officially signed to play their sport at the next level. 

Caroline Farthing, Brooke Scheffler and Sadie Sharpe all signed their letters during a ceremony at the high school Friday afternoon.

Volleyball signing 3

Caroline Farthing, Brooke Scheffler and Sadie Sharpe with their family.  
Feb. 10 volleyball signing 2

Caroline Farthing, Brooke Scheffler and Sadie Sharpe with their teammates. 

