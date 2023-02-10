BOONE — Three Watauga High School volleyball players officially signed to play their sport at the next level.
Caroline Farthing, Brooke Scheffler and Sadie Sharpe all signed their letters during a ceremony at the high school Friday afternoon.
Farthing signed to play at App State, Scheffler signed to play at Furman University and Sharpe signed to play at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
"Girls, I will certainly treasure the memories we've made through our years together and am blessed to be a small part of your journey," Pioneer volleyball coach Kim Pryor said during the ceremony. "I'll cherish our snowy rides home from DC; championship after championship; shutting down Big South and placing 5th at nationals; being reunited at Watauga and making the most of our winter COVID volleyball season; final 4 and Elite 8 runs; and really just every chance we were able to be in the gym together.
"You are your families have become family. I have to admit that I've avoided the thought of this day for a while now," Pryor continued. "It represents the end of something special here, but I know that it's the start of something new and spectacular. Something I know about you three is that you will always work hard; you will put your heart and soul into the game and your teammates; and you will always exceed everyone's expectations. I can't wait to see what you accomplish at your new schools. Your coaches and your teammates have no idea how blessed they are to have you!"
Surrounded by family and friends, the three athletes signed their commitments to cheers from those gathered.
"I think it's cool to just see everyone that supported us along the way all in one room and it kind of like sums it all up — the support we've had to be able to go and do some of those things," Scheffler said.
Sharpe — who will play beach volleyball — agreed.
"It just showed like the family atmosphere of everyone who supported us rather than just the achievements on paper," Sharpe said.
Like how her two teammates feel, the support from across the years means a lot to Farthing.
"I feel like we have so much support flowing into this high school and from our community," Farthing said.
The three athletes had quite the run at WHS as they won multiple conference championships and made deep runs into the state tournament, including a trip to the Final Four and Elite 8.
Patrick McCormack contributed reporting to this story.
