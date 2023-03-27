HUDSON — The Watauga Pioneers boys' and girls' track teams were joined by the WMS district track squad at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, March 25, with all three crews nabbing first place finishes.
The Pioneer boys finished with 235.5 points, leaving them 53.5 points ahead of conference rival Alexander Central in second place. Meanwhile, the Watauga ladies cruised to victory with 256 points, claiming a 127-point margin over their runner-up, also Alexander Central.
Although early, these results bode well for future Pioneer prospects in the conference meet later on in the season.
Elsewhere the Watauga District Middle School track team took first place in an unofficial calculation, although Watauga was afforded a significant advantage after bringing a squad that was approximately the size of the other four teams combined.
Up next for the Pioneer high school harriers will be a tri-team meet with Alexander Central and South Caldwell in Taylorsville on Wednesday, March 29 at 4:30 p.m. The middle school team will run the tracks next on Thursday, March 30 in a meet hosted at Watauga High School at 4:30 p.m.
Spartan Invitational HS Girls' Team Results
1st - Watauga - 256 points
2nd - Alexander Central - 129
3rd - Hickory Christian Academy - 105
4th - South Caldwell - 77
5th - Hibriten - 43
6th - Stuart W. Cramer - 11
Spartan Invitational HS Boys' Team Results
1st - Watauga - 235.50 points
2nd - Alexander Central - 182
3rd - South Caldwell - 124.50
4th - Hickory Christian Academy - 44
5th - Stuart W. Cramer - 30
6th - West Iredell - 15
7th - Hibriten - 12
Watauga District MS Individual Results
Girls 100 Meter Dash Middle School
- 1st Wellenstein, Krystian 14.49
- 5th Shaw, Winter 15.82
Girls 1600 Meter Run Middle School
- 1st Townsend, Cali 5:34.93
- 2nd Kimbrough, Lily 6:16.00
Girls Shot Put Middle School
- 1st Smith, Maggie 26’ 5”
- 2nd Miller, Emma 22’ 5”
- 3rd Harris, Mackenzie 20’ 11.5”
- 4th Lail, Peyton 19’ 7”
- 5th Hege, Ellie 17’ 9”
Boys 100 Meter Dash Middle School
- 1st Ruiz, Chris 13.04
- 2nd Reed, Ethan 13.92
- 4th Greer, Coy 14.02
- 5th Reed, Eli 14.42
- 6th Morgan, Michael 14.70
Boys 1600 Meter Run Middle School
- 2nd Morgan, Michael 5:57.34
- 4th Reed, Ethan 6:02.39
Boys Shot Put Middle School
- 1st Coffey, Bryson 37’ 1.5”
- 2nd Gordon, Noah 31’ 10”
- 3rd Davis, Eli 29’ 6.5”
- 4th Gilbert, Lanson 25’ 3”
- 5th White, Ryan 24’ 3.5”
- 6th Roper, Justin 22’ 1.5”
- 7th Koontz, Nathan 21’ 6”
Watauga High Individual Girls Results
Girls 100 Meter Dash High School
- 3rd Kop, Olivia 13.98
- 5th Kop, Sophia 14.06
- 7th Windish, Hadleigh 14.41
Girls 200 Meter Dash High School
- 3rd Kop, Olivia 28.47
- 4th Beach-Verhey, Caroline 29.06
- 5th Windish, Hadleigh 29.06
- 6th Taylor, Cheyenne 10 Alexander Ce 29.12
- 7th Kop, Sophia 29.45
Girls 400 Meter Dash High School
- 2nd Darner, Kaitlyn 1:04.58
- 3rd Doty, Ava 1:05.47
5th Johnston, Natalie 1:08.64
- 7th Curtis, Ava 1:10.52 3
Girls 800 Meter Run High School
- 5th Norris, Anna 3:03.19
Girls 1600 Meter Run High School
- 3rd Anderson, Gwendolyn 5:46.71
- 8th Norris, Anna 6:44.16
Girls 3200 Meter Run High School
- 1st Beach Verhey, Janie 13:36.88
- 2nd Smith, Ellary 13:55.83
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles High School
- 1st Buchanan, Sadie 16.97
- 2nd Schneider, Kara 18.21
- 5th Barnes, Maggie 20.33
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles High School
- 1st Buchanan, Sadie 49.85
- 2nd Schneider, Kara 53.16
- 6th Fowler, Annie 1:00.81
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay High School
2nd - Watauga 'A' 52.42
- Kop, Sophia
- Windish, Hadleigh
- Darner, Kaitlyn
- Kop, Olivia
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay High School
2nd - Watauga 'A' 1:54.02
- Beach-Verhey, Caroline
- Doty, Ava
- Kop, Sophia
- Kop, Olivia
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay High School
1st - Watauga 'A' 4:33.54
- Doty, Ava
- Johnston, Natalie
- Curtis, Ava
- Buchanan, Sadie
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay High School
1st - Watauga 'A' 11:59.19
- Beach-Verhey, Janie
- Smith, Ellary
- Anderson, Gwendolyn
- St.Clair, Virginia
Girls High Jump High School
- 2nd Foskey, Olivia 4' 8”
- 4th Martin, Emma 4' 4”
- 5th Graham, Kayla 4' 2”
Girls Pole Vault High School
- 1st Burroughs, Olivia 10' 6”
- 2nd Martin, Emma 8' 6”
Girls Long Jump High School
- 3rd Burroughs, Olivia 14’ 6”
- 4th Foskey, Olivia 13' 11.5”
- 7th Windish, Hadleigh 11' 9”
- 8th Graham, Kayla 11' 5.5”
Girls Triple Jump High School
- 3rd Foskey, Olivia 28' 7”
- 4th Graham, Kayla 28' 2”
Girls Shot Put High School
- 2nd Burroughs, Olivia 32' 3.5”
- 3rd Pastusic, Emma 29' 7.5”
- 4th Gunell-Beck, Meggin Watauga 28' 6.5”
- 5th Cole, Somerlyn 27' 7.5”
Girls Discus Throw High School
- 1st Burroughs, Olivia 92' 5”
- 2nd Gunell-Beck, Meggin Watauga 91' 9”
- 3rd Pastusic, Emma 81' 7”
- 7th Cole, Somerlyn 69' 2"
Watauga High Individual Boys Results
Boys 100 Meter Dash High School
- 4th Oguntoyinbo, Lade 11.89
- 6th Bailey, Eli 12.02
- 7th Thompson, Trey 12.09
- 17th Williams, Kyle 13.52
Boys 200 Meter Dash High School
- 2nd Oguntoyinbo, Lade 23.71
- 6th Horine, Carlton 24.75
- 8th Bailey, Eli 24.84
- 13th DePriest, Maxwell 25.42
Boys 400 Meter Dash High School
- 1st Leon, Matthew 52.90
- 2nd Gremmell, Alex 53.38
- 4th Crosswell, Jakob 55.56
Boys 800 Meter Run High School
- 1st Norris, Jonah 2:13.04
- 7th Crymes, Davis 2:30.70
- 8th Page, Miles 2:33.00
- 14th Jasper, Mitch 2:46.41
Boys 1600 Meter Run High School
- 2nd Anderson, Collin 4:57.78
- 4th Rex, Sam 5:02.38
- 6th Page, Miles 5:18.33
Boys 3200 Meter Run High School
- 1st Taft, Elliott 11:05.73
- 3rd Zwetsloot, Calvin 11:15.49
- 5th Walker, Zeke 11:30.98
- 6th Crymes, Davis 12:15.10
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles High School
- 2nd Smith, Landon 17.24
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles High School
- 2nd Smith, Landon 43.93
- 3rd Horine, Carlton 44.91
- 8th Williams, Kyle 48.29
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay High School
2nd - Watauga 'A' 45.29
- Bailey, Eli
- Leon, Matthew
- Best, Klaus
- Thompson, Trey
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay High School
1st - Watauga 'A' 1:35.30
- Duvall, Micah
- Thompson, Trey
- Gremmell, Alex
- Oguntoyinbo, Lade
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay High School
1st - Watauga 'A' 3:37.08
- Gremmell, Alex
- Leon, Matthew
- Duvall, Micah
- Hamilton, Josh
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay High School
2nd - Watauga 'A' 9:22.87
- Crymes, Davis
- Anderson, Collin
- Rex, Sam
- Bradbury, Will
Boys High Jump High School
- 2nd Railey, Josiah 5' 6”
- T-4th Lindenmuth, Brady 5'
- T-4th Oguntoyinbo, Lade 5'
Boys Pole Vault High School
- 1st Kulcyk, Clayo 11' 6”
- 2nd Wilson, Luke 11'
- 4th Wood, Santino 9'
Boys Long Jump High School
- 2nd Railey, Josiah 18' 9.25”
- 7th Williams, Kyle 15' 10.25”
Boys Triple Jump High School
- 4th Railey, Josiah 38' 8.25”
- 7th Williams, Kyle 34' 6.50”
- 8th DePriest, Maxwell 34' 0.75”
Boys Shot Put High School
- 3rd Gunnell-Beck, Carson 38' 1”
- 4th Dewey, Caleb 37' 6.5”
- 8th Lutabingwa, Jonathan 34' 3”
- 15th Riordan, Callan 27' 5”
Boys Discus Throw High School
- 2nd Gunnell-Beck, Carson 125'
- 4th Lutabingwa, Jonathan 122' 8”
- 11th Riordan, Callan 76' 7”
