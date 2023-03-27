Watauga b triple jumper.jpeg

A Watauga Pioneer sails over the ground during the triple jump event.

 Photo credit Erin Johnston - 531 Photography
Josiah Railey flies through the air during the triple jump event.

HUDSON — The Watauga Pioneers boys' and girls' track teams were joined by the WMS district track squad at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, March 25, with all three crews nabbing first place finishes.

The Pioneer boys finished with 235.5 points, leaving them 53.5 points ahead of conference rival Alexander Central in second place. Meanwhile, the Watauga ladies cruised to victory with 256 points, claiming a 127-point margin over their runner-up, also Alexander Central.

A triple jump athlete from Watauga High plants her foot and drives forward during the event at the Spartan Invitational.
Watauga middle school harriers (left-to-right) Eli Reed, Ethan Reed, Michael Morgan and Chris Ruiz run at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, March 25.
Watauga Pioneers Kaitlyn Darner (right) runs during an event at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, March 25.
A Watauga Pioneer girls hurdles a barrier during the Spartan Invitational track meet on Saturday, March 25.
Watauga Pioneer freshman Kyle Williams leaps during the triple jump event on Saturday, March 25 at the Spartan Invitational.
Watauga Pioneer boys run around South Caldwell's track at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, March 25.

