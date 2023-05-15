TAYLORSVILLE — Three members of the Watauga Pioneers golf team participated in the NCHSAA 4A West Regionals on Tuesday, May 9, with one progressing onward to states. 

Paul Taylor 85

Paul Taylor — shown here on the fairway of hole No. 6 at Boone Golf Club — participated in the NCHSAA 4A West Regionals, finishing with a stroke-count of 85 at Brushy Mountain.

Watauga's Colin Phelps, Jake Warren and Paul Taylor joined more than 70 other golfers at Brushy Mountain Golf Course, with only three teams and nine individual members of the field moving on to states — and Phelps clinched one of those rare spots.

