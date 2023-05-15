TAYLORSVILLE — Three members of the Watauga Pioneers golf team participated in the NCHSAA 4A West Regionals on Tuesday, May 9, with one progressing onward to states.
Watauga's Colin Phelps, Jake Warren and Paul Taylor joined more than 70 other golfers at Brushy Mountain Golf Course, with only three teams and nine individual members of the field moving on to states — and Phelps clinched one of those rare spots.
Phelps shot a score of 76, good enough for fifth-place in an event which featured golfers from five different high school athletic conferences — Northwestern, Queen City, South Mecklenburg, Southwestern and The Mountain.
Joining Phelps at Brushy Mountain were fellow Pioneers Warren and Taylor, who recorded stroke counts of 79 and 85 respectively.
Phelps will compete for the NCHSAA 4A State Championship in a two-day tournament, on May 15-16 at the No. 8 Course in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
