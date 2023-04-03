BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball team played three opponents — the Hibriten Panthers, the Alleghany Trojans and the Freedom Patriots — over three days, and won each time.
On Tuesday, March 28, the Pioneers (6-6, 2-2 NWC) took down the Panthers (6-6, 1-3 NWC) withstanding a late comeback attempt.
Hibriten took an early lead with runs by Katie Story and Zoey Walker in the top of the first inning, but Watauga soon stormed ahead in the next two. Dagan Newsome (Jr.) was the first Pioneer across the plate — scoring her first of four runs on the evening — after Julie Matheson (So.) was walked with the bases loaded.
Newsome scored again in the bottom of the second, along with teammates Chloe Wilson (So.), Elizabeth Watson (So.) and Jayden Arnette (So.) as Watauga took a 5-2 lead.
However, the Panthers nipped back in front with their own 4-run streak in the third inning to set the scoreline at 6-5.
The Pioneers were undeterred though, as Arnette hit a single then Rilea Wike (Sr.) and Newsome were walked to load the bases again. Jordin Greene (So.) popped a double off her bat to send Arnette and Wike home, reclaiming the lead for Watauga.
The home team kept the heat on and the bases stayed full of Pioneer runners. Newsome would go on to score her third run, followed by Greene, Kara Brooks (Jr.) and Katie Jo Matheson (So.). Watauga possessed an 11-6 advantages by the end of the third.
Katie Jo Matheson pitched the entirety of the contest for the Pioneers, throwing 125 pitches across all seven innings. Matheson faced 39 batters — striking out seven — while allowing a .333 batting average, 12 hits and nine runs.
Due to Matheson's pitching and excellent fielding on both sides, the 11-6 result held through until the top of the sixth inning. There, Hibriten snuck three more runs back to pull within two, 11-9. To stop the bleeding, Greene — Watauga's second baseman — made a difficult, half-diving catch on a line-drive to her left to make the final out.
In the bottom of the sixth, Newsome was walked again before scoring on a double by Greene. On the next at-bat, Brooks sent Greene in to stretch the Pioneers margin to 13-9.
Watauga's Katie Jo Matheson was pivotal in closing out the match at the top of the seventh. From atop the mound, Matheson saw five batters, and struck one out. Matheson was involved in the other two outs as well, fielding grounders and flinging them to first base to help seal the 13-9 win for the Pioneers.
Watauga followed that nail-biter up with two very different victories — first a 24-5 explosion away at the Alleghany Trojans (0-11) on Wednesday before grinding out a 4-1 defensive home win Thursday against the Freedom Patriots (2-9, 0-4 NWC).
The Pioneers runs against the Trojans were scored by Wilson (5), Greene (4), Newsome (3), Brooks (3), Julie Matheson (3), Wike (2), Watson (1), Arnette (1), Eriana Fidler (1) and Abby Cole (1). Wilson hit a home run, while Greene and Brooks split pitching duties.
Watauga run-ruled the winless Trojans in five innings, 24-5.
Against the Patriots on Thursday, Watauga scored once early in the bottom of the first and held the 1-0 lead for five innings.
Katie Jo Matheson again pitched a complete game, recording five strikeouts through 30 batters. Matheson's pitching and the Pioneers fielding kept Freedom quiet, only allowing an on-base percentage of .125.
In the bottom of the sixth, Watauga nabbed three more runs to extend their lead to 4-0. Wilson singled to reach first, before being batted-in by Greene. A Brooks double allowed Greene to make it home, and finally Brooks scored after a hit by Katie Jo Matheson.
The Patriots needed at least four runs to keep the game going, and Cassidy Taylor did score after teammate Lani Campbell was walked with the bases loaded. Matheson's fielding from the hill again finished the game as she scooped a grounder and sent it to Wilson behind the plate for the last out.
Watauga is now 6-6 on the season, and is 2-2 in the Northwest Conference, pushing for third place in the division.
Up next for the Pioneers will be an away game against the Ashe County Huskies on Tuesday, April 4. Following that will be a home bout versus the Starmount Rams on Wednesday, April 5, scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Team — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Hibriten 2 0 4 0 0 3 0 9 13 4
Watauga 1 4 6 0 0 2 - 13 11 1
Team — 1 2 3 4 5 R H E
Watauga 1 0 13 4 6 24 22 0
Alleghany 1 0 4 0 0 5 8 3
Team — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Freedom 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 3
Watauga 1 0 0 0 0 3 - 4 4 0
