Jalen Vasquez played for D2 school North Greenville University, before spending his ‘23 summer in Boone with the Bigfoots. Vasquez was drafted as the No. 601 overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft, during the 20th round.
SEATTLE, Wash. — Last week, three baseball players with connections to Boone were taken in the MLB draft — Appalachian State’s Xander Hamilton, and Boone Bigfoots Nadir Lewis and Jalen Vasquez.
Hamilton — a 6’3” right-handed pitcher — was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the 417th pick in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Mountaineer hurler becomes the 46th App State player drafted by a Major League organization and the fifth in the Kermit Smith era.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.