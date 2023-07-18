Xander Hamilton App pitch.png

Xander Hamilton pitches for App State.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

SEATTLE, Wash. — Last week, three baseball players with connections to Boone were taken in the MLB draft — Appalachian State’s Xander Hamilton, and Boone Bigfoots Nadir Lewis and Jalen Vasquez.

Hamilton — a 6’3” right-handed pitcher — was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the 417th pick in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Mountaineer hurler becomes the 46th App State player drafted by a Major League organization and the fifth in the Kermit Smith era.

Nadir Lewis Bigfoots MLB drafted

Nadir Lewis was drafted with the No. 600 overall pick in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Here, Lewis tracks a hit ball during a game against the Forest City Owls on July 4, 2023.
Jalen Vasquez NGU - Bigfoots drafted MLB

Jalen Vasquez played for D2 school North Greenville University, before spending his ‘23 summer in Boone with the Bigfoots. Vasquez was drafted as the No. 601 overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft, during the 20th round.
  

