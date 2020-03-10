MOUNT AIRY — The Team Peak seventh-grade girls travel basketball team secured a Silver Bracket championship this past weekend at the 18th Annual Mayberry March Madness.
Peak went 3-1 on the weekend with its only loss coming to the eventual Gold Bracket championship team in what was Peak’s closest game of the tournament.
Peak’s first game of the weekend was against the Burke Jammers from Morganton. Peak started strong in this game and rolled to a 41-9 victory. Kate Sears led Peak in scoring with 15 points, while Laney Shook and Gracie Lawrence scored eight and six points respectively.
Peak’s second game was its only game in pool play. Peak was matched up in Pool E with only one other team, The Lady Spurs Elite from Apex. Whoever won the game would get seeded in the Gold Bracket and the loser would be seeded in the Silver Bracket.
The game lived up to its championship billing, but the Spurs were able to add some late free throws to ultimately win 48-41.
Peak started the game with a strong defensive effort by cutting off the driving lanes and forcing perimeter jump shots out of their man-to man-defense.
Peak was able to get an early six-point lead before back to back 3’s by the Lady Spurs, who tied the game at 12-12. Both teams traded leads back and forth in the first half with Peak holding a 23-22 lead at the half.
The second half was much the same as the Lady Spurs led 31-30 before they went on a 9-1 run over a five-minute stretch that saw Peak miss some good looks from the field.
Down 40-31 with a little over five minutes left, Peak stormed back behind two Shook 3-pointers to get to within 40-39 with a little over two minutes left. Peak was down 41-39 with the ball with two minutes left when Sears drove and kicked the ball out to Shook for another attempt on a 3-pointer that just rimmed out.
Peak was forced to foul to get the Lady Spurs in the bonus and they went on to win the game.
Sears led Peak in scoring with 18 points. Shook added 17 points and Matheson added four points.
With the loss, Peak was pushed to the Silver Bracket. The Lady Spurs Elite would ultimately win the Gold Bracket and beat Lady Attack Elite 2025 from Charlotte by 12 points and the Greensboro Gaters 2025 by 17 points. The Lady Spurs’ closest game of the weekend was against Team Peak.
In the semifinals of the Silver Bracket, Peak would beat the Lady Royals 47-40 from Asheville.
Peak started extremely slow and found itself down 25-15 at the half. Switching from their man-to-man to a 1-3-1 zone at the start of the second half proved critical as Peak scored the first 12 points and ultimately had a 27-6 run to build a 42-31 lead.
After a first half in which Peak only hit four field goals, Peak was able to get 3-point field goals from Matheson, Shook (two) and Madelyn Trexler during the big run.
The Lady Royals didn’t give up and cut the lead to 44-40 with less than 30 seconds left before Kaitlyn Darner knocked down 3-of-4 free throws to secure the victory.
Peak was led in scoring by Sears with 17 points, Shook added 11 points, and Matheson added nine points.
The win advanced Peak to the championship game against Pulaski County Wolves from Pulaski, Va. Peak had beaten the Wolves 34-26 three weeks ago in Winston-Salem. This time, Peak got off to a fast start again highlighted by their 1-3-1 zone which frustrated the Wolves. Peak built a 27-9 halftime lead and despite lackadaisical moments in the second half, eventually pulled away to win 47-24 to win the Silver Bracket Championship.
Sears led Peak in scoring with 15 points, while Shook added nine points and Darner added six points. Overall, Peak had nine of its 11 players score in the championship game.
Peak received valuable contributions from Malone Cook, Julie Matheson (21 points for the tournament), Madelyn Trexler (eight points), Eliana Piper (three points), Elizabeth Tilley (two points), Kaitlyn Darner (nine points in two games), Kate Sears (65 points), Cadence Greene (eight points), Laney Shook (45 points), Gracie Lawrence (eight points) and Abby Hemp (six points in three games).
Other Team Peak results
Eighth-grade girls’ team
The Team Peak eighth-grade team, coached by Bill Torgerson, won the Silver Division at the 18th Annual Mayberry March Madness.
Members of Team Pea include: Bailey Main, Brielynn Myers, Charlotte Torgerson, Diane D. McGlamery, Gracie Silver, Julia Herman, Kami McGuire, Kate Yoblinski, Katie Durham and Madison Combs.
Sixth-grade girls’ team
The sixth-grade Team Peak girls’ basketball team played in the 18th Annual Mayberry March Madness Tournament.
Members of the team, coached by Bill Torgerson, include: Isabel Torgerson, Shelby Thompson, Larson Berry, Mattie Durham, Presli Wood, Sarah Thompson, Barrett Davis, Peyton Isaacs, Brinkley Silvers and Kennedy Moore.
Fifth-grade girls’ team
The fifth-grade girls’ Team Peak basketball team finished third in the 18th Annual Mayberry March Madness Tournament.
The team, coached by Madison Darner, includes: Helen McWhorter, Brynn Slagle, Hannah Pitts, Izzy Mohr, Stephanie Morales, Susanna Goff, Parker Clements, Lisa Freireich, Sophie Nuzzi, Caroline Bradbury, Samantha Perry, Emmalee McGuire and Cali Townsend.
