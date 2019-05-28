HICKORY — The eighth-grade Team Peak Black girls’ basketball team went 5-1 this weekend and won the Gold Bracket of the Great Smokies Shootout. The eighth-grade division fielded 16 teams from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
During pool play on May 24, Team Peak defeated Lady Attack 2023 Harris 39-20 behind 14 points from Caroline Farthing, 10 points from Brooke Scheffler and eight points from Faith Watson.
Team Peak suffered its only loss of the tournament, a 55-51 setback, to an aggressive D1SA Spartans team from northern Virginia on May 25. The Peak was led in scoring by Kate Sears, who finished with 14 points. Katie Durham added eight points and Sadie Sharpe scored six.
Team Peak bounced back in convincing fashion by defeating Upward Stars 53-21. Team Peak opened the game with an aggressive full court press and led 21-0 after four minutes of play. Every player contributed and scored during this game.
Going 2-1 in pool play placed Team Peak into the Gold Bracket. In its first game, the Peak faced a great Pulaski Wolves team. The Peak had lost twice to the Wolves in two previous meetings earlier this season.
On May 25, Team Peak won the game 40-33 behind 11 points each from Scheffler and Farthing.
In the semifinals, the Peak faced another Lady Attack 2023 team, this time from Indian Trail. The Attack lead 17-16 at the half, but Team Peak implemented a three-quarter court, 1-3-1 trap that was too much for the Attack. The pressure defense caused multiple turnovers and led to easy baskets, allowing Team Peak to pull away for the win 40-29.
The win set up a rematch with D1SA Spartans in the championship game. This time, Team Peak would not be denied and took an easy 56-36 win.
Behind a strong man-to-man defensive effort, Peak lead 21-11 at the half. Team Peak continued its intense defense and went on to blow out the Spartans.
In the championship game, the Peak was lead by Sears, who scored a tournament high 21 points. Scheffler scored 12 points and both Farthing and Watson each scored six points.
Team Peak had valuable contributions defensively and offensively from all team members throughout the tournament. Kenzie Baldwin scored 14 points, while Laurel Kiker scored 13 points, Marley Coffey scored 10 points and Laurel West finished with two points.
Team Peak Black has played in six tournaments this season, winning three and finishing second in two other tournaments.
