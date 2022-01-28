BOONE — It may sound masochistic to love a coach who has you run until you "puke" − and you keep coming back for more — but that and Watauga head soccer coach Josh Honeycutt's high standards on and off the field of play were common themes on Jan. 27, when Northwestern Conference "player of the year" Matt Taubman and all-conference selection Zade Tincher signed their college letters of intent in front of friends, coaches, teammates and family members at the Watauga High School media center.
Tincher signed with the University of New England, along the Maine coast.
"My mom went there and, initially, I wasn't too keen on the idea of going there and thought it was just a small school in the middle of nowhere," said Tincher when asked a question about why he chose the school. "But also, I am a bit of a beach bum, and it is just the perfect spot for me, right on the beach. Then I finally met the coach and he was just one of the coolest people I think I have ever met. And when I went up to watch them play, I saw a hard-working group of guys that I wanted to be a part of."
Taubman chose Oberlin College, in Oberlin, Ohio for his post-secondary studies.
"I have always wanted to go to an academically rigorous school at which to play soccer. I had a few option last summer and the beginning of the fall and I did some overnight visits to a few of them. But I just really clicked with the Oberlin coach and team. They seem like a tight-knit family and somewhere that I would be happy playing."
Honeycutt was effusive in praising his dynamic duo of graduating seniors, noting how appropriate was for them both to be sitting together to sign their college letters of intent at the same time since they have moved through the High Country soccer ranks since about age four, either playing with or against each other and becoming good friends.
"When I came to Watauga five years ago my primary goal was to change the culture of the program," said Honeycutt, "and we have achieved that by recognizing early on that it was going to take players like these two to get the job done.
"Both Matt and Zade have been great on the field as well as in the classroom. They are great examples of what this program is about. They have done everything with class. Yes, we have played a tough schedule and when you do that you are going to win and lose some games, but you are going to both win and lose with class. These two have done that. They have (perpetuated) the pursuit of excellence, which is what this program is all about," said Honeycutt before adding, "As a coach, this is a bittersweet moment. I am sad to see them leave us, but I am excited for their experience at the next level."
