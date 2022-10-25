BOONE — The Watauga High School girls tennis team has advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 2022 4A Women’s Tennis Dual Team Championship.
Play started the week of Oct. 19 with 32 different 4A schools entering into the first round of the playoffs. The Pioneers (13-1, 10-0 NWC) came into the playoffs slotted in as a No. 5 seed, and we’re matched up against a 12th seeded team in the Northwest Guilford Vikings (12-3, 12-2 Metro), from Greensboro.
The first round matchup started off with singles matches between six players from each squad. Doubles matches would need to be played thereafter, were there to be no definitive winner from singles.
Sienna Davidson (So.), Madison Ogden (Sr.), Amira Younce (Sr.), Larisa Muse (So.), Alaina Muse (Sr.) and Larson Berry (Fr.) were the six Watauga competitors to step on to the courts to do battle with the Vikings. Each match would consist of a best-of-three-set format.
Younce won her matchup quickly and decisively, requiring only 15 game points to be played, and only conceding three to her opponent Lori Brown (Sr.). Davidson soon followed suit, only conceding five to Vikings freshman Ella Gentel.
Berry and Ogden left the courts next, with Berry (Fr.) taken down by strong play in the sixth position by Guilford’s Cameron McCollum, and Ogden playing back to back 6-4 wins over Hanna Gentel.
That left the Pioneers own sisterly duo of Larisa and Alaina Muse playing for points in positions four and five. The two dark-haired siblings possess powerful serves, quick reaction times and long limbs — often frustrating many opponents styles of play with their reach.
Alaina Muse saw off challenger Hannah Byron (Sr.) for Watauga’s fourth point of the match. With only nine points total available from both singles and doubles play, were her sister Larisa to pull out the win, the Pioneers could claim victory with five points, and advance to the Sweet 16.
As Larisa Muse’s match went on, a crowd of players, fans and family members clustered close to support the individuals participating in what figured to be the deciding match.
Muse had taken the first set in 6–3 fashion, but her opponent Olivia Gleeson provided stout resistance throughout the second set, eventually forcing a 6–6 tie. A final point was played in order to determine the victor.
Back-and-forth the athletes went, with Muses control of her side of the court proving too difficult to overcome, as she outlasted Gleeson on multiple long points to win game, set and match for her team.
Larisa Muse spoke about the stiff competition, what she thinks about in tight matches like this one and also how she feels this season is already one to celebrate.
“I think this match (versus Gleeson) was probably the best matchup I’ve played this season. Tough competition like that is good, when you haven’t had it in a while,” Muse said. “Today toward the end, when everybody was watching and hanging on the point, it kind of made it a little more stressful, but I tried to not to think about it too much. That will bother me more if I think about it, and so instead I just kind of kept pushing forward through it. This season though, I think as long as everyone has a good time (going forward), and with how everyone has learned and grown together, then I would saw we are already very successful.”
Successful, seems the right word, as the win marks Watauga‘s first advancement out of the first round of the women’s tennis playoffs since 2019, which secured from a forfeit by the other squad that year.
To add on to the playoff advancement, this team of seniors on the squad has seen four straight seasons of undefeated conference play, all under head coach Jennifer Pillow’s watchful tenure.
“They (Northwest Guilford) were pretty much our equals,” Pillow explained. “I think we had to dig deep. Again, we persevered. Sienna started her match off 0-3 in that first set, then came back and won 7-5. From there she just picked it up and won 6-0 in the next. And Madison Ogden who has been a beast for me for four years, she won, 6-4, 6-4 and that is a tough, tight match.”
Pillow — who is retiring at season’s end — looks to extend this run as long as it will go, to be able to stick around with her team that much longer.
“I want my athletes to be happy and satisfied with their season, 100%. But it is bittersweet for me. Winning tonight was amazing, and we get to move on to (Tuesday, Oct. 25),” Pillow said. “And I get to extend my career as their coach, and not yet close this chapter. But each win is that much closer to the end too. And, it’s gonna be really tough next week, but my girls are up for the challenge and we’re gonna go in there try our best. As Lindsey Linker once said, ‘No pressure on us, just keep swinging.’”
The Pioneers will now take on tennis powerhouse program Marvin Ridge (15-1, 8-0 SCC) who were the NCHSAA 4A State Champions last year, and who surprisingly entered the playoffs as only a No. 4 seed. Now facing a higher seeded opponent, Watauga must travel to Waxhaw, NC to take on their most difficult opponent yet of their 2022 season. That match will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m.
2022 1st Round Women’s Tennis Playoffs
Watauga vs NW Guilford results:
Singles 5-1
Sienna Davidson (So.) 2-0 (set scores 7-5, 6-0)
Madison Ogden (Sr.) 2-0 (6-4, 6-4)
Amira Younce (Sr.) 2-0 (6-0, 6-3)
Larisa Muse (So.) 2-0 (6-3, 7-6, 7-3 2nd set tiebreak)
Alaina Muse (Sr.) 2-0 (6-2, 6-3)
Larson Berry (Fr.) 0-2 (1-6, 4-6)
