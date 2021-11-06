KERNERSVILLE — A young Watauga girls cross country team finished just outside the top 10 on Nov. 6, placing No. 11 in the North Carolina 4A State Cross Championships at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex. Competing against 21 full teams and dozens of individual qualifiers, Gwendolyn Anderson led the Pioneers with a No. 35 finish (19:16.49) over the 5K course on a chilly, blustery day in the heart of the Piedmont.
Apex senior Sarah Mitchell raced across the finish line first (17:26.96), but was closely followed by Cardinal Gibbons freshman Hannah Rae Shaffer (17:32.55).
Other Watauga competitors in the girls division that featured the state's 172 top harries included junior Brianna Anderson (No. 69, 19:52.67), senior Sophie Beach (No. 74, 19:57.00), sophomore Rachel Cathey (No. 76, 19:58.86), junior Moriah Bollman (No. 109, 20:20.94), Andriana Rink (No. 145, 21:13.60) and freshman Maddie Bollman (No. 159, 22:03.21).
In the Boys Division, Mount Tabor senior Will Soule (No. 1, 15:31.62) and Porter Ridge junior Jacob Laney (No.2, 15:34.33) were the toast of the 180-runner field. Watauga senior Ethan Cannon was the only Pioneer harrier to qualify for state, finishing at No. 109 (17:12.83).
