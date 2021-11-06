NC state 4A girls cross country meet

Watauga's harriers were right in the thick of things at the start of the 2021 NCHSAA 4A Women's Cross Country Championship in Kernersville on Nov. 6, at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.

KERNERSVILLE — A young Watauga girls cross country team finished just outside the top 10 on Nov. 6, placing No. 11 in the North Carolina 4A State Cross Championships at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex. Competing against 21 full teams and dozens of individual qualifiers, Gwendolyn Anderson led the Pioneers with a No. 35 finish (19:16.49) over the 5K course on a chilly, blustery day in the heart of the Piedmont.

Gwendolyn Anderson

Gwendolyn Anderson was Watauga's top finisher in the NC 4A state championship cross country event on Nov. 6, with a No. 35 finish among the field of 172 harriers.

Apex senior Sarah Mitchell raced across the finish line first (17:26.96), but was closely followed by Cardinal Gibbons freshman Hannah Rae Shaffer (17:32.55).

Sophie Beach

Running in what is probably her last high school cross country meet, Watauga senior Sophie Beach has been a top point-getter for the Pioneers through her four years of distance running, in cross country as well as in track and field.

Other Watauga competitors in the girls division that featured the state's 172 top harries included junior Brianna Anderson (No. 69, 19:52.67), senior Sophie Beach (No. 74, 19:57.00), sophomore Rachel Cathey (No. 76, 19:58.86), junior Moriah Bollman (No. 109, 20:20.94), Andriana Rink (No. 145, 21:13.60) and freshman Maddie Bollman (No. 159, 22:03.21).

Ethan Cannon

Midway through the NCHSAA 4A Men's Cross Country Championships at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville, Watauga's Ethan Cannon (center) found himself running in a lot of 'traffic' on Nov. 6. The only Pioneer male runner to qualify for state, he finished at No. 109 in a field of 180 of North Carolina's top cross country athletes.

In the Boys Division, Mount Tabor senior Will Soule (No. 1, 15:31.62) and Porter Ridge junior Jacob Laney (No.2, 15:34.33) were the toast of the 180-runner field. Watauga senior Ethan Cannon was the only Pioneer harrier to qualify for state, finishing at No. 109 (17:12.83).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.