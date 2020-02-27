BOONE — Usually when a prep athletics coach builds a team, a freshman is not put at quarterback, or at point guard of a basketball team, at setter for a volleyball team or at shortstop for a baseball or softball team.
Those positions are usually reserved for seniors or juniors who are experienced veterans on the varsity level. Freshmen may come off the bench to play those positions, but experience is valued at those important spots.
Watauga softball team shortstop Marlie Stilwell was the exception to that philosophy. Stilwell was named the Pioneers softball team when then head-coach Shelby Drummonds and assistant coach April Yandle were in charge of the Watauga program.
Belmont-Abby College may feel the same way since Stilwell signed a letter of intent to play softball with the Crusaders on Feb. 25. She had a signing ceremony one day earlier at Watauga High School.
Yandle said Stilwell has provided steady performance, including leadership, to the Pioneers since her freshman season. She’ll lead the Pioneers into the 2020 season on March 2 when Watauga opens the season at Patton.
“Ever since her freshman year she’s the kind were she shows up, she puts the work in and she goes home,” Yandle said. “There’s no drama. Whatever we ask of her, it’s yes ma’am or yes sir. She just goes for it. She’s a leader by example.”
Stilwell proved herself the first day of practice in Stilwell’s freshman season by catching a hard-hit ball to her right between third base and shortstop on the first day of tryouts. Stilwell not just caught the drive, but gave a quick, strong throw to first base before returning back to her position.
Yandle, who is now the head coach of the Pioneers, looked at Drummonds and felt the coaches had just found their shortstop.
“Shelby and I just looked at each other and said, ‘OK, allright.’ She got up and dusted herself off as if to say, ‘That’s what I do.’”
Stilwell signed with Belmont Abbey, a Division II program, after being impressed with the campus and the players on the team. She had some interest from Francis Marion College and some community colleges, but Belmont-Abbey impressed her with the size of its campus.
Stillwell said Belmont Abbey made its offer in early February.
“It was not too big, but not too small,” Stilwell said. “It was perfect for me. I got to meet the players and they were all super sweet. They seemed like a family and I loved it.”
Stilwell has played shortstop ever since fielding that line drive in practice. She usually bats at the top of the lineup because of her ability to make contact with the ball, either by swinging the bat or laying down a bunt.
Stilwell said her game has grown since that first day of tryouts as a freshman. She is physically stronger and also feels she has grown as a leader. She is one of two seniors on the 2020 team — second baseman Taylor Lipford is the other — and feels she has to set a positive example for the younger Pioneers.
“I have become more mature and have finally figured out how I can interact with other people,” Stilwell said. “Now that I’m a senior I have to be a leader and a role model to them.”
Belmont Abbey is off to a slow start this season. The Crusaders are 2-6, but they swept St. Augustine’s in a home double header 7-1 and 12-0 on Feb. 18. They are coached by Tony Mele and play in the Conference Carolinas. Lees-McRae College is also a member of the conference.
Watauga begins its season March 2 at Patton.
