BOONE — In a battle of grit and physicality, the Watauga Pioneers were felled at home, 60-49, by the Charlotte Catholic Cougars in the fourth round of the 4A NCHSAA playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

After barreling through the first three rounds, the Pioneers (23-7, 8-2 NWC) found themselves hosting an "Elite 8" matchup — a record-setting first for Watauga, at least as far as online records can determine.

