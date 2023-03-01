BOONE — In a battle of grit and physicality, the Watauga Pioneers were felled at home, 60-49, by the Charlotte Catholic Cougars in the fourth round of the 4A NCHSAA playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
After barreling through the first three rounds, the Pioneers (23-7, 8-2 NWC) found themselves hosting an "Elite 8" matchup — a record-setting first for Watauga, at least as far as online records can determine.
“I'm just so proud of our team,” Pioneer head coach Laura Barry said, “and the effort to come back in this game and then the effort to even just get to this point. They put in constant work, and also constant joy in that work, which carried us here. We’re led by our three seniors and overall our team is just a great group.”
On the opposing bench, the Cougars (25-6, 13-2, SWC) themselves were in the fourth round for only the second time, with their only previous appearance arriving last year.
Tuesday evening's contest featured a star-studded cast on both sides, headlined by a pair of collegiate hoops hopefuls — Kate Sears for Watauga and Blanca Thomas for Charlotte Catholic.
Sears, a do-it-all 5-foot, 9-inch Pioneer sophomore, averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocks over the course of the season. For the Cougars, the 6-foot, 5-inch Thomas averaged 16.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, one steal and 4.2 blocks.
At the game's tipoff, Watauga senior forward Caroline Farthing went up against Thomas, with Thomas using her eight-inch height advantage to win the ball. From that point onward, the Cougars controlled the first half.
Catholic turned the ball over on the opening possession, then on the other end forward Brooke Scheffler took the first attempt of the game for Watauga. Although Scheffler's shot came off the rim, fellow senior Laurel Kiker rushed in to grab the offensive rebound and put it back up for two.
“They were way tougher than any team that we've played so far this year,” Kiker said. “They came out to fight in the first quarter. And I mean, they won it in the end. But early, their defense they were locking down on us, just playing tough all around, getting the rebounds and pushing us to our limits.”
In fact, Kiker was everywhere in the first quarter — grabbing steals, stopping 2-on-1 Cougar fast breaks and finally getting hacked on another layup attempt, after which the energetic guard split a pair of free throws at the line.
Aside from Kiker's efforts, the Pioneer offense was uncharacteristically marred by errors and wayward shots. Watauga committed two backcourt violations, had two additional turnovers and went 0-for-5 on its remaining attempts in the period.
To a casual viewer, it might appear that the Pioneers were making mistakes, but in truth Watauga's struggles were caused by the tenacious defense that Charlotte Catholic mustered against them.
The Cougars roster is filled with athletic and agile athletes who switch and communicate well on defense. The ability to frustrate the home team allowed Catholic to put together an 11-2 run, powered by Thomas's lofty layups and an Aniyah Scales 3-pointer, as the Cougars led 11-4 by the end of the frame.
The second quarter began with another Kiker offensive rebound, but this time the senior fed Farthing down low for the layup to close within five points of the visitors. However, another string of abnormal Pioneer errors followed Farthing's bucket. Between the Watauga turnovers and misses, Catholic's Olivia Fava knocked down a shot from distance and Scales splashed her second triple during a 12-0 run.
Sears ended the away team's run with her first layup on a hard-earned drive into the paint, then repeated the feat on the next possession. Thomas, the lanky Cougar center, answered Sears' score with a trio of layups during a 6-0 run to close out the period, with all three coming from offensive put backs.
Down 31-10 at halftime, Watauga plotted how to come back from its 21-point deficit. To the home crowd's joy, the Pioneers were a wholly different team after the break.
A Cougar shot to open the second half went wide, and Sears brought the ball up and sent a clean feed to Scheffler under the rim for an easy basket, then Sears sailed through the air for her own layup soon after. Moments later, Pioneer junior Charlotte Torgerson grabbed another Catholic miss off the glass.
Torgerson — a normally dead-eyed sharpshooter — had gone scoreless in the first two quarters, but bounced back to deliver 15 points in the latter half of the game, including eight in the third frame. Torgerson put a Cougar on skates with a spin move for a layup, and then another Kiker steal gave Torgerson her first 3-pointer of the night, capping off a 7-2 Watauga run.
In response Thomas hit another layup, but the Pioneers applied pressure to the Catholic pivot player. Watauga caused a tie-up on Thomas, drew a blocking foul from her after a Sears steal, and later forced a double-dribble. Still, the Cougars managed to net four more points despite the Pioneers ratcheting up their defense.
Watauga’s ladies rallied as sophomore Julie Matheson came off the bench to nail a shot from behind the arc, kicking off a 10-2 run. Following Matheson’s trey, Farthing dropped in a bucket on an inbounds play and Torgerson laid up a fast break pass from Sears. Finally, Kiker snatched a rebound and dumped it off to Sears, who took it end-to-end in front of the roaring crowd.
Although Catholic landed a late shot to make it 43-29, the Pioneers had outscored the Cougars 19-12 in the third.
Watauga kept the pace, as Sears began the scoring in the final period by dropping in an “and-one” layup, sinking the free throw to complete the three-point play. On the other end, Catholic’s Gracynn Gough emerged as a threat, hitting a powerful spin move for a layup.
Undeterred, the Pioneers engineered a 7-0 run by intentionally fouling the Cougars, who struggled at the line early in the quarter. During the streak, Torgerson netted twice at the charity stripe before splashing a triple. Sears finished off the run with a layup to bring Watauga within six, 45-39, with only 3:43 left to play.
After Fava missed a sixth-straight free throw, Gough grabbed the rebound and put it back up despite Farthing’s defensive presence. Farthing was the next Pioneer on the scoresheet in return, draining a basket from downtown just inside the three-minute mark as Watauga fans erupted.
Thomas and Gough dropped in consecutive layups to quiet the crowd though, and then a scary moment cropped up for the Pioneers. Laurel Kiker went up for a rebound and collided forcefully with an opposing player, and Kiker hit the deck hard, striking her head.
Despite the injury, no stoppage of play occurred, and Catholic scored on the other end on a 5-on-4 play. Kiker was still lying unmoving on the hardwood, and was eventually revealed to have suffered a concussion. After several trying minutes, the senior was brought to her feet by coaches and trainers, and Kiker was applauded by both sets of fans while being led off the court.
After the frightening trauma to one of its starters, Watauga did its level best to recover, as Matheson hit her second shot of the game from behind the arc to pull the Pioneers back within nine at 54-45 as 1:42 showed on the clock.
There was scant time left for Watauga to complete to comeback, and to make matters worse, the Cougars finally started hitting some of their free throws. The Pioneers kept fighting, as Sears was banged up on a layup attempt in the final minute, coming down awkwardly. Torgerson scored another 3-pointer late, but the Catholic advantage was too large to overcome with what time remained.
Notwithstanding the Herculean effort, the Pioneers miraculous season came to an end at the hands of the Cougars, 60-49.
Despite the loss, the 2022-23 Watauga Pioneer ladies can still lay claim to one of, if not the greatest, seasons in program history. No other team in school history has delved as deep into the playoffs before, and the resultant Elite 8 berth should be worn as a badge of pride, regardless of the final result.
“I think it's been an excellent season,” Barry said. "Obviously, advancing in state as far as we did was excellent. Maybe over the course of the season we dropped a handful of games we probably shouldn't have. But I would say from my eyes and how much I got to see, it was one of my favorite all time seasons. And if you measure success on wins and postseason, then it's absolutely one of the best ones Watauga has ever had.”
Watauga 4 6 19 20 49
Catholic 11 20 12 17 60
Watauga stats:
- Kate Sears — 16 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl
- Charlotte Torgerson — 15 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
- Caroline Farthing — 7 pts, 2 ast, 1 blk
- Julie Matheson — 6 pts, 1 reb
- Laurel Kiker — 3 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl
- Brooke Scheffler — 2 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl
- Kaitlyn Darner — 1 reb
Charlotte Catholic stats:
- Blanca Thomas — 20 pts, 18 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 4 blk
- Gracynn Gough — 11 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast
- Aniyah Scales — 10 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast, 4 stl, 1 blk
- Olivia Fava — 9 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
- Harper Mckain — 4 pts, 1 reb
- Kate McArdle — 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast
- Maggie Kernodle — 2 pts
