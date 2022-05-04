The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of April 25-May 2.
April 27
• BOONE — After opening last weekend with the program’s first-ever win against Louisiana, the App State softball team stepped out of conference for the final time this season and beat North Carolina A&T by a final score of 6-4. A three-run bomb from Emma Jones put the Mountaineers in the driver’s seat and they never looked back. Wednesday’s win cemented App State’s fourth consecutive regular-season winning record under five-year head coach Shelly Hoerner.
App State jumped out to an early lead, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning. McKenzie McCullen opened the scoring after she came via a sacrifice bunt from Addie Wray. Kaati Walk then singled to center field to drive in Baylee Morton.
Back-to-back home runs from North Carolina A&T gave the Aggies a 4-2 lead at the midway point of the contest. Jocelynn Bennett’s solo shot to left center in the third inning was followed up by a two-run homer from Dezianna Patmon. An additional run from the Aggies put them up two before App State responded in the bottom half.
After Taylor Thorp drew a walk and Waalk picked up her second hit of the day, Jones stepped to the plate and crushed a pitch over the left field wall to reestablish the Mountaineers’ advantage. Jones also scored the final run of the game as Mary Pierce Barnes picked up the RBI-single, capping the scoreline at 6-4.
• BOONE — With two on, and two out, in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Mountaineers down by a run, Jacob Whitley lined a pinch-hit single into right-center field, to give App State a, 10-9, walk-off victory over Davidson.
Entering the home half of the ninth inning trailing for the first time since the third inning, the Mountaineers put together some great at-bats to begin the rally. With one out, Andrew Terrell worked a full count walk, and after advancing to second on a wild pitch, Luke Drumheller also drew a free pass with a full count. After a groundout from Andrew Greckel moved both runners into scoring position, head coach Kermit Smith called on Whitley to pinch hit. On the first pitch he saw, Whitely lined the ball over the head of the Wildcats second baseman, sending the Mountaineers rushing out of their dugout to mob Whitley as he touched first base.
The walk-off single was the Mountaineer’s tenth hit of the ballgame, and it sealed the comeback win after the team surrendered the lead by giving up six runs in the top half of the frame. App State has now won three of their last four games, including tonight against a Wildcats team that came into the contest winners of nine of their last ten games.
April 29
• BOONE — Austin St. Laurent and Dylan Rogers each tallied multi-hit games for the Mountaineers, but App State pitching allowed three home runs to Louisiana, falling, 14-3, Friday at Smith Stadium.
After Louisiana scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, App State answered quickly in the home half of the frame. With one out, Luke Drumheller doubled down the left field line, and one batter later, St. Laurent followed with a double of his own, to put App State on the board. Later in the inning, Andrew Greckel lined an opposite field single to left to plate St. Laurent, and tie the score at 2-2.
The Ragin’ Cajuns’ damage with the long ball began in the fourth inning when Heath Hood and Julian Brock hit back-to-back homers to push the advantage to 5-2.
The Mountaineers got a run back in the fifth inning, when St. Laurent lined a two-out double to the wall in left-center, and Hayden Cross drove him in with an RBI single to left.
Louisiana went on to score the final nine runs of the ballgame, highlighted by a three-run home run from Carson Roccaforte in the seventh inning, which made it 9-3.
• BOONE — In their final home Sun Belt series of the season, the App State softball team picked up a pair of victories over UT Arlington in Friday’s doubleheader. A pair of two-run bombs from Mary Pierce Barnes highlighted the Mountaineers’ two come-from-behind victories to secure a crucial series win over the Mavericks.
April 30
• BOONE — After clinching the series yesterday with a pair of wins, the App State softball team dropped the series finale against UT Arlington by a final score of 4-1. A three-run home run in the top of the third inning proved to be the difference as the Mavericks were able to avoid the sweep.
UT Arlington opened the scoring early, plating one run in the top half of the first inning. After KJ Murphy drew a leadoff walk, she was brought home via an RBI-single up the middle from Morgan Rios.
The difference in the contest came when Kimber Cortemelia hit a three-run home run to put the Mavericks up 4-0.
• BOONE — The middle game of the weekend series was a slugfest early, with the two teams combining to score 16 runs in the first five half-innings of play. However, Louisiana took advantage of some App State defensive miscues, and pulled away to a, 12-7, win Saturday at Smith Stadium.
Louisiana raced out of the starting gates, scoring four in the first inning and three more in the second. App State kept pace at the plate. After scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning on an Andrew Greckel RBI single, the Mountaineers continued to chip away over the next two frames.
In the second, Dylan Rogers singled to left, and the Mountaineers took advantage of a misplay in the outfield, plating two runs on the play. Later in the inning, RJ Johnson singled through the right side to plate Rogers and make it a 7-4 ballgame.
App State added three more in the third. Austin St. Laurent led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball. After Hayden Cross reached on a fielder’s choice, on which all runners were safe, Dalton Williams singled to left to plate St. Laurent. Rogers followed with a two-run double to get the Mountaineers to within a run at 8-7.
May 1
• BOONE — Senior right-hander Jason Cornatzer turned in one of the best starts of his career, Sunday, leading App State to a 9-4 victory over Louisiana, to salvage the finale of the three-game series.
Cornatzer earned the win, working a career-high 6.1 innings, giving up just two runs on five hits, while striking out four. Cornatzer leaned heavily on his infield, inducing 10 ground ball outs in a ballgame where App State did not commit an error defensively.
May 2
• BOONE — A league-leading four wrestlers from App State have been named NWCA Division I Scholar All-Americans. Thomas Flitz and Will Formato were recognized for the third straight year, while first-year starters Caleb Smith and Heath Gonyer were each named an NWCA Division I Scholar All-American for the first time.
App State has totaled 12 NWCA Division I Scholar All-Americans during the last three seasons.
The four selections from head coach JohnMark Bentley’s program in 2021-22 qualified by either having a 3.2 cumulative GPA as an NCAA Championships qualifier and/or possessing a 3.5 cumulative GPA while being a starter who won at least 60 percent of his matches.
