The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of May 16-23.
May 17
• BOONE — App State baseball got home runs from Luke Drumheller and Andrew Greckel, but it was not enough on Tuesday as Wake Forest hit five home runs in an 18-4 loss for the Mountaineers at Smith Stadium.
Wake Forest got out to a hot start, hitting three home runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead.
After the Demon Deacons scored two more runs in the second, App State got on the board in the bottom of the second inning by way of a 410-foot home run to left-center field from Greckel, his fifth of the season, to make it 6-1.
May 18
• NEW ORLEANS — Eight Mountaineers earned All-Sun Belt Conference accolades from their performances at the Sun Belt Outdoor Track and Field Championships, the league announced Wednesday. Senior Ryan Brown, graduate student Macki Walsh, and juniors Taylor Smith and Jada Branch earned Second-Team All-Conference honors. Senior De’Shawn Ballard, junior Eric Haddock Jr., sophomore Calbert Guest, and freshman Karsyn Kane earned Third-Team All-Conference nods.
Branch earned silver in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 12.78 meters, which surpassed the previous Ragin’ Cajun facility record of 12.75. In the NCAA East Region, Branch ranks 29th with a mark of 12.86 meters, which she set on April 7 at the Duke Invitational.
Brown posted a second-place finish in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:06.55. At the conclusion of Championship Week, Brown ranks 35th in the NCAA East Region in the men’s steeple from his App State school record of 8:51.28, set on April 7. Following closely behind Brown was fellow Mountaineer, Guest, who earned bronze in the men’s steeple with a personal-best time of 9:11.71.
In the women’s 1500 meters, Walsh clocked a time of 4:36.36 to place second overall. In the preliminary races, Walsh won her heat and was second overall with a time of 4:40.44.
In the women’s long jump, Smith recorded a personal-best leap of 6.11 meters to secure second.
Ballard clocked a time of 10.33 in the men’s 100 meters to earn his spot on the podium. He placed third overall at the meet and moved to fourth in the program record book. In the preliminary heats, Ballard stopped the clock at 10.60.
In the men’s long jump, Haddock Jr. took third with a personal-best leap of his own, recording a mark of 7.52 meters, which places him fourth all-time at App State.
Kane clocked a personal best in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:56.39 to finish third.
May 19
• BOONE — Reaching a full decade, App State student-athletes extended their streak to 10 consecutive years with a cumulative GPA above 3.0 thanks to a strong showing during the 2022 spring semester.
The Mountaineers ended the spring with a 3.16 semester GPA for all student-athletes, helping raise the cumulative GPA for all student-athletes to 3.23.
Every program at App State finished the spring with a semester GPA above 2.9, led by a 3.71 from soccer, a 3.56 from women’s golf, a 3.53 for volleyball, a 3.46 from men’s cross country and a 3.43 from women’s cross country.
Every program at App State also has a cumulative GPA above 2.9, led by women’s soccer with a 3.71 and women’s golf with a 3.66. On the men’s side, cross country leads the way with a 3.34.
In total, App State had 185 student-athletes make either the Chancellor’s List or Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.
The 62 student-athletes on the Chancellor’s List were full-time students with a GPA of 3.85 or higher during the spring, with inclusion determined solely by the performance in courses that earn credits toward graduation.
Additionally, the 123 members of the Dean’s List either posted a GPA of 3.45 or higher while carrying 12-14 academic hours or a GPA of 3.25 or higher while carrying at least 15 academic hours. Every App State program had at least three team members make the Dean’s List.
• BOONE — App State women’s basketball head coach Angel Elderkin announced the hiring of Christina “Jazz” Weaver as the program’s new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator on Thursday. Weaver will also act as the academic liaison for the program.
“We are beyond ecstatic to welcome Jazz to our staff,” Elderkin said. “She is someone that I have had my eye on for a while because she values building relationships and will be a huge asset to our program. Jazz will serve as our recruiting coordinator and I am excited about the experience and commitment to winning that she will bring.”
“I am super excited for this opportunity to work for Coach Elderkin and her staff,” Weaver said. “I believe in Coach Elderkin’s vision for the program as well as these young ladies who want to reach their full potential on and off the court. From the time I stepped foot on campus during the interview process, I knew I wanted to be a Mountaineer. I’m excited for what the future holds.”
Weaver joins the Mountaineers after serving as the director of program development for the Charlotte women’s basketball team. While with the 49ers, she compiled end-of-game analyses of the team’s opponents as well as assisted with scouting and organizing video content for each opponent. Last season, the 49ers went 22-10 and defeated Rice, North Texas and Louisiana Tech to win the C-USA tournament title. The 49ers made their third program appearance in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 14 seed and faced No. 3 seed Indiana in the first round.
Weaver was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at MAAC contender Canisius from 2018 to 2021. During her tenure with the Golden Griffins, she coached 2019 All-MAAC Third-Team honoree D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks, who now plays professionally overseas. While in Buffalo, N.Y., Weaver was named a 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaching Association/Wilson Opportunity Scholarship Recipient as well as a 2019 WBCA Thirty under 30 honoree.
Weaver’s career has also led her to stops at East Carolina (2017-18), Northern Illinois (2016-17) and UNC Greensboro (2014-16).
• BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — App State track seniors Ryan Brown and Hassani Burris, and juniors Taylor Smith and Jada Branch have qualified for the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round, which will be hosted by Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., May 25-28 at Haugh Track and Field.
• BOONE — The App State fell in the opening game of a three-game series to Troy, 14-5, Friday night at Smith Stadium, but by virtue of a UT-Arlington loss to Georgia Southern, the Mountaineers secured a spot in the Sun Belt tournament, beginning Tuesday in Montgomery, Ala.
May 20
• LOUISVILLE — App State’s Kayt Houston added another achievement to her historic season this week. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association recently announced that 381 student-athletes from 152 different institutions were named to the 2022 DI All-Region Teams with Houston being one of them.
Recognition from the NFCA honors softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions. Awards are assigned to first-team, second-team and third-team selections. All student-athletes that received recognition now become eligible for the 2022 NFCA Division I All-America squads.
• BOONE — Despite a valiant effort from Caleb Cross out of the bullpen, Friday, the Mountaineers were unable to overcome an early deficit, falling 9-2 to the Trojans at Smith Stadium.
Cross took over for Eli Ellington in the second inning, and went on to work 5.2 innings in relief, stifling the Trojan hitters, and keeping App State in the ballgame. Cross retired the first eight hitters he faced, and enjoyed a second streak of eight in a row retired, later in the contest. He finished with a career-high five strikeouts, allowing just one run on one hit in the longest outing of his career.
May 21
• BOONE — App State baseball was forced to overcome a 2-0 deficit Saturday, in addition to having to wait out a 3:36 rain delay, but they prevailed late, taking down Troy, 6-3, at Smith Stadium in the regular season finale.
With the Mountaineers trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning, Alex Reed led off with a single through the right side, and one batter later Andrew Terrell reached on an error while trying to bunt him to second. With one out in the inning, Hunter Bryson came up as a pinch hitter and chopped an RBI double down the left field line to tie the score. Later in the inning, Hayden Cross served a double of his own into the left field corner to give the Mountaineers a 5-3 lead.
May 23
• BOONE — App State head men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns has announced the hiring of Tevin Baskin to the program. Baskin returns to App State to join Kerns’ staff as the program’s director of recruiting for the 2022-23 season.
He returns to The High Country nearly a decade after the conclusion of his collegiate playing career as he was a member of the men’s basketball team from 2012-2014.
In his current role, Baskin will oversee the program’s recruiting efforts and assist the coaching staff with selecting and developing student-athletes. He has also spent many years specializing in player development as well as opponent scouting.
“It’s a surreal feeling. Returning to Boone means a lot to me,” said Baskin. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Coach Kerns, the staff and the players. They’ve done a great job of building a winning culture that the community and fan base should be proud of. I’m excited about this position. As someone who was recruited to App, I know just how special this place is. I’m ready to get to work.”
