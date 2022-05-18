The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of May 9-16.
May 11
• BOONE — The App State volleyball team has made two additions to their 2022 roster, head coach Sarah Rumely Noble announced Wednesday. Joining the Mountaineers will be junior transfer Cierra Huntley and true freshman Kenady Roper.
• MOBILE, Ala. — Following the conclusion of the regular season last weekend, the App State softball team opened play in the 2022 Sun Belt Softball Championship on Wednesday evening. The Mountaineers fell in their first-round contest to Texas State by a final score of 2-0 after the Bobcats scored on a sac fly and a bases-loaded walk.
May 12
• MOBILE, Ala. — In a delayed elimination contest on Thursday night, the App State softball team suffered a season-ending loss at the hands of Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers (29-26) fell to the Chanticleers (23-28) by a final score of 3-2 as an off-the-wall double from Riley Zana proved to be the difference as the Chanticleers advanced to the next round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship.
• LAFAYETTE, La. — The App State men’s and women’s track and field team opened competition at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships in Lafayette, La., on Thursday with five Mountaineers advancing to three event finals, which are scheduled for Saturday. At the close of the first day of competition, the men’s team scored three points and is tied for seventh with Coastal Carolina.
Sophomore Jasmine Donohue and graduate student Macki Walsh qualified for the women’s 1500-meter final after winning both sections of the preliminary heats. Donohue clocked a time of 4:33.44 to take first overall and Walsh stopped the clock at 4:40.44 to place fifth overall.
In the men’s 1500-meter preliminary heats, senior Isaac Benz clocked a time of 3:57.42 to place sixth in his heat and overall. Benz’s time qualified him for the final. Sophomore Jabari Dalton and senior Dylan Blankenship qualified for the men’s 400-meter hurdles championship race after clocking times of 53.97 and 54.30 to finish seventh and eighth, respectively.
May 13
• BOONE — App State Tennis will welcome three new student-athletes for the 2022-23 season, head coach Ashleigh Antal announced Friday.
Incoming freshmen Riley Collins (Franklin, Tenn.) and Savannah Dada-Mascoll (Greater Manchester, England) and incoming sophomore transfer Brooke Demerath (Kenmore, Wash./Utah State) will help bolster the Mountaineers’ roster next season.
“We’re so excited for Riley, Savannah and Brooke to be joining our App State tennis family,” Antal said. “They each embody what it means to be a Mountaineer, with their respect, work ethic and dedication to the sport. We can’t wait to have them on campus as they each will have an immediate impact on our program.”
• LAFAYETTE, La. — App State senior Ryan Brown, juniors Taylor Smith and Eric Haddock Jr., sophomore Calbert Guest, and freshman Karsyn Kane landed on the podium to highlight the second day of action at the Sun Belt Championships in Lafayette, La., on Friday. At the close of day two and after a two-hour lightning delay, the Mountaineer men are fourth in the team standings with 29 points and the women’s team is 10th with 14 points.
• ARLINGTON, Texas — Despite facing the bases loaded twice in the first four innings, Tyler Tuthill was able to dance around trouble Friday night, delivering 5.1 scoreless innings, and helping App State deliver a 3-1 win against UT Arlington at Clay Gould Ballpark.
Tuthill earned his second win of the season, striking out two, and getting valuable support from his defense, scattering four hits and five walks on the night. The lefty induced ten flyouts and three groundouts, in addition to erasing a runner on a pickoff move in the second inning.
May 14
• LAFAYETTE, La. — The App State men’s and women’s track and field team closed out the final day of action at the Sun Belt Championships in Lafayette, La., on Saturday, totaling eight medals on the weekend. After a second weather delay, the Mountaineers finished sixth with 58 points in the men’s team standings. The women’s team tied for seventh with ULM, earning 51 points.
• ARLINGTON, Texas — Eli Ellington and Caleb Cross combined to allow just one hit Saturday afternoon, as the Mountaineers captured a series win with a, 3-1, victory over the Mavericks at Clay Gould Ballpark.
The one-hitter was the first thrown by Mountaineers’ pitching since March 10, 2019, when Tyler Tuthill, Austin Primm, Evan Mauldin, Bobby Hampton and Will Herman combined to one-hit Furman, in a 14-0 win in Greenville, S.C.
May 15
• ARLINGTON, Texas — The App State offense was kept off balance in their final road contest of the season, as the Mountaineers tallied just four hits in a, 7-0, loss to UT Arlington on Sunday.
The Mountaineers still do come away with the series win, taking two of three from the Mavericks, and are just a win away from securing a spot in the Sun Belt tournament.
