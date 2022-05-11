The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of May 2-9.
May 3
• BOONE — Timothius Tirto Tamardi of App State Men’s Golf has repeated as an All-Sun Belt selection, making the third team for the 2021-22 season.
Tamardi’s 72.22 scoring average as a senior ranked 10th-best among Sun Belt golfers this season. He repeated as a top-10 finisher at the Sun Belt Championship tournament, following a fifth-place showing in 2021 with an eighth-place result in late April.
He’s the first App State men’s golfer to be a two-time All-Sun Belt selection.
May 5
• CONWAY, S.C. — The App State softball team opened their final series of the regular season with a pair of losses at Coastal Carolina on Thursday. The Chanticleers took the series opener by a final score of 2-0 before picking up a 6-5 walk-off victory in the nightcap.
May 6
• BOONE — Jarrod Patterson has joined App State Wrestling’s coaching staff, head coach JohnMark Bentley announced Friday.
Patterson earned All-America and Academic All-America honors at the University of Oklahoma before beginning his college coaching career at Brown University of the Ivy League. For the last four years, he has been the head coach at Sand Springs High School in his home state of Oklahoma, where he mentored eight OSSAA state placers and three state finalists.
“I am very excited for this opportunity in Boone,” Patterson said. “App State has a great coaching staff, and I look forward to joining the program.”
• CONWAY, S.C. — The Appalachian State softball team fell to Coastal Carolina by a final score of 4-1 in the regular season finale on Sunday. A three-run third inning for the Chanticleers proved to be the difference as the two teams played in their final contest before the conference tournament.
• ATLANTA — App State was unable to overcome a big fourth inning from the Georgia State offense Friday night, falling 12-1 in the opening game of a three-game set at the GSU Baseball Complex.
The Panthers did the majority of their damage in an eight-run fourth inning, in which they sent 11 men to the plate. As a team they hit for the cycle in the inning, capped by a two-run homer to left field from Caleb Stewart, to make it a 12-1 ballgame.
May 7
• ATLANTA — Eli Ellington and Trey Jernigan were exceptional on the mound for the Mountaineers Saturday, but a go-ahead home run by Georgia State in the eighth inning turned the tide in the Panthers favor, as App State fell, 4-2, at the GSU Baseball Complex.
May 8
• ATLANTA — App State blasted a season-high three home runs Sunday afternoon, and was able to make a big first inning hold up, outlasting Georgia State, 10-7, in the series finale at the GSU Baseball Complex.
