The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Feb. 28-March 7.
March 1
• CHARLOTTE — App State baseball was edged by South Carolina 9-6 Tuesday at Truist Field.
App State (3-5) jumped on the board early with a first-inning grand slam by Charlotte native Hunter Bryson, his second homer of the season. In the first midweek game of the year, Dylan Rogers also connected on a first-inning solo shot at No. 23 Duke.
A Hunter Cross sac-fly in third would give the Mountaineers a 5-0 lead over the Gamecocks through three. Out of the eight games played this season, App State has scored first in five of those contests.
• SPARTANBURG, S.C. — App State Softball rallied behind fifth-inning homers from Emma Jones and Mary Pierce Barnes, but a strong USC Upstate team continued its home dominance with a 9-6 victory against the Mountaineers on Tuesday.
Jones (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs) and Emily Parrott (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI, one walk) had multi-hit games from the top of the order. Addie Wray turned the lineup over by going 1-for-2 with one run and two walks, and Baylee Morton accounted for the other RBI.
March 2
• CULLOWHEE — App State women’s tennis clinched a singles point but fell 5-1 at Western Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.
Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy started strong for the Mountaineers by winning at No. 1 doubles with a 6-2 score. After the Catamounts (6-3) won 7-6 (8) at No. 2 doubles, Western Carolina earned the doubles point due to a default win at No. 3 doubles, as the Mountaineers only had five players.
In singles action, Jansen secured another victory at No. 1 singles, winning 6-2, 6-2.
• BOONE — App State Football has hired Geep Wade to be the Mountaineers’ offensive line coach, head coach Shawn Clark announced Wednesday.
“We’re excited to welcome Coach Wade, his wife Amy, and his children to the High Country,” Clark said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous stops. He knows what we want to do and what my expectations are for the offensive line. He brings value to our whole organization, and I know our linemen will enjoy playing for him.”
Wade (whose first name is pronounced like Jeep) arrives at App State from Tulane of the American Athletic Conference. He also has spent considerable time in the Southeast as an offensive line coach at Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee and Marshall during the last decade to go along with a stint as UT Martin’s offensive coordinator/offensive line coach in 2018.
“My family and I are fired up for this opportunity,” Wade said. “I’ve known Coach Clark for a long time and I believe in him. The winning tradition and the mentality of the players at App State are second to none. I can’t wait to get started.”
March 3
• BOONE — For the second straight year, the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Year comes from App State.
Jonathan Millner was named the 2022 SoCon Wrestler of the Year on Thursday, when all-conference and all-freshman honors were also announced. Thomas Flitz (174 pounds) joined Millner (149 pounds) on the all-conference team that recognizes one wrestler from each of the 10 weight classes.
March 4
• PENSACOLA, Fla. — Faith Alston scored a career-high 24 points and Janay Sanders added 18, but Little Rock’s rebounding was too much for App State to overcome in a 70-58 quarterfinal loss at the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship.
The fourth-seeded Mountaineers (14-12) never led against the fifth-seeded Trojans (17-9), who advanced to the Sun Belt semifinals for the 14th time in the last 15 years.
• BOONE — App State Baseball just needed to beat a quality UNCW program to complete a picturesque home opener the right way, and the Mountaineers did just that by earning a 4-2 victory Friday.
Tyler Tuthill struck out five batters in seven strong innings before Trey Jernigan and Eli Ellington pitched a scoreless inning apiece out of the bullpen.
• ATHENS, Ga. — App State Softball went 2-0 on the opening day of the Bulldog Classic, winning 5-4 against Ohio and 9-1 against UMass.
Addison Jones went 4-for-8 with three doubles in the two games thanks to a 3-for-5 showing that included two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in Game 2. Kaylie Northrop went the distance while allowing just an unearned run against UMass, and Delani Buckner, Sejal Neas (relief win) and Taylor Nichols (save) pitched in Game 1.
March 5
• PENSACOLA, Fla. — Paced by a season-high 20 points from Justin Forrest, App State led from start to finish in a 73-60 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s semifinals at the 2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship.
Last year’s tournament champions won their fifth straight game in Pensacola, as Forrest led a quartet of Mountaineers in double figures. Donovan Gregory scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Adrian Delph added 13 points and Michael Almonacy chipped in 11.
“Great team win against a good team,” said head coach Dustin Kerns. “As we’ve already seen in this tournament, every game is really tough. I’m proud of our guys. We led for 40 minutes, and anytime you do that, certainly you’re pleased.”
No. 2 seed App State fell short to No. 3 seed Georgia State in the semifinal round of the Sun Belt Tournament on Saturday. The Mountaineers beat the Panthers 80-73 in the championship game a year ago to earn their first NCAA Tournament berth in 21 years. The teams split the home-and-away regular season series this year.
• ATHENS, Ga. — App State Softball improved to 4-0 at the Bulldog Classic on Saturday, winning 9-2 against UMass and 7-0 against Ohio.
• BOONE — Andrew Terrell darted away from third at the sign of an errant pitch and slid safely into home, prompting his teammates to charge out of the third-base dugout to celebrate an improbable victory.
App State trailed by seven runs heading to the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday against UNCW, but the Mountaineers scored four times in the eighth and four more times in the bottom of the ninth to walk — or sprint — off with a 12-11 victory.
• BOONE — With the final seconds ticking away, Codi Russell could comfortably place his head on his opponent’s right shoulder and smile toward the cheering App State fans.
Moments later, Russell raised three fingers on each hand.
It was a triumphant night for the Mountaineers’ three most experienced wrestlers, with two becoming three-time SoCon champions and the other experiencing a rewarding breakthrough.
Russell (133 pounds), Jonathan Millner (149) and Thomas Flitz (174) all secured automatic berths to the upcoming NCAA Championships in Detroit by winning titles at the SoCon Championship tournament held Saturday in the Holmes Center. Unbeaten champions of the regular season, App State finished with the second-most team points and had nine of its 10 wrestlers place in the top three of their weight classes.
March 6
• BOONE — Trey Tujetsch started the game with six shutout innings as App State established early control, but an eight-run eighth inning carried UNCW to a 12-3 victory in their series finale Sunday.
The Mountaineers (5-6) took the first two games from UNCW (7-4) while making their home debut for the 2022 season. They led 3-0 after six innings and 3-1 going into the bottom of the eighth.
Through six innings, Tujetsch had allowed no runs on just one hit. He finished with four strikeouts and three hits allowed, including a solo homer, in 6.1 innings.
Hayden Cross (2-for-2), Andrew Terrell (2-for-3, one run) and Dylan Rogers (2-for-4) had multi-hit games.
• ATHENS, Ga. — After winning their first four games of the Bulldog Classic, App State faced 16th-ranked host Georgia on Sunday and lost 10-2 in five innings.
Baylee Morton’s two-run homer with Kayt Houston aboard accounted for the Mountaineers’ fourth-inning runs.
Four home runs, two apiece by Jayda Kearney and Sydney Chambley, were responsible for nine of Georgia’s 10 runs. Kearney hit a second-inning grand slam to get Georgia (19-2) going.
March 7
• BOONE — After leading App State to an unbeaten Southern Conference championship during the 2021-22 regular season, JohnMark Bentley has made history by again being named the SoCon Coach of the Year.
Bentley has won the award five times in his 13 seasons as App State’s head coach. The total of five awards ties the league record also held by another legendary Mountaineer in Paul Mance for the most by a single coach in SoCon history.
Bentley previously won the award in 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2012. App State’s 51-5 record in SoCon duals during the past eight seasons gives the Mountaineers one of the six best conference records in Division I wrestling since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.