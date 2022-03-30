The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of March 21-28.
March 22
• CHAPEL HILL — Luke Drumheller smashed a game-tying home run in the top of the eighth inning, but No. 13 North Carolina responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame, to edge App State, 4-2, Tuesday.
Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Drumheller led off the inning and swung at the first pitch thrown by Gage Gillian, launching it over the wall in right-center field for his first home run of the season to knot the score at 2-2.
The Mountaineers put pressure on the Tar Heels all night, putting at least one runner on base in every inning, and out-hitting UNC 10-7. However, outside of the Drumheller home run, App State was unable to come through with the clutch hits, going just 2-for-23 with runners on base, and 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding 15 on the night.
• BOONE — Kayt Houston had six hits, including a two-run, rooftop-striking homer in a Game 1 win, as App State Softball split a doubleheader with Western Carolina on Tuesday in the 2022 home debut for the Mountaineers.
App State posted a 9-2 win in the opener behind a 3-for-4 effort with five RBIs from Hosuston. Emily Parrott scored three times and Addison Jones went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in support of Taylor Nichols, who allowed one earned run in a complete-game victory.
• CHARLOTTE — App State men’s track & field competed at the 49er Classic on Friday and Saturday at Charlotte.
Ryan Brown was third in the 1,500-meter run with a PR and eighth all-time record in 3:49.71.
The Mountaineers had a strong showing in the hammerer throw, two placed in the top six. Zachary Weinstein was fourth with a throw of 49.93m (163-9 feet) and Timothy Synder 47.49m (155-9 feet).
Taylor Fox took third place in the pole vault with a PR and fourth all-time jump of 4.95 meters (16-2.75 feet). Patrick Freeman cleared the bar with 4.80 meters (15-9 feet) to finish fifth. Calbert Guest won the 10,000-meter run 31:10.69. Ben Date finished eighth in 32:41.57.
De’Shawn Ballard placed seventh in the 100-meter dash in 10.74. Ballard in the 200-meter dash crossed the line in 21.54 to finish fifth. In the 1,500m race, Macki Walsh placed third with a personal best and eighth all-time record with a time of 4:31.99. Jasmine Donohue placed seventh in 4:36.79.
App State women’s team had a two who placed in the top eight in the long jump. Jada Branch jumped third with a PR of 5.65m (18-6.5 feet). Djamila Petersen placed sixth with 5.47m (17-11.5 feet). In the 200m run two Mountaineers were in the top eight. Machera Clark finished fifth with 24.87, Labria King crossed the line in seventh with a time of 24.93.
Megan Plummer was fifth in the shot put with a throw of 12.00m (39-4.5 feet) and in the discus eighth with a mark of 37.66m (123-7 feet). Nevaeh Haddock jumped for third place in the triple jump with 11.42m (37-5.75 feet).
Celia Agee jumped 3.45m (11-3.75 feet) to finish fourth in pole vault. Jasmine Donohue was sixth in the 800m with 2:17.36. Abby Granberg was seventh in the 10,000m run with 41.20.59.
March 23
• CONWAY, S.C. — App State women’s tennis dropped to 1-3 in Sun Belt play Wednesday after falling 0-4 to Coastal Carolina on the road.
In doubles play, Virginia Poggi and Erika Dodridge won their set 6-2 at the No. 2 position. Dodridge has won three straight doubles matches for the Mountaineers.
At the No. 1 doubles position, Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy fell in a tight 7-5 battle. Brooke Gruber and Olwyn Ryan-Bovey were close to clinching the doubles point before they were edged 7-6 (7-4) at No. 3 doubles.
March 24
• BOONE — App State women’s basketball senior Alexia Allesch has been named to the CoSIDA Women’s Basketball Academic All-District 3 First Team, announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve who has participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions and is at least a sophomore both academically and athletically.
It’s the second straight year that an App State women’s basketball student-athlete has made Academic All-District, after Lainey Gosnell earned that distinction as well as Academic All-America a year ago.
After transferring from Seton Hall as a graduate student in the offseason, Allesch burst onto the scene for the Mountaineers and was tabbed the Sun Belt’s Newcomer of the Year and second-team all-conference after an impressive first season in Boone.
March 25
• MONROE, La. — Kayt Houston tied App State’s single-game record of three home runs while going 3-for-3 with four RBIs to help lead the Mountaineers to a 6-3 road victory against ULM on Friday in their Sun Belt series opener.
Houston got App State started with a two-run homer in the first, then homered in the fourth and sixth innings to create separation from ULM. Her three homers tied Baylee Morton’s school record that was set against UT Arlington in 2019.
“It was a great team win to open the series this weekend,” Houston said. “I was seeing the ball really well and stuck to my approach, and I was just doing it for my team.”
• LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Luke Drumheller laced a two-run double into the left field corner, with two outs in the top of the 14th inning, to break a 2-2 tie, and help App State to a 5-3 victory over Little Rock on Friday, to claim the opening game of the series.
Andrew Greckel led off the 14th frame for the Mountaineers with a single to center field, and two batters later Jacob Whitley singles through the right side to put runners at first and second.
After Little Rocked dipped into their bullpen, Andrew Terrell grounded into a fielder’s choice, putting runners at the corners with two outs. That’s when Drumheller stepped to the plate and ripped the second pitch of the at-bat the opposite way, to put the Mountaineers back in front. Alex Aguila followed with a single to left to score Drumheller and push the lead to 5-3.
• MONROE, La. — Emily Parrott’s go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning and five no-hit innings in another strong relief appearance from Sejal Neas helped App State Softball overcome a five-run deficit in a 7-6 road victory against ULM on Saturday.
The Mountaineers clinched a Sun Belt series victory by taking the first two games of the three-game set against the Warhawks. Overall, App State has won its last nine meetings against ULM, including four wins by a single run.
A day after picking up a save in a 6-3 victory to open the weekend, Neas (3-1) entered with two on and nobody out in the third inning. The Mountaineers were able to erase a 6-1 deficit as Neas retired 15 of the 16 batters she faced, including the final 11.
March 26
• LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock scored four runs in the sixth inning, all with two outs, and the Trojans were able to hold on to defeat App State 7-4, and even the series at a game apiece.
With the Trojans ahead 3-2 in the sixth inning, Caleb Cross took over for Xander Hamilton with the bases loaded and one out. Cross fanned the first batter he faced, and was one strike away from getting out of the inning when Noah Dickerson came through with an RBI double to score a pair. Canyon McWilliams followed with a two-run single, and Little Rock widened their advantage to 7-2.
Hamilton struck out six in 5.1 innings of work to increase his season total to 57 on the season. He has recorded at least six strikeouts in every start this year.
March 27
• BOONE — App State women’s tennis fell to Arkansas State 4-1 Sunday.
Helena Jansen earned the Mountaineers’ point 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 1 singles position, extending her winning streak to three and her overall singles record to 12-7.
In doubles play, the Red Wolves (5-10, 1-4 SBC) clinched the point at the No. 1 court 6-1. Virginia Poggi and Olwyn Ryan-Bovey were up 4-3 when the doubles match was called.
• LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Despite falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, the Mountaineers rallied, scoring the next 10 runs in the contest, and defeated Little Rock, 10-5, to earn the series win.
The win was also the 100th victory for Kermit Smith in his sixth season as head coach of the Mountaineers.
App State (9-13, 3-3) began its comeback effort with a two-out rally in the fourth. Hayden Cross walked and Phillip Cole singled, setting up Luke Drumheller, who singled to center, to make it a 4-1 ballgame.
• MONROE, La. — Starting its league schedule with three straight road weekends, App State Softball headed home from ULM with its second Sun Belt series victory.
The Mountaineers took the first two games from the Warhawks before losing 2-1 in the series finale Sunday. App State (17-12, 5-4) also won two of three games at Texas State before taking the first game in a three-game trip to Georgia State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.