The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of March 14-21.
March 15
• GREENSBORO — App State Baseball traveled to War Memorial Stadium on Tuesday and lost 4-2 against North Carolina A&T, which scored two runs apiece in the first and fifth innings.
Phillip Cole (3-for-4), Luke Drumheller (2-for-3 with two runs scored) and Austin St. Laurent (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for the Mountaineers (6-9).
Grey LaSpaluto made his first start for App State before giving way in the fifth to Caleb Cross, who allowed one hit over the next 1.2 innings. Cameron Kepley retired the last six batters he faced in two scoreless innings.
• NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — App State men’s golf had record-setting team and individual efforts to conclude the Bash at the Beach event Tuesday, with the Mountaineers and top finisher Sverrir Haraldsson both posting runner-up performances in a deep field that included 15 teams.
App State’s 22-under total of 830 over 54 holes put them in second, two strokes behind team champion Troy, and the Mountaineers’ total included a 12-under 272 in the final round to set a program record for the lowest 18-hole tournament score in documented history.
Haraldsson set a program record for the lowest 18-hole tournament round by an individual with an 8-under 63 in the final round. A bogey-free, eight-birdie day enabled him to climb from 11th place to second with an 11-under total of 73-66-63—202 that left him one stroke behind individual champion Tommy Dallahan of UConn. Dallahan shot a 65 on Tuesday.
The 202 from Haraldsson set a program record for the lowest 54-hole tournament total in documented history. He had 14 birdies and one bogey over his final 36 holes and started the final round with four birdies in his first five holes.
• BOONE — For the third time in the last decade, App State’s JohnMark Bentley is a finalist for the NWCA’s National Coach of the Year Award, presented by Defense Soap.
App State’s 7-0 run to an unblemished SoCon regular-season championship in 2021-22 occurred with the Mountaineers having their full lineup available for just one conference dual, and they have five wrestlers entering this week’s NCAA Championships with a top-25 seed.
Bentley, who is in his 13th season as App State’s head coach, was also named a finalist by the National Wrestling Coaches Association in 2018 and 2012. Earlier this month, he was named the SoCon Coach of the Year for the fifth time, tying the league record for the most times winning in a career.
The other NWCA finalists are Mike Grey (Cornell), Scott Moore (Lock Haven), Sean Bormet (Michigan), Brian Smith (Missouri), Pat Popolizio (NC State), Chris Pendleton (Oregon State) and Roger Reina (Penn).
March 16
• BANNER ELK — App State women’s tennis defeated Lees-McRae 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Mountaineers started the day by winning the doubles point. Virginia Poggi and Erika Dodridge posted a 6-1 win at the No. 2 doubles position. Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy followed that with a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles position to clinch the point. Olwyn Ryan-Bovey and Brooke Gruber also finished their match at No. 3 doubles, winning 6-1.
• BOONE — After putting together one of the most impressive scoring seasons in program history, App State senior guard Adrian Delph has been named first-team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I. Delph made the All-District 23 first team, which is comprised of Sun Belt Conference schools.
The Gastonia, N.C., native is the sixth player in school history to earn NABC All-District honors, including two-time recipients Donald Sims (2010 and 2011) and Frank Eaves (2015 and 2016) as well as Omar Carter (2011), Ronshad Shabazz (2018) and Justin Forrest (2020). Delph is the third Mountaineer to be named first-team All-District, joining Sims and Eaves with that distinction.
March 17
• DETROIT — App State Wrestling advanced three Mountaineers to Round of 16 bouts for the first time in 30 years, and the NCAA Championships will continue Friday with an impressive four wrestlers still pursuing All-America recognition.
Caleb Smith (125 pounds), Jonathan Millner (149 pounds) and Thomas Flitz (174 pounds) all won their opening matches Thursday afternoon, and Will Formato (165 pounds) was officially 1-1 after he advanced in the consolation bracket due to an opponent’s medical forfeit. App State totaled five NCAA qualifiers, with Codi Russell (133 pounds) making his fourth NCAA appearance and finishing his career with 94 victories.
• BOONE — For the second time in program history, App State boasts the Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Week.
The recipient of this week’s award is Sverrir Haraldsson, who set program tournament records during the Bash at the Beach for best round (63 in the final round) and best 54-hole total (202) en route to a second-place finish at 11 under.
Haraldsson’s 8-under final round contributed to the Mountaineers posting a 12-under 272 total to set a program record for the lowest 18-hole tournament score in documented history. App State finished second overall in a 15-team field at 22 under, two strokes behind Troy.
March 18
• BOONE — App State women’s tennis fell 0-4 to Sun Belt opponent UT Arlington on Friday.
In doubles action, Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy were defeated 6-2 at the No. 1 doubles position, while Virginia Poggi and Olwyn Ryan-Bovey fell 6-1 at the No. 2 slot.
In singles play, Murphy fell 2-6, 2-6 at No. 2 singles while Poggi lost 1-6, 0-6 at the No. 3 position.
• BOONE — Trailing by three runs in the ninth inning, App State loaded the bases and scored twice, but ultimately stranded the winning run aboard in a 7-6 loss to Georgia Southern, to open conference play.
Dalton Williams pinch-hit to begin the inning and reached on an infield single. Luke Drumheller then singled to right, and Austin St. Laurent walked to load the bases. Two batter later Hunter Bryson pinch-hit and drew a walk to force home a run, and Andrew Terrell plated a second run with a sac fly to center, but a popout ended the ballgame leaving the tying and go-ahead runners on base.
App State (6-10, 0-1) struck first to open the ballgame, scoring three runs in the first inning. Terrell walked to begin the inning and Rogers followed with a single. After a walk to Andrew Greckel loaded the bases, Hayden Cross followed with a single to right-center which cleared the bases, with Greckel scoring on a mishandled throw home.
The Eagles (12-6, 1-0) chipped away in the middle innings. They plated at least one run in every inning from the third through the seventh, tallying 14 hits in the ballgame including a pair of home runs.
March 19
• DETROIT — App State’s Jonathan Millner faced the crowd, raised his palms and extended his long arms in opposite directions — a noteworthy celebration for the mild-mannered Mountaineer.
Moments later, with head coach JohnMark Bentley flashing a big smile, head assistant Ian Miller lifted Millner off his feet with a bear hug.
Jon Jon once again helped App State — and himself — reach new heights.
Millner became the 20th overall All-American and second two-time NCAA All-American in App State Wrestling history when he earned an 8-1 decision against eighth-seeded Max Murin of Iowa on Day 2 of the NCAA Championships before a crowd of 17,592 at Little Caesars Arena. Millner then capped a 4-0 day and improved his Detroit record in the 149-pound bracket to 5-1 with a 9-4 decision against fifth-seeded Kyle Parco of Arizona State.
A year after placing eighth, Millner ended up finishing sixth as a redshirt senior, as Virginia Tech’s Bryce Andonian won a 9-4 decision on Saturday morning and Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso claimed a 5-4 win in the fifth-place match.
• BOONE — Xander Hamilton struck out ten for the Mountaineers, but App State was held in check at the plate in a 5-2 loss to Georgia Southern, Saturday, at Smith Stadium.
Hamilton has now struck out 51 batters in five starts this season to lead Sun Belt pitchers. He worked seven innings, yielding just two runs on seven hits and walked only one against the Eagles. He has fanned at least nine batters in every outing this season.
Georgia Southern (13-6, 2-0) starter Ty Fisher was equally as impressive. The lefty retired the first ten batters he faced, giving up just one unearned run over seven innings of work.
Neither team scored until the sixth inning when the Eagles got on the board with a two-out RBI single from Noah Searcy, driving in Christian Avant, who doubled earlier in the frame. Georgia Southern tacked on another run in the seventh with a two-out RBI double from Jesse Sherrill.
• ATLANTA — App State Softball split a pair of Saturday games with Sun Belt Conference opponent Georgia State after opening the doubleheader with an 11-0 victory in five innings.
Now 14-9 on the season and 3-2 in Sun Belt play, App State started off the day with a victory that included a nine-run second inning highlighted by a McKenzie McCullen grand slam and a two-hit, complete-game shutout by Delani Buckner. Emily Parrott also homered.
The Mountaineers fell in the second game of the day by a 6-2 score against the Panthers.
March 20
• BOONE — App State women’s tennis grabbed its first Sun Belt win of the year Sunday, defeating Texas State 4-0.
The Mountaineers (3-9, 1-2 SBC) started off strong in doubles play, where Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy defeated their opponent 6-1 at the No. 1 doubles position.
After the Bobcats (4-10, 1-3 SBC) won the match at the No. 3 doubles court, Virginia Poggi and Erika Dodridge clinched the doubles point 7-6 (7-5) at No. 2 doubles.
In singles play, Murphy started the string of App State wins by defeating her opponent 6-4, 6-4 at the No. 3 singles position.
• BOONE — The App State offense put together a pair of four-run innings at the plate, while the pitching staff combined to strike out 14, as the Mountaineers took down Georgia Southern 11-6, to take the finale of the three-game series.
Phillip Cole opened the scoring for the Mountaineers when he led off the second inning with a solo homer to left field. The blast measured 459 feet, the longest for the Mountaineers in the Trackman era.
Later in the second inning, Andrew Terrell was hit by a pitch, and after stealing second, Alex Aguila drove him in with an RBI single to center. RJ Johnson reached on an error to prolong the inning, and Austin St. Laurent followed with a two-run double to the gap in left-center field to put App State ahead, 4-1.
• ATLANTA — Baylee Morton homered twice in a 4-for-4 day and McKenzie McCullen homered for the second time in the series, but App State Softball lost 8-5 at Georgia State on Sunday.
The Mountaineers won 11-0 in Game 1 of the series but dropped the next two games against the Panthers. App State is currently tied for fourth in the conference standings.
• HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Layla Meric led the way for App State Women’s Golf at the Low Country Intercollegiate, tying for 11th place at 77-73-77—227 in a field with 16 teams.
Meric’s 11-over total through 54 holes included a 1-over second round with three birdies and four bogeys.
Sarah Hardin and Mary Sears Brown also posted rounds in the 70s for the Mountaineers, who placed 12th among the 16 teams. Hardin had the second-best tournament total of 235 for App State, followed by Brown, Meghan Mitchell and Kayla Ward.
