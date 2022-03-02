The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Feb. 21-28.
Feb. 22
• DURHAM — App State baseball fell 8-5 to No. 23 Duke at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park Tuesday.
Tuesday was the first matchup between the two programs since 2012, when current Duke head coach Chris Pollard was then the head man of the Mountaineers. Kermit Smith’s App State (2-2) struck first Tuesday with a Dylan Rogers first-inning home run, and an Alex Agulia second-inning, RBI-single to lead 2-0 through two complete.
Duke (3-1) answered the Mountaineers’ explosive start with a run in the third, but App State would later pull ahead 4-1 through four complete. A sac fly from Aguila and a RBI-single from RJ Johnson propelled the Mountaineers to their 4-1 advantage.
• BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Peighton Simmons captured back-to-back Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field titles in triple jump Tuesday.
Day two action of the indoor championship witnessed Simmons setting another personal record in triple jump as her PR of 43-07.00 is second-longest indoor triple jump in program history. In 2021, Simmons won the triple jump crown with a mark of 41-7.00.
Jada Branch posted a bronze-medal effort in the triple jump, recording a PR of 41-07.75 that ranks as the sixth-longest triple jump mark in school history. Hassani Burris also scored points for the Mountaineers in triple jump with a fourth-place finish behind a PR of 40-08.25.
Two Mountaineers placed top-10 in the 3,000 meter event. Macki Walsh finished fifth with a PR of 10:01.73, and Alexis Svoboda crossed the line at the 10:06.90 mark for eighth.
As a team, App State finished tied for sixth with 49 points. Arkansas State won the women’s indoor team crown at 127 points.
Feb. 23
• LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Michael Almonacy scored a season-high 26 points as App State men’s basketball posted a 78-66 victory at Little Rock on Wednesday evening.
Almonacy scored 21 of his 26 points in the first half. He knocked down a season-high six 3-pointers, including five in the first half, and added four rebounds and four assists.
Feb. 24
• BOONE — Six wrestlers from App State are included in the latest set of top-33 rankings from the NCAA Coaches Panel, and seven Mountaineers have top-33 rankings in the RPI.
The NCAA also on Thursday announced pre-allocation spots for the 2022 NCAA Championships, with the Southern Conference receiving 15: in addition to the 10 tournament champions from the March 5 event in Boone qualifying automatically to compete in Detroit, the SoCon weights with a second pre-allocated bid are 125, 133, 149, 165 and 285.
• BOONE — Faith Alston led the way for App State with 16 points as the Mountaineers dropped an 89-56 decision to Troy on Thursday night.
Brooke Bigott contributed 10 points for App State, which suffered its first home conference loss of the season.
Feb. 25
• CHARLESTON, S.C. — App State Softball opened its five-game run through the Cougar Classic with a 3-0 shutout of Western Carolina on Friday before homestanding College of Charleston won 5-4 against the Mountaineers in a back-and-forth second game.
• GREENSBORO — App State baseball dropped game one 16-7 at UNCG on Friday to begin a weekend road series against the Spartans.
App State struck first for the third-straight game as Hayden Cross’ double scored Jacob Whitley in the second.
UNCG answered App State in the bottom half of the inning with an eight-run second on five hits to lead 8-1 after just two complete. The Spartans added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh to extend their lead to 11-2 through seven.
• JONESBORO, Ark. – App State men’s basketball fell 62-60 in its regular season finale at Arkansas State on Friday evening.
The Mountaineers see their regular season conclude with an 18-13 overall record and 12-6 mark in Sun Belt play. App State’s 12 conference victories are the most for the program since joining the league in 2014-15 and since the 2009-10 season, when the Black and Gold won 13 Southern Conference games.
Feb. 26
• BOONE — App State sent out its seniors in style Saturday with a dominating 72-50 win over South Alabama to clinch a top-four finish in the Sun Belt standings on the final day of the regular season.
The Mountaineers, who matched a school record with 15 3-pointers against the Jaguars, finish the regular season with a 14-11 overall record and 8-4 mark in league play. It’s the team’s best Sun Belt record and standing since joining the league in 2014-15 and clinched the No. 4 seed in next week’s conference tournament in Pensacola, Fla.
• GREENSBORO — App State baseball was upended by UNCG 5-0 on Saturday, dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season.
UNCG (3-3) plated a run in the first, two in the third and two in seventh en route to its 5-0 game-two win against App State (2-4). The Spartans clinched the weekend series against the Mountaineers in Saturday’s win.
App State recorded five hits on the day, three from the bottom of the order.
• HICKORY — App State women’s tennis defeated UNCG 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.
The match began at Lake Hickory Country Club but was later delayed for nearly two hours and completed in Boone at Deer Valley Athletic Club.
The Mountaineers (1-5) won the doubles point. Virginia Poggi and Olwyn Ryan-Bovey posted a dominant 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles. Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy followed that up with a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles to clinch the point.
• CHARLESTON, S.C. — Thanks to six near-perfect innings from Delani Buckner, App State won 6-1 against event host College of Charleston to split two Saturday games at the Cougar Classic.
Buckner retired 18 of the first 19 hitters she faced, with a fifth-inning double serving as Charleston’s first hit, and the Mountaineers (7-4) took a 6-0 lead to the bottom of the seventh inning. She finished with two hits allowed and four strikeouts in a complete-game win that pushed her record to 4-0 this season.
Feb. 27
• CHARLESTON, S.C. — App State used a big sixth-inning rally to force extra innings Sunday, but UConn’s run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Huskies a 7-6 victory as the Mountaineers wrapped up their appearance at the Cougar Classic.
App State (7-5) trailed 5-1 with two away in the sixth before Emma Jones cleared the bases with a three-run triple to score Mary Pierce Barnes, pinch-runner Abby Cunningham and Addie Wray. Jones then scored the tying run when Emily Parrott reached base on an infield error.
• RALEIGH — Two App State men’s golfers finished in the top 10 on Sunday as the Mountaineers opened their 2022 spring season at the Wolfpack Individual Invite.
The 7,158-yard, par-72 layout at the Lonnie Poole Golf Club played particularly difficult in wet, rainy conditions. Only two golfers finishing the 36-hole event with under-par totals.
Justin Morgan and Ryan Marter tied for the third-best scores among all golfers in the final round with even-par 72s.
• GREENSBORO — App State baseball snapped a three-game skid with a 10-1 series-finale win at UNCG on Sunday.
Sunday’s first pitch was originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. start but was pushed back to 3:30 p.m. due to weather.
The Mountaineer offense came to life Sunday, recording a season high of hits (14) and runs scored (10). Seven of the Mountaineer starting nine connected on a hit. Hayden Cross, Jacob Whitley and Austin St. Laurent each produced multiple hits on the day.
Feb. 28
• NEW ORLEANS – App State’s Alexia Allesch was voted the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year, and she and Janay Sanders earned all-conference honors, the league office announced Monday.
Allesch earned second-team honors, and Sanders made the third team, as the duo helped the Mountaineers earn a program-record No. 4 seed in this week’s Sun Belt tournament that will be played in Pensacola, Fla.
