The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of March 7-14.
March 9
• CHARLESTON, S.C. — App State women’s tennis fell to Samford 4-1 on Wednesday after grabbing one singles point from the Bulldogs.
In doubles competition, Helena Jansen and Erika Dodridge were snubbed 7-5 at the No. 1 doubles position. Virginia Poggi and Ellie Murphy also fell 7-5 at the No. 2 slot. Olwyn Ryan-Bovey and Brooke Gruber were tied 5-5 at No. 3 position when the doubles point was decided.
Erika Dodridge earned a comeback point in singles action at the No. 2 position, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
• BOONE — With five NCAA Championships qualifiers all seeded in the top 25 of their weight classes, App State Wrestling will head to Detroit with a high-caliber quintet of Mountaineers.
Jonathan Millner, a 2021 All-American thanks to an eighth-place finish at 149 pounds, is seeded sixth in this year’s bracket. He’s a three-time SoCon champion who is 19-1 this season.
Two-time NCAA qualifier and first-time SoCon champ Thomas Flitz is seeded 19th at 174 pounds. He is 16-6 this season. Another graduate student, three-time SoCon champ and four-time NCAA qualifier Codi Russell, is seeded 21st at 133 pounds. He will take a 19-7 record to Detroit.
App State’s two at-large qualifiers also received top-25 seeds, as two-time NCAA qualifier Will Formato is No. 20 at 165 pounds and first-year starter Caleb Smith is No. 25 at 125 pounds. Formato has a 22-7 record this season, and Smith is 23-6.
The NCAA Championships begin Thursday, March 17, at Little Caesars Arena.
March 10
• CHARLOTTE — Hayden Cross and Hunter Bryson each drilled home runs for the Mountaineers, but App State stranded 11 runners on base in a 9-3 loss to Charlotte at Hayes Stadium.
Trailing 2-0 in the second inning, Cross led off the frame with a solo homer to right field, his first of the season. The Mountaineers continued to rally. Austin St. Laurent followed with a single, and following a fielder’s choice and a throwing error, Luke Drumheller ripped an RBI single to tie the score at 2-2.
• NEW ORLEANS — Six members of the App State women’s track & field program were named All-Sun Belt, the league announced Tuesday.
Peighton Simmons earned First Team All-Sun Belt honors, while Jada Branch, Jasmine Donahue, Karsyn Kane, Arabian Lilly and Alexis Svoboda were named Third Team All-Sun Belt.
March 12
• CHARLOTTE — Andrew Greckel and Alex Aguila each homered as part of a six-run fourth inning, but two Charlotte grand slams proved to be too much to overcome, in a 12-7 loss on Saturday.
Trailing 5-0 in the fourth inning, Dylan Rogers led off with a double for App State, and two batters later Hayden Cross doubled him home to put the Mountaineers on the board. Austin St. Laurent was then hit by a pitch, and Greckel followed with his first home run of the season, to trim the deficit to one. Luke Drumheller walked to continue the rally, and Aguila capped the inning with a two-run homer to right field to put App State ahead, 6-5.
• SAN MARCOS, Texas — A big first Sun Belt win during the opening day of the 2022 conference schedule coincided with Shelly Hoerner’s 100th victory as App State Softball’s head coach.
The Mountaineers used a 3-2 road win to split a Saturday doubleheader with Texas State, which has played in four of the last five NCAA tournaments and was 25-4 at home last season.
March 13
• SAN MARCOS, Texas — Behind strong pitching from Kaylie Northrop, plus extra-base power from Emma Jones and Baylee Morton, App State Softball clinched a Sun Belt road series victory against perennial NCAA participant Texas State by winning 4-1 in Sunday’s finale.
The Mountaineers (13-8, 2-1) had one all-time win against Texas State entering the weekend but followed a series-opening loss with a 3-2 victory Saturday. Kaylie Northrop took a shutout into the seventh inning Sunday and struck out four batters in a complete-game victory with first-team All-Sun Belt pitcher Jessica Mullins on the mound for the Bobcats.
• ATLANTA — App State got a pair of singles wins, but dropped its Sun Belt Conference opener on the road, 4-2, at Georgia State on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (1-8, 0-1 SBC) started with a close loss in the doubles point to the Panthers (8-4, 1-0 SBC). After a defeat at No. 3, the No. 1 tandem of Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy took down Georgia State’s No. 1 duo of Sofya Golubovskaya and Angel Carney by a score of 6-2. It came down to the No. 2 court, where the Panthers’ Andreea Stanescu and Ellie Aldrich edged the Mountaineers’ Virginia Poggi and Erika Dodridge 6-4.
