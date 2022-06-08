The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of May 31-June 6.
June 1
• BOONE — App State women’s basketball head coach Angel Elderkin announced the hiring of Alex Frazier as the program’s new assistant coach on Wednesday.
“We are thrilled to add Alex to our coaching staff,’’ Elderkin said. “Alex embodies all of the characteristics we were looking to fill in this position. Her passion and energy will instantly impact our program. She brings a strong work ethic and a desire to help our young women strive to be their very best.”
“I am super excited to join Coach Elderkin’s staff,” said Frazier. “The program she has built and continues to build is special. App State is a special place with great people who want to see each student-athlete succeed on and off the court. I’m thrilled to be a Mountaineer and grateful to be a part of Coach Elderkin’s vision for the program.”
Frazier joins the Mountaineers after serving as the Director of Recruiting at East Carolina University since 2020. Last season, the Pirates notched wins against Gardner-Webb, Hampton, Coppin State, Campbell, NC Central, UNCW, UMES, Cincinnati, Wichita State, and Memphis.
June 2
• BOONE — The App State women’s basketball team will add Nadiyah Byard to its 2022 signing class, head coach Angel Elderkin announced Thursday. Byard is the sixth addition to the Mountaineers’ incoming class and will compete as a true freshman.
• BOONE — App State head men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns has announced the signing of Carvell Teasett (Baton Rouge, La. / Northwestern State) to the program.
• BOONE — App State alum Robbie Ormsby is returning to the High Country, joining the Mountaineers as Assistant Athletics Director of Strength and Conditioning for Olympic Sports.
Ormsby earned both a Bachelor of Science in physical education in 2003 and a Master of Science in exercise science in 2007 from App State. He went on to serve as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Mountaineers, working with numerous sports, which totaled 10 Southern Conference championships under his tutelage. He was also a member of the football staff for two FCS National Championships.
“We would like to officially welcome Robbie and his family back to App State and the town of Boone,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director Jon Mitchell. “Robbie will be a valuable addition to our High-Performance Team, and his dedication to his craft will help our student-athletes reach new heights.”
June 3
• BOONE — Former FBI Assistant Director and Charlotte-based attorney Chris Swecker, a 1978 App State alum, will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2022 Legends Gala.
This year’s Legends Gala will be held Friday, June 17, in the Grandview Ballroom at Kidd Brewer Stadium’s north end zone facility.
Established in 2017, the Legends Gala is a premier celebration of App State Athletics that recognizes the remarkable achievements of Mountaineers connected to App State and the High Country. The night will include remarks from a distinguished guest speaker, a silent auction, dinner, live music and dancing.
June 5
• GENEVA, Ohio — Representing Boone RTC, wrestlers from App State had strong freestyle showings at the U23 World Team Trials, highlighted by a final appearance by Jonathan Millner at 70 kg and a fifth-place finish by Caleb Smith at 57 kg.
With folkstyle wrestling used during the NCAA season, freestyle wrestling puts more emphasis on exposure points, and 11 Mountaineers advanced to the second day of the U23 World Team Trials. That helped Boone RTC record a top-10 point total with nearly 150 clubs/programs represented.
A two-time folkstyle All-American who is relatively inexperienced in freestyle wrestling, Millner still went 4-0 by a combined score of 47-4 before building a 9-0 lead in a 10-6 semifinal win against Drew Roberts (Minnesota).
June 6
• BOONE — Alan Cress, an App State alum who worked as an assistant coach for his alma mater during the 2021-22 season, has been named the head coach of App State’s men’s golf program, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Monday.
“We are excited to welcome Alan and his wife, Nancy, back to Boone,” Gillin said. “We did a comprehensive national search to identify the best leader for the future of the App State men’s golf program. Alan is committed to App State, he is an App State alum, and he was instrumental in helping our student-athletes last season. He has proven that he gives his all for App State. His values align with our athletics department’s core values. We’re excited for the future of App State men’s golf.”
Since graduating from App State in 1991, Cress has made a well-respected name for himself in the coaching, teaching, business, administrative and event-planning sides of golf.
He served as a volunteer assistant for the Mountaineers last season, contributing to several record-setting accomplishments, while still fulfilling his responsibilities as the general manager of The Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis and also coaching both golf teams at Concord High School.
“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Cress said. “I’d like to thank Doug Gillin, Spencer Bridges, Heather Brown and everyone involved in the search committee for entrusting me to lead the men’s program at my alma mater. Being an alum, I’ve always kept close ties with App State, and almost everyone in our family attended App State, so we are all extremely excited.
“We will create an environment that allows our student-athletes to compete on a national level. We have the talent pool and resources to make that happen. This is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to get up there and do something special.”
