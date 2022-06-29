The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of June 20-27.
June 21
• BOONE — App State women’s basketball head coach Angel Elderkin announced the hiring of Mark Palmisano as director of basketball operations and Maren Shumaker as graduate assistant for operations to round out the program’s staff on Tuesday.
“I am super excited to announce the final two pieces of our staff,” said Elderkin. “As the late Pat Summitt would say, ‘You win in life with the people you surround yourself with’ and both Mark and Maren are two high-character individuals.
• LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Eleven different Mountaineers were named National Fastpitch Coaches Association Scholar-Athletes, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Recognition from the NFCA requires that student-athletes post a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Abby Cunningham, Baylee Morton, Claire Carson, Emily Parrott, Emma Jones, Kati Waalk, Kayt Houston, Kylie LaRousa, Mary Pierce Barnes, Taylor Nichols and Taylor Thorp earned the honor.
June 22
• BOONE — App State alum Dennis Covington and his wife, Katherine, have made a $1.3 million gift to Appalachian State University in support of facilities for App State Athletics and academic resources for the Walker College of Business.
The Covingtons’ gift will help fund campus projects, including the Appalachian 105 complex and a future learning lab for the Walker College of Business.
June 23
• BOONE — For the first time in school history, App State has eclipsed 10,000 football full-season tickets sold, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Thursday.
“The passion, excitement and energy for App State Football is at an all-time high,” Gillin said. “The people of App Nation continue to show up in record numbers, and we are thankful for our fans’ commitment that seems to get stronger by the day. After breaking the all-time school and Sun Belt season attendance records last season and with exciting opponents coming to Kidd Brewer Stadium this fall, the momentum for this program is amazing.”
App State opens the 2022 season with its first ever home game against the North Carolina Tar Heels (Sept. 3) as one of seven contests at The Rock this fall. Six of those are on Saturdays, giving fans ample opportunity to enjoy one of college football’s best tailgating scenes on App State’s picturesque campus.
June 24
• BOONE — Five App State Baseball student-athletes have announced their plans to return to Boone for the 2023 season, exercising their additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Catcher Hayden Cross, infielder Luke Drumheller, left-handed pitcher Eli Ellington, infielder Andrew Terrell and left-handed pitcher Tyler Tuthill will all return to App State next season.
June 27
• BOONE — The Walter Camp Football Foundation has included App State cornerback Steven Jones Jr. on its 2022 Preseason All-America teams.
A second-team preseason All-American after making the Walter Camp second team to conclude the 2021 season, Jones is one of 10 preseason honorees who is returning in 2022 after being named an All-American in 2021 or 2020.
Last season, Jones tied for second place nationally and for first in the Sun Belt with five interceptions. He led the country with three pick-six interception returns for touchdowns, ranked in the top 20 nationally with 13 passes defended (counting eight breakups) and finished the season with 51 tackles.
Heading into the 2022 season, Jones has seven career interceptions, four interception returns for touchdowns and five total touchdowns.
