The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of June 8-June 20.
June 8
• BOONE — App State Tennis will welcome Maggie Pate as a new student-athlete for the 2022-23 season, head coach, Ashleigh Antal announced Wednesday.
Pate is a transfer student from Furman, where she has competed for the last three years.
“We’re excited to welcome Maggie to our App tennis family,” Antal said. “She is a fantastic student with an unrivaled work ethic, and will undoubtedly impact our lineup immediately. She is already a highly accomplished collegiate athlete, so we’re thrilled to have her continuing her athletic career here at App!”
At Furman, Pate excelled on the court and in the classroom. In her three years, the former Paladin finished with an overall singles record of 29-12 and went 17-11 in doubles action.
June 15
• BOONE — The classroom success of App State student-athletes enabled the Mountaineers to post the best numbers among Sun Belt Conference schools when the NCAA released its latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) data this week.
With a release of information through the 2020-21 cycle, App State led the league by having six teams record a perfect multiyear (four-year) average score of 1,000. App State also ranked first among Sun Belt schools with a multiyear average of 989.3 when taking all sports within an athletics department into account.
App State tied for first place among Sun Belt schools by having 10 of its teams record a perfect single-year score of 1,000 in 2020-21.
In all, App State had 13 of its sports record multiyear average scores that ranked among the top three teams in their respective leagues. Fifteen App State sports teams had multiyear averages higher than the national public institution average for their specific sports.
June 17
• BOONE — App State field hockey head coach Meghan Dawson has announced the schedule for the 2022 season that features nine home games, seven league matchups and a packed nonconference slate.
The Mountaineers will kick off the season with a visit to Dawson’s alma mater, UNC on Aug. 14 for an exhibition game in Chapel Hill. App State’s home-opening weekend will feature two games at Brandon and Erica Adcock Field in Boone, where the squad will host Towson on Aug. 26 and Georgetown on the 28th to open regular-season nonconference play.
The Mountaineers will encounter their other nonleague matchups against Rider (Sept. 2 in Lawrenceville, N.J.), Drexel (Sept. 4 in Philadelphia, Pa.), Duke (Sept. 9 in Durham), Wake Forest (Sept. 25 in Boone), Lock Haven (Oct. 2 in Boone), Saint Louis (Oct. 16 in St. Louis, Mo.), Lindenwood (Oct. 17 in St. Charles, Mo.), Queens (Oct. 23 in Boone) and Davidson (Oct. 30 in Davidson).
App State’s MAC opener is set for Sept. 19 at Kent State. The Mountaineers will then have league matchups with CMU (Sept. 23 in Boone), Miami (Sept. 30 in Oxford, Ohio), Bellarmine (Oct. 7 in Boone), Longwood (Oct. 14 in Boone), Ball State (Oct. 21 in Boone) and Ohio (Oct. 28 in Athens, Ohio). The 2022 MAC Tournament will be held Nov. 4-5.
June 20
• BOONE — App State soccer head coach Aimee Haywood announced her squad’s schedule for the 2022 fall season Monday. It features 10 home matches at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
The Mountaineers will open the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 18, against Liberty at 7 p.m. for Senior Day, when the team will honor its five seniors. The Black and Gold will be back in Boone on Thursday, Aug. 25 when they host UT Martin for their Pack the Mack game, featuring a beer garden and food trucks.
The Mountaineers will se 10 conference matchups, including introductions to Sun Belt newcomers Marshall, James Madison, Southern Miss and Old Dominion.
The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is slated to begin Oct. 31 in Foley, Al.
