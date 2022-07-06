The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of June 27-July 4.
June 27
• BOONE — The Walter Camp Football Foundation has included App State cornerback Steven Jones Jr. on its 2022 Preseason All-America teams.
A second-team preseason All-American after making the Walter Camp second team to conclude the 2021 season, Jones is one of 10 preseason honorees who is returning in 2022 after being named an All-American in 2021 or 2020.
Last season, Jones tied for second place nationally and for first in the Sun Belt with five interceptions. He led the country with three pick-six interception returns for touchdowns, ranked in the top 20 nationally with 13 passes defended (counting eight breakups) and finished the season with 51 tackles.
June 28
• BOONE — App State softball coach Shelly Hoerner has announced the signing of Kapri Toone (Tremonton, Utah / Utah State University) and Kaley Coltrain (Roper / Marist College) to the program.
June 29
• BOONE — App State head men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns has announced that his program has partnered with Soldiers to Sidelines to provide an unprecedented opportunity at Fort Bragg later this summer.
On July 30, the App State coaching staff will provide current military service members and veterans with a first-of-its-kind coaching workshop. This will be the first basketball coaching seminar located on an active military base.
The free event will give registrants a great opportunity to learn some tips and tricks of coaching basketball. The event will take place at the Tolson Youth Center and lunch will be provided. The deadline to register is July 28.
June 30
• CARY — App State head coach Kermit Smith has been named to the coaching staff of the 2022 Prospect Development League, a partnership between Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, the League announced on Thursday.
Smith will help lead the Light Blue Team, along with former Major Leaguers Adam Hyzdu and LaTroy Hawkins, as well as Concordia University, St. Paul head coach Mark “Lunch” McKenzie.
“This is an extreme honor,” Smith said. “I can still remember hearing Tommy Lasorda speak at the American Baseball Coaches Association 20 years ago about the pride that he took wearing the red, white and blue. I have always wondered what it would be like to serve USA Baseball, and I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to do so.”
The Prospect Development Pipeline League is comprised of 96 high school players eligible for the 2023 MLB Draft and serves as the primary identification event for the 18U National Team in 2022. It provides athletes with an unprecedented amateur experience, including competitive gameplay, player development sessions, educational seminars and other programming to prepare players for a professional baseball career.
