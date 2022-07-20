The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of July 12 — July 18.
July 12
• TEMPE, Ariz. — App State tennis was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team for the fifth straight year, posting a solid GPA of 3.22 for the 2021-22 academic year.
Brooke Gruber was named a 2022 ITA Scholar-Athlete for her impressive work in the classroom, earning a cumulative GPA of 3.94 and a perfect 4.0 in the spring 2022 semester after joining the team.
• BOONE — Fresh off its second consecutive trip to a national postseason tournament, App State men’s basketball announced it will host its annual Tip-Off Dinner on Friday, Oct. 28.
The event will take place in the Holmes Convocation Center and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to register here as tickets cost $125 while kids under 12 years old can get in for $25.
ESPN’s Jay Bilas will serve as the night’s guest speaker. Bilas was a four-year starter at Duke University under Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski. He currently serves as a core member of the weekly College Gameday panel and is one of ESPN’s primetime college basketball broadcasters as well as the lead analyst for the NBA Draft.
“What an incredible feature we have with Jay Bilas speaking at our Tip-Off Dinner. Jay is one of the most respected people in basketball with being a lead analyst in college and the NBA. Jay is also a published author and has established himself as one of the biggest and most appreciated people in sports today,” said head coach Dustin Kerns. “This will be an awesome night for our program and fans to kick off the season.”
July 13
• BOONE — App State’s Friederike Stegen has been nominated by the university as a candidate for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Stegen led the Mountaineers’ field hockey team on and off the field her senior year and graduated in May 2022 with a degree in general marketing and a minor in international business.
The four-year starter was named to the NFHCA National Academic Squad all four years as an undergraduate and was named to the Academic All-MAC Team the last three years.
In the fall of 2021, Stegen was named to the All-MAC First Team, the NFHCA Senior Team and the NFHCA All-Region Second Team. In September 2021, she became the all-time leader in assists at App State with 24.
• BOONE — App State softball coach Shelly Hoerner has announced the addition of Courtney Campbell and Nicole Bowman to the staff for the upcoming season. Campbell enters the program to serve as the director of operations while Bowman joins the staff as a volunteer coach.
Campbell comes to the High Country from Southern Methodist University where she served as an event operations assistant. She played college softball, splitting time between Weatherford Community College and UT Tyler. The former Patriot appeared in 12 games, tallying a .308 batting average to accompany four hits and a pair of runs batted in.
Bowman joins the staff as a volunteer coach following a collegiate career at UNC Charlotte and Rutgers University. She finished her playing career at nearby UNC Charlotte, starting in 47 games during her senior season. The former 49er recorded a .321 batting average, picking up 42 hits and 28 runs scored. She also registered 20 RBIs with five home runs en route to Second-Team Conference USA honors.
Hoerner hopes that the addition of these two positions will help enhance App State’s softball program. “We are excited for Courtney and Nicole to join our App State family,” she said.
• BOONE — Seven App State Mountaineers have been named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, a preseason watch list that the Shrine Bowl will use to serve as a look into its scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently eligible for the annual all-star game and the 2023 NFL Draft class.
Making the list from Boone were quarterback Chase Brice, outside linebacker Nick Hampton, outside linebacker Brendan Harrington, offensive tackle Cooper Hodges, cornerback Steven Jones Jr., cornerback Dexter Lawson Jr., and running back Camerun Peoples.
The seven selections were the most of any Sun Belt school (Louisiana was next with five).
• NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2022-23 women’s basketball league schedule on Wednesday. Each team is slated for 18 games, nine on the road and nine at home. Games will follow a Thursday – Saturday format with the exception of the final two conference games, which are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 24.
July 14
• BOONE — After the release of the Sun Belt Conference schedule on Tuesday, App State men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns has announced the Mountaineers’ full 2022-23 slate, which features a program-record 17 home games.
App State will begin the season with 13 consecutive non-conference contests, all of which will be played before the holiday break. After the holidays, the Mountaineers will begin league play as the Sun Belt schedule features 18 conference games. Each team is slated to play nine games at home and nine on the road. League play will follow a Thursday-Saturday format with the exception of the final weekend; the penultimate regular season contest will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and the regular season finale will be contested on Friday, Feb. 24.
July 15
• BOONE — App State announced Friday the addition of season tickets for the upcoming volleyball season. Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 18.
“We are excited to offer season tickets this year,” said first-year head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “We are looking forward to meeting our fan base and connecting with them. We will offer four season ticket holder exclusive events, including meet and greets and chalk talks. We can’t wait for volleyball back in Holmes.”
The Mountaineers will host one home tournament and eight additional home matches during the fall campaign. Kicking off home action will be the Mountaineer Classic (Sept. 9-10), which will feature Texas A&M Commerce, Furman and Presbyterian. Conference action for the Mountaineers is slated to start Sept. 29 and 30 as they clash with Coastal Carolina before welcoming new Sun Belt member Marshall on Oct. 21 and 22. App State will close out the regular season in November as it hosts Georgia Southern (Nov. 4 and 5) and Louisiana (Nov. 11 and 12).
July 18
• BOONE — App State quarterback Chase Brice and running back Nate Noel have been named to the watch list for the 2022 Maxwell Award, which recognizes the most outstanding player in college football.
Every year since 2015, App State’s first season as a bowl-eligible FBS program, the Mountaineers have had at least one standout performer on the Maxwell Award watch list. They are one of only 15 programs nationally and one of just two Group of Five programs — Houston is the other — with more than one Maxwell Award candidate in 2022.
Last season, Brice set App State’s single-season record for passing yards with a league-leading 3,337 to go along with season totals of 27 touchdown passes and a 62.1 completion percentage. Noel led the Sun Belt Conference with 1,126 rushing yards and 31 rushes of 10-plus yards while starting in 10 of his 14 game appearances.
