The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Feb. 14-21.
Feb. 18
• BOONE — App State volleyball head coach Sarah Rumely Noble has announced the addition of Chanelle Hargreaves to the staff as an assistant coach.
Hargreaves was a four-year defensive specialist at Florida from 2016-19. In her four seasons, she helped the Gators win three SEC titles and appear in the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons. As a sophomore in 2017, she played a part in Florida finishing as national runner up in the NCAA Tournament.
“I am so excited to add Chanelle to our staff as an assistant coach,” said Rumely Noble. “Chanelle’s experience competing at the highest level coupled with who she is as a person, makes her an incredible addition to our program. She will be a great mentor for our athletes and her energy and passion is contagious. Chanelle is hungry to make App State volleyball great!”
During her time with the Gators, she recorded 103 total digs and 42 service aces, including 19 as a freshman in 2016. She was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in both 2017 and 2019.
• BOONE — Head coach Meghan Dawson and the App State field hockey staff have announced the addition of seven future Mountaineer student-athletes.
“I am so proud and excited to welcome in this new class of Mountaineers,” Dawson said. “Each member of this class brings something special to our current group. They are a group of hard-working young women who want to be able to represent the Black and Gold on a daily basis.
The newcomers consist of six freshmen and one transfer student, Sarah Perkins.
The new players are Sarah Callery, Sarah Perkins, Samantha Connors, Bridget Donovan, Hadley Kuzmicky, Henriette Stegen and Fien Zwaan.
Feb. 19
• BRISTOL, Tenn. — App State women’s tennis fell 7-0 at ETSU on Saturday.
In doubles action, Helena Jansen and Erika Dodridge dropped a tight 7-6 (4) match at No. 1 singles. Ellie Murphy and Olwyn Ryan-Bovey fell 6-4 at No. 2 doubles and Virginia Poggi and Brooke Gruber fell 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
In singles play, Dodridge fell 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, while Ryan-Bovey fell in three sets 6-0, 3-6, 10-6 on the No. 5 singles court.
App State returns to action next weekend with a pair of contests. The Mountaineers face UNCG at home on Feb. 26 and have a quick turnaround and travel to face Western Carolina on Feb. 27.
• BUIES CREEK, N.C. — App State baseball dominated on the mound in game two against Campbell Saturday, winning 5-1.
Debuting for the Mountaineers, Virginia Tech transfer and starting right-handed pitcher Xander Hamilton held a top-30 team in some collegiate polls (Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game USA) to a single hit and no runs allowed through 6.1 innings of work.
Hamilton finished his outing with 10 strikeouts on the day, tying the second most by an App State pitcher since 2013, in his win and held a no-hitter through six complete before surrendering his lone hit to none other than the 2021 and 2022 Preseason Big South Player of the Year in Zach Neto.
Eli Ellington entered the contest in relief and continued to keep the Camels off balance offensively. Ellington tossed 2.2 innings, allowing a single run on one hit and struck out five.
App State would add two insurance runs in the ninth to lead 5-0 before Campbell was able to push one across in the final frame.
• CLINTON, S.C. — App State Softball swept a pair of Saturday games at the PC Invitational, winning 5-1 against Detroit Mercy and 13-0 in five innings against North Carolina Central.
Detroit Mercy brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Northrop stranded the bases loaded by inducing a pop-out to the mound.
Jones walked to open the game and moved to third on Houston’s double before Parrott singled to drive in both teammates. Parrott stole third and scored on a one-out wild pitch, then App State added another run as Barnes walked, stole second and scored on McCullen’s two-out single.
Morton homered for the 24th time in her career right after Detroit Mercy pushed across its first run, and Northrop ended up striking out six batters while allowing five hits in seven innings.
App State again struck in the top of the first inning, as Jones walked and moved to second on a Houston single. After a double steal and walk, Jones scored on a sacrifice fly from Barnes.
The Mountaineers added another run in the second, when Wray tripled with two away and scored on a Jones double.
Buckner recorded five strikeouts in the first two innings, and five runs in the six-run fourth occurred with two outs. Addison Jones scored on an Emma Jones sacrifice fly, Wray rushed home on a Parrott single and Parrott scored on a Barnes single leading up to the three-run homer by McCullen, who totaled 19 homers at Queens from 2019-21.
Houston, Cunningham (two-run single) and McCullen contributed RBIs in the fifth inning.
Feb. 20
• SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — App State capped an unbeaten run through its SoCon dual schedule by posting a 46-0 shutout of Presbyterian on Sunday.
The Mountaineers finished the regular season 9-2 overall and 7-0 in conference duals. They produced an unbeaten SoCon record and an outright regular-season championship for the third time in the last six years. They’ve won at least a share of a SoCon regular-season title in five of the last seven seasons.
The postseason begins Saturday, March 5 with App State hosting the SoCon Championship tournament at the Holmes Center.
Jonathan Millner earned six points with a first-period pin over Reid Steward, and the Mountaineers’ four tech falls came from Codi Russell (25-9 against Dominic Chavez at 133), Heath Gonyer (17-0 against Khalid Brinkley at 141), Will Formato (16-0 against Sean Getty at 165) and Wyatt Miller (19-0 against Aiden Jean at 197).
The major decisions resulted from wins by Caleb Smith (14-2 against Benny Gomez at 125), Cody Bond (13-1 against Zachary Phillips at 157), Thomas Flitz (14-3 against Mason Watkins at 174), Barrett Blakely (10-0 against David Bertrand at 184) and Michael Burchell (12-3 against Will Pontoon in the heavyweight division).
Will Miller (15-2 major decision at 165), Sean Carter (8-3 decision at 133), Anthony Brito (second-period pin at 141), Tommy Askey (20-2 tech fall at 157) and Brett Mordecai (first-period pin at 174) won extra matches.
