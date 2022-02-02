The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Jan. 24-31.
Jan. 25
• NEW ORLEANS — Alexia Allesch was named women’s basketball Sun Belt Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
The transfer from Seton Hall, earned the award for the first time with the Mountaineers. She recorded a career-high of 20 points and 16 rebounds in Sunday’s contest, averaging a double-double of 18.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game last week.
The Basking Ridge, N.J., native, recorded two consecutive double-doubles last week and has notched four double-doubles in the last six contests.
• BOONE — In a matchup of teams with unbeaten SoCon records, App State recorded pins in three of the first four contested matches and received bonus points in seven victories to post a 42-3 win against Gardner-Webb.
The Mountaineers improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 against league competition.
Caleb Smith opened the dual with a second-period pin at 125 pounds before Codi Russell won a 16-7 major decision at 133 pounds and App State picked up six points with Heath Gonyer’s win by forfeit at 141 pounds.
Jonathan Millner recorded the fastest pin of his career, wrapping up a win in only 56 seconds, and Cody Bond produced his second pin of the season in the second period of his win at 157 pounds.
Jan. 26
• BOONE — App State won its fourth straight game to remain atop the Sun Belt Conference standings with a 66-61 triumph over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday at the Holmes Convocation Center.
In front of several groups of children from nearby school districts for Education Day, the Mountaineers (10-8, 4-1) secured another home win against the visiting Chanticleers (12-5, 2-4) who would never let App State put the score completely out of reach.
Alexia Allesch scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, and Michaela Porter added 18.
Jan. 27
• BOONE — App State volleyball head coach Sarah Rumely Noble announced that Connor Zimmick was named as an assistant coach for the program.
Zimmick joins the Mountaineers after serving as an assistant coach for the last two seasons at Butler. While there, he was involved in player development, match scouting and recruiting for the Bulldogs, helping them earn a spot in the NIVC in 2021.
“I am so excited to have Connor on board as our assistant coach,” said Rumely Noble. “Connor has been in multiple championship gyms and knows what it takes to win at the highest level. He will bring a wealth of knowledge to our team and is eager to make App State Volleyball great.”
Prior to Butler, Zimmick served as a graduate assistant at Kentucky for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, seeing the Wildcats advance to the NCAA Regional Semifinals both years.
• BOONE — App State head coach Shawn Clark has added a veteran assistant coach with title-winning accomplishments as a college coordinator and position coach as well as NFL playing experience by hiring Lawrence Dawsey.
Dawsey, a two-time All-American wide receiver at Florida State and an NFL Rookie of the Year, will coach App State’s receivers.
“We are excited to welcome Lawrence to our program and the App Family,” Clark said. “His experience coaching receivers at a high level and serving as a mentor of young men will be a great asset to our program.”
Dawsey has learned from some of the biggest names in college football, including Bobby Bowden, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. He was FSU’s receivers coach and passing game coordinator when the Seminoles, led by Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston and first-round NFL draft pick Kelvin Benjamin, won the national championship in 2013.
• BOONE — Justin Forrest became the third player in program history to score 2,000 career points as App State men’s basketball moved into first place in the Sun Belt with a 61-54 victory over Arkansas State on Thursday.
Forrest drained a step back 3-pointer in the left corner with 1:27 left in the first half for his milestone point. He finished the game with 13 points, four rebounds and five assists and now has 2,010 points in his career. He joins Donald Sims (2,185) and Ronshad Shabazz (2,067) as the only players to reach 2,000 career points at App State. In addition, Forrest is just the ninth player to achieve the feat in Sun Belt history.
Jan. 28
• BOONE — App State indoor women’s track and field posted eight first-place event finishes at the App State Split Open on Friday.
The Mountaineers captured the one mile, the long jump, the triple jump, the pole vault, the 300 meter dash, the 4x400 meter relay, the weight throw and the shot put events.
Taylor Smith highlighted the Mountaineers’ strong overall performance with a personal record of 6.05 meters (19-10.25) in the long jump, winning her second indoor long jump event of the season. Her PR distance tied the fifth-longest indoor long jump mark in program history.
App State dominated the 300 meter dash event sweeping first through sixth place as Jelonnie Smith took the gold and her second 300 meter of the season at 40.26 seconds.
Jan. 29
• BOONE — Donovan Gregory scored 23 points as App State men’s basketball scored the final 10 points of the game in a 72-57 win over Little Rock on Saturday.
Gregory finished 8-of-13 from the field and had five rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals. It marks his second 20-point game of the season.
The Mountaineers have now won six in a row and stand at 14-9 overall and 9-2 in Sun Belt play. The six-game winning streak is the longest for the program since 2010. In addition, the 8-2 conference start is the best for App State since opening SoCon play 9-2 in the 2007-08 season.
• CONWAY, S.C. — Janay Sanders and her App State teammates were not going to lose this one. Sanders scored the last six points of a 14-1 run that sent the Mountaineers to a 70-68 road win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon.
Despite trailing by 15 points heading into the fourth quarter, App State (11-8, 5-1) won its fifth straight game and remains atop the Sun Belt Conference standings. The five-game winning streak and 5-1 start in league play are the Mountaineers’ best since joining the Sun Belt in 2014.
“We talked a lot about composure heading into today’s game, and I thought our team stayed in the fight for 40 minutes,” said App State head coach Angel Elderkin. “Having not led the entire game and to be able to win on the road speaks to our toughness. I’m really proud of our collective effort on both sides of the ball. This team continues to grow.”
Coastal Carolina (12-6, 2-5) led 61-46 at the start of the fourth quarter, but App State’s offense started clicking and its defense clamped down as the Mountaineers outscored the Chanticleers 24-7 over the final 10 minutes.
• BOONE — Heath Gonyer’s title in a 141 lb. bracket with two App State finalists highlighted the action at the Appalachian Open in Varsity Gym on Saturday.
The Mountaineers’ four official finalists included Gonyer and Tyler Kellison at 141, with Gonyer claiming the title via a medical forfeit in a bracket that had three semifinalists from App State.
Wrestling unattached, Ethan Oakley was the runner-up to North Carolina starter Joe Heilmann in a 133-pound bracket that also included three semifinalists from App State, and Brett Mordecai used three wins at 174 pounds to reach a final against bracket champion Clay Lautt, the 14th-ranked standout from North Carolina.
