The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Feb. 7-14.
Feb. 10
• STATESBORO, Ga. — App State led Georgia Southern for 28 minutes, including most of overtime, but the Mountaineers fell to the Eagles 82-80 Thursday night in a wild finish between the two longtime rivals.
Alexia Allesch connected on three 3-pointers in overtime – good for nine of her career-high 21 points – with her third triple giving App State a 78-76 lead with 1:32 left. Georgia Southern’s Maya Banks countered with a layup to tie the game at 78-78.
After trading missed 3-pointers, Michaela Porter drew a foul and knocked down both of her free throws to again put the Mountaineers ahead by two with 30 seconds left. Another Banks layup tied the game again at 80-80 with 14 seconds left. An errant App State inbounds pass then led to the go-ahead Eagle score on a put-back by Simone James.
App State (11-10, 5-3) had one more shot at the win in the final four seconds. A perfectly executed inbounds play from Dane Bertolina to Faith Alston to Janay Sanders to a wide-open Porter on the wing resulted in a clean look from three that was in and out as the final buzzer sounded.
Allesch notched her eighth double-double of the year with 21 points (including four 3-pointers) and 13 rebounds, while Porter also registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.
• BOONE — For the fourth time in its last five games, App State men’s basketball saw four players reach double figures in a 65-61 victory over Georgia Southern on Thursday evening.
Adrian Delph posted his second straight double-double and third of the season with a game-high 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds (five offensive). Donovan Gregory added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Michael Almonacy chipped in with 15 points and James Lewis Jr. tallied 10 points (all in the second half) and five rebounds (four offensive).
The Mountaineers stand at 16-10 on the season and 10-3 in Sun Belt play. The 10-3 start is the best for the Black and Gold since joining the Sun Belt and best for the program since 2006-07.
Feb. 11
• BOONE — App State field hockey has added Azure Fernsler to their coaching staff, head coach Meghan Dawson announced Friday.
“I am extremely excited to welcome Azure to the App State family,” Dawson said. “She is someone I got to know during her recruiting process as a student-athlete, and competed against every season while she was at Kent State.
“Azure brings a vast amount of knowledge and experience against other MAC opponents, specifically in the cage. Her work ethic and demeanor are going to be great attributes for our student-athletes to see on a daily basis. I am so excited to have her in the black and gold.”
Fernsler, former goalkeeper at Kent State, was the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year in the Mid-American Conference, leading the MAC with 104 saves and a save percentage of 80 for the fall season.
• BOONE — The second set of NCAA coaches rankings includes six wrestlers from App State, and seven Mountaineers are included in the first release of the RPI rankings.
The coaches rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each of the seven conferences. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class.
The Mountaineers included in the Feb. 11 edition of the coaches rankings come from six of the first seven weight classes: Caleb Smith (No. 31 at 125), Codi Russell (No. 30 at 133), Jonathan Millner (No. 8 at 149), Cody Bond (No. 32 at 157), Will Formato (No. 18 at 165) and Thomas Flitz (No. 29 at 174).
Feb. 12
• BOONE — App State women’s tennis fell in its home opener to Davidson 4-2 on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats (2-1) opened play by winning the doubles point, taking the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles court. The tandem of Olwyn Ryan-Bovey and Brooke Gruber teamed up for a 6-1 win on the No. 3 court.
Davison expanded its lead to 2-0 with a win at No. 3 singles, but the Mountaineers answered with a pair of victories. Helena Jansen recorded a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and Erika Dodridge followed with a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles.
• HUNTINGTON, W.V. — App State indoor women’s track and field captured the Marshall Invitational team title on Saturday.
App State placed first out of eight competing women squads, scoring 215 total points. Meet host Marshall finished second with 165 points.
The Mountaineers notched five individual gold medals on the weekend, in the 60 meters, in the 3,000 meters, in long jump, in triple jump and distance medley relay.
La’Bria King tied her season-best performance of 7.64 seconds to capture the gold in the 60 meter event, winning her second 60 meter and her fifth indoor event of the season. King also won a silver medal in the 200 meters at 24.80 seconds.
• ELON — Emily Parrott’s walk-off home run to begin the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday night gave App State a 5-4 win against IUPUI and a 1-1 record on the opening day of the 2022 season.
Playing the first two of its four games at the Elon Softball Classic, the Mountaineers wrapped up a long Saturday by building a 4-0 lead against IUPUI, which tied the game with two runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings. The game didn’t remain tied for long, as Parrott homered to left-center to cap a 2-for-3 game that included three RBIs.
App State started the day with a 3-1 loss to a Saint Francis program that went 40-10 and played in an NCAA Regional last season.
Feb. 13
• BOONE — Caleb Smith’s overtime takedown to end Sunday’s dual in a packed, boisterous Varsity Gym gave App State a dramatic 19-13 win over Campbell in a matchup of top-30 programs with unbeaten SoCon records.
App State (7-2, 5-0) has two duals remaining and can officially clinch a regular-season title with a victory at Davidson on Friday.
With wrestling starting at 133 pounds based on Campbell’s choice following a coin flip in its favor, wins by Codi Russell (133), Jonathan Millner (in a top-10 showdown at 149), Cody Bond (with a critical bonus point at 157), Will Formato (165) and Thomas Flitz (with a win against a top-20 opponent at 174) gave App State a 16-3 lead with four matches to go. Campbell (11-5, 6-1) won the next three matches, although Barrett Blakely led most of the way in a 5-4 loss to 30th-ranked Caleb Hopkins at 184 and true freshman Wyatt Miller went to overtime in a 3-1 loss to two-time NCAA qualifier Chris Kober.
• ELON — App State picked up its second win of the season by bouncing back to beat Saint Francis 9-7 in the Elon Softball Classic on Sunday.
The Mountaineers improve to 2-1 after dropping the opener to Saint Francis and defeating IUPUI on Saturday. The Mountaineers were scheduled to play the Elon Phoenix following the Saint Francis win, but that game was canceled due to inclement weather.
App State scored runs in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth to take control of the game before Saint Francis, which was 40-10 and reached an NCAA Regional last year, tried to rally back late.
