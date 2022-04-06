The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of March 28-April 4.
March 29
• HICKORY — Playing at L.P. Frans Stadium for the first time since 2016, App State baseball scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a run-rule victory over UNC Asheville, 11-1, Tuesday.
With App State leading 6-1, Austin St. Laurent led off the seventh inning with a single through the right side, and stole second ahead of a Luke Drumheller RBI double into the right field corner. Alex Aguila was then hit by a pitch, and RJ Johnson followed with an RBI single into right to score Drumheller, and increase the lead to 8-1. Aguila scored on a wild pitch one batter later.
• BOONE — App State’s Kayt Houston has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Softball Player of the Week following a stellar five-game run for the Mountaineers.
During a week in which App State opened its home schedule with a win against Western Carolina and won a weekend Sun Belt road series against ULM, Houston batted .625 with four home runs, nine RBIs, seven extra-base hits, six runs scored, a .700 on-base percentage, a 1.563 slugging percentage and two outfield assists.
March 30
• CHAPEL HILL — After picking up their second Sun Belt series win this past weekend, App State softball traveled to UNC for a midweek, non-conference matchup and lost 8-4.
April 1
• BOONE — The App State women’s tennis team defeated Louisiana, 4-2, on Friday at Deer Valley Racquet Club in Boone.
The Mountaineers opened doubles action with a 6-2 victory on the No. 3 court from freshman duo Brooke Gruber/Olwyn Ryan-Bovey. The doubles point came down to the No. 1 court, where junior Helena Jansen/sophomore Ellie Murphy fought back from a 1-5 deficit to clinch the doubles point with a score of 7-6 (5).
• BOONE — The Appalachian State softball team kicked off conference play at home in style after a walk-off home run from Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week Kayt Houston sealed a 2-1 victory over Georgia Southern. In what was a heavily defensive contest, the Mountaineers snagged the win in the bottom of the eighth inning to open the weekend’s three-game series.
The Eagles got on the board early, scoring their only run of the game in the top of the first inning.
• BOONE — Austin St. Laurent doubled, homered, and drove in three for App State, but a three-run ninth inning from Texas State broke a 4-4 tie, and the 20th ranked Bobcats came away with a 7-4 win, Friday at Smith Stadium.
• HIGH POINT — The App State men’s and women’s track team closed out the first day of competition at the VertKlasse Meeting in High Point on Friday with ten top-10 finishes.
Leading the Mountaineers in the women’s 5000 meters, freshman Alexis Svoboda clocked a time of 17:40.26 to place second overall. Senior Izzy Evely took ninth in the event with a time of 18:16.85. In the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, freshman Karsyn Kane took fourth with a time of 11:19.19.
Sophomore Nathan Karl took tenth in the elite section of the men’s shot put, recording a mark of 15.78m (51’ 9.25”) and freshman Noah Rooks placed seventh in the men’s shot put with a personal-best toss of 13.40m (43’ 11.75”). In the men’s hammer throw, freshman Timothy Snyder recorded a toss of 44.71m (146’ 8”) to finish sixth.
April 2
• BOONE — Phillip Cole blasted his second home run of the season, Austin St. Laurent tallied a two-hit ballgame, but the App State offense was largely held in check Saturday, as Texas State was strong on the mound to take game two, 6-2.
• BOONE — App State softball clinched the series with a 7-1 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday. Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week Kayt Houston smashed a pair of home runs and McKenzie McCullen recorded a trio of hits to highlight an offensive afternoon.
• HIGH POINT — The App State women’s 4x100-meter relay team broke the meet and facility record to close out competition at the Vertklasse Meeting in High Point on Saturday. Overall, the men’s and women’s track team totaled 25 top-10 finishes.
Senior Jelonnie Smith, graduate-student LaBria King, and juniors Mariah Atwater and Taylor Smith posted a time of 45.57 in the women’s 4x100-meter relay, surpassing the previous meet record of 45.86, which was posted in 2016 by N.C. Central, as well as the facility record of 45.68, set in 2015 by Liberty. The quartet came within one second of the current App State school record of 44.73, which was set in 1989.
April 3
• BOONE — After clinching the series for App State, the Mountaineers were defeated by Georgia Southern in game three on Sunday by a final score of 11-8. Following a pair of heavily-defensive contests, the two teams combined for 19 runs and 27 hits.
The Eagles gained a big advantage early after scoring six runs in the top of the first inning. App State responded with two runs in the bottom of the second as Addie Wray and Kennedy Upshire both recorded an RBI single.
• BOONE — Trey Tujetsch delivered a quality start for the Mountaineers in the series finale Sunday, but 20th ranked Texas State was able to pull away in the late innings, winning 7-2 to sweep the three-game set.
Tujetsch struck out six, in six innings of work, giving up just two runs on five hits. The Mountaineers’ defense was impressive behind him, escaping the second inning on a fly ball double-play, on which the Bobcats runner left third base early attempting to score on a sacrifice fly. Tujetsch then used a ground ball double play to face the minimum in the third. He concluded his outing with an eighth-pitch sixth inning to finish at 99 pitches on the afternoon.
• BOONE — The App State women’s tennis team defeated ULM, 4-0, at the Deer Valley Racquet Club in Boone on Sunday to close out the weekend’s home stretch. The Mountaineers entered Sunday’s competition fresh off of Friday’s 4-2 victory over Louisiana.
Sophomore Ellie Murphy put the Mountaineers up 1-0 over ULM after a three-set thriller on the No. 3 singles court. The Dublin, Ireland native won the first set 6-3, before falling 0-6 in the second. Murphy sealed her victory in the third set, 6-1.
