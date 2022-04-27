The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of April 18-25.
April 19
• DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — App State Women’s Golf started and closed the 2022 Sun Belt Championship in strong fashion, as the Mountaineers had a noteworthy team score and individual round on the final day of the 54-hole event.
App State freshman Mary-Sears Brown posted a 2-under 70 on Tuesday to give her the best final-round score in the entire field and allow her to finish in a tie for 18th place thanks to a 28-spot jump over the last 18 holes.
Brown led the way as the Mountaineers posted a final-round team score of 303 (15 over) — the fourth-best score of the day — during a 10th-place finish in the team standings, just one shot behind eighth place. They were in fifth after Day 1 thanks to a first-round 301, and only six teams had a combined total lower than 604 when adding up their two best rounds.
• JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The App State softball team traveled to ETSU on Tuesday and picked up a pair of shutout victories to sweep the Bucs in a midweek doubleheader. The Mountaineers tabbed an 8-0 win in six innings of play to open the day before winning the five-inning nightcap by the same score line.
• WINSTON-SALEM — The Mountaineers got the tying run to second base in the top half of the ninth inning, but dropped game one of the home-and-home series to Wake Forest, 6-5, Tuesday at David F. Couch Ballpark.
April 21
• PEACHTREE, Ga. — App State women’s tennis finished their season in a tight loss to Texas State Thursday, falling 4-2 in the first round of the Sun Belt Championship.
The No. 9 seeded Bobcats started the day by clinching the doubles point at the No. 2 court. Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy were up 4-3 at the No. 1 doubles position when the point was grabbed.
The Mountaineers earned two points in singles action, with Olwyn Ryan-Bovey winning 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 3 court. Virginia Poggi then earned App State’s second point by defeating her opponent 6-3, 6-4 at singles 3.
The Mountaineers’ comeback effort came up short when Texas State tallied their fourth team point at the No. 1 court. Murphy had split sets at the No. 2 singles position when the match was called.
• NEW ORLEANS — Helena Jansen has been named to the 2022 Sun Belt Singles All-Conference First Team, the conference announced Thursday.
Jansen earned this nomination with stellar singles play throughout the season, tallying an overall record of 15-7 in singles play. She also went 5-0 in conference play, and was either tied or leading in every match that was unfinished due to clinching.
April 22
• BOONE — The App State women’s basketball team has added five student-athletes to their 2022 signing class, head coach Angel Elderkin announced Friday.
“It is with great enthusiasm that we announce five new student-athletes to our program. Each of these young ladies possess the skill set, mindset, and character to continue to grow our program and strive for excellence in the classroom, on the court, and in the community,” said Elderkin.
Among the signees are true freshmen Alexis Black, Chaé Harris and Lexi Grant, who all compete as guards. In addition to the true freshmen, the Mountaineers will be welcoming transfers Michelle Ojo and Lauren Carter.
Black hails from Washington, D.C. and will be joining the Mountaineers as a true freshman and guard. During her senior year at Word of Life Christian Academy, Black averaged 21 points per game, six rebounds, and five assists. She also garnered a 2022 Washington Post All-Met honorable mention and was named to the 2021 VISAA All-Conference team. Black intends to pursue a degree in sports management.
Carter will be joining the Mountaineers as a graduate student, after making stops at Campbell (2018-19) and Morehead State (2019-22). Most recently at Morehead State, Carter recorded a total of 301 points, 191 rebounds, 56 steals, 51 assists, and 41 blocks. Carter earned OVC Player of the Week recognition on two occasions and was named to the Dean’s List for her efforts in the classroom. Carter is majoring in university studies and plans on pursuing an MBA in Human Resources. While at Campbell, Carter scored 313 points, marked 162 rebounds, 24 assists, 39 steals, and 33 blocks. She was also named to the Big South Conference All-Freshman Team.
Hailing from Charleston, S.C., Grant will join the squad as a freshman guard. Grant led a decorated career at First Baptist High School, garnering 2019-20 SCISA All Star accolades, SCISA 3A All-Region honors for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, as well as 2020-21 First-Team All-Lowcountry and 2019-20 Second-Team All-Lowcountry nods. As a sophomore, she scored her 1000th point and she wrapped her high school career with over 1500 career points. She also averaged 19.1 points per game, 4.8 assists per game, two steals per game and six rebounds per game.
A native of Snellville, Ga., Harris will be joining the Mountaineers as a true freshman at the guard position. Harris averaged 20 points per game at Shiloh High School and was named First-Team All-Region her freshman year. She was also named women’s basketball Most Valuable Player in Gwinnett County. Aside from competing for Shiloh, she also played for the Team Elite EYBL club team under the direction of Chad Hubbard.
Ojo will be joining the Mountaineers as a sophomore transfer from George Washington. While with the Colonials, Ojo scored 19 points, notched one assist, tallied three steals, and had two blocks. As a senior at Princess Anne, Ojo was named First Team All-State and averaged 10.3 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game, 3.9 steals per game, and 1.6 blocks per game. She also helped the Princess Anne team to its 13th consecutive VHSL 5A State Championship and was rated a 3-star recruit. Ojo originally hails from London, England.
April 23
• ATLANTA — The App State men’s and women’s track and field team closed out competition at the Georgia Tech Invitational on Saturday, tallying 19 top-10 finishes in Atlanta.
The men’s 4x100-meter relay team of freshman Miles Stephens, graduate student De’Shawn Ballard, freshman Chandler McClendon, and sophomore Jabari Dalton clinched second with a season best time of 40.76. Three Mountaineers landed in the top-10 in the women’s triple jump, with senior Hassani Burris leading the group. Burris took fourth with a personal best leap of 12.70m (41’ 8”). Juniors Jada Branch and Djamila Petersen finished sixth (12.44m (40’ 9.75”)) and seventh (12.41m (40’ 8.75”)), respectively.
Junior Taylor Smith and senior Zachary Weinstein posted sixth-place finishes in their respective events, with Smith posting a personal best of 24.27 in the women’s 200 meters, and Weinstein recording a mark of 46.06m (151’ 1”) in the men’s discus. On Friday, Weinstein had recorded a personal best in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 56.13m (184’ 2”), to finish fourth overall. Smith also posted a personal best on Friday, stopping the clock at 11.86 in the women’s 100 meters to finish 11th.
April 24
• EL DORADO, Ark. — App State Men’s Golf is in solid shape after completing 36 of 54 stroke play holes on a long opening day of the Sun Belt Championship tournament at Mystic Creek Golf Club.
With forecasts calling for rain Monday, 36 holes were played Sunday. The 54-hole stroke play portion of the event will conclude Tuesday, with the top four teams advancing to Wednesday’s match play. App State is currently sixth place in the 12-team field with a 36-hole total of 26 over (305-297—602), just two shots behind fourth-place Georgia State (24-over 600) and one shot behind fifth-place ULM (25-over 601).
Individually, Timothius Tirto Tamardi is tied for fourth place at 2 over (75-71—146) and Ryan Marter is tied for 10th at 4 over (76-72—148). Little Rock’s Anton Albers leads the field at 1 under (70-73—143), and two players have 1-over totals of 145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.