The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of April 11-18.
April 12
• BOONE — The App State softball team (23-15) reeled off a pair of victories against NC Central (9-25) on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers picked up a dominant 18-1 win in Game 1 before rallying in Game 2 for the 11-9, come-from-behind victory.
App State tallied six home runs on the night, highlighted by a grand slam from McKenzie McCullen in the opening contest. The Mountaineers had success all night on the offensive end, scoring 29 runs in just 10 innings at the plate.
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — App State track and field alumna and current distance assistant coach Tristin Van Ord finished fifth overall at the Rotterdam Marathon in Rotterdam, Netherlands to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the marathon event. Van Ord stopped the clock at 2:29:32, taking three minutes off her previous personal best and clocked a club record for On ZAP Endurance, the club she runs for professionally.
Van Ord’s previous personal best had been 2:32:55, set at the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, MN on June 19, 2021. She had also qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials at the 2019 Grandma’s Marathon, with a time of 2:40:02.
The Chapel Hill, N.C. native competed on App State’s cross country and track & field teams from 2013 to 2017 and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in sustainable development. While competing for the Mountaineers, she won nine individual championship titles in track events ranging from the 3000 meters to the 10,000 meters.
BOONE – Luke Drumheller crushed a fifth inning grand slam, highlighting a season-high 21 hits in the ballgame, as App State thumped High Point, 17-9, Tuesday at Smith Stadium.
Offensively, all nine Mountaineer starters tallied at least on hit, while eight players enjoyed multi-hit ballgames. On the mound, Caleb Cross delivered a season-high three innings in relief, striking out a pair. Cameron Kepley added a strikeout in a three-up, three-down, sixth, while Jeriah Henry finished the game striking out two in a scoreless ninth.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — One of only three schools in the 18-team field to post an under-par team total, App State Men’s Golf took third place with an 11-under score at the Wofford Invitational.
The Mountaineers had several golfers near the top of the individual leaderboard, with Lukas Jónssón tying for third place thanks to a 6-under total (70-70-70—210) and leading the tournament with 21 birdies over 54 holes at the Country Club of Spartanburg. He birdied his final two holes of the event to climb into a tie for third.
Ryan Marter and Justin Morgan tied for sixth place with 3-under totals, and Timothius Tirto Tamardi used a strong last 36 holes to tie for 21st place
April 13
NEW ORLEANS, LA — App State senior Ryan Brown and junior Jasmine Donohue were named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Track Athletes of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. It is the first time during the outdoor season that the Mountaineers have garnered the weekly distinction.
BOONE — App State head men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns has announced the signing of Bryson Ogletree (Hampton, Ga. / Mundy’s Mill High School) to the program.
Bryson Ogletree | 6-4 | 180 | Hampton, Ga. / Mundy’s Mill High School
Ogletree comes to The High Country following a stellar high school career. He spent the last two seasons at Mundy’s Mill High School in Jonesboro, Ga. after beginning his career at nearby Lovejoy High School. As a senior, the guard averaged a team-high in points, rebounds and assists. He also earned first-team All-Region 3-AAAAA honors.
April 14
CHARLESTON, S.C. — App State women’s tennis fell 5-0 at Charleston Southern Thursday.
In tight doubles action, Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy fought hard into tiebreakers, but lost their match 7-6 (7-3) at the No. 1 court. Virginia Poggi and Olwyn Ryan-Bovey also came up short, losing 6-4 at the No. 2 doubles position.
The Buccaneers (15-5, 8-0 Big South) clinched the win at singles courts 2, 4 and 5. Ryan-Bovey was up by a set at the No. 3 court and Jansen was in her second set at singles No. 1 when the match was called.
The Mountaineers (5-14, 3-6 SBC) will close their regular season on Saturday at Georgia Southern at 9 a.m. Next week, they will compete for the Sun Belt championship, starting on Apr. 21.
April 16
BOONE – Austin St. Laurent and Alex Aguila each tallied two-hit games for the Mountaineers at the plate, but it was not enough in a 9-3 loss to Coastal Carolina Saturday at Smith Stadium.
After the Chanticleers (19-13-1, 8-6-1) took the lead with a two-run second, App State responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame. Phillip Cole was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, and St. Laurent followed with a single. RJ Johnson sacrificed a pair into scoring position, and Aguila worked a walk to load the bases. Andrew Terrell then ripped a two-run double down the left field line to tie the score. Later in the inning, Dylan Rogers plated a run with an RBI groundout to give the Mountaineers a 3-2 lead.
April 16
The App State men’s and women’s track team closed out competition at the War Eagle Invitational, hosted by Auburn in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday. In total, the Mountaineers recorded 18 top-10 finishes on the weekend.
In the men’s triple jump, junior Eric Haddock Jr. landed fourth with a leap of 14.75m (48’ 4.75”). Fellow junior Patrick Freeman tied for fourth in the men’s pole vault, recording a personal best clearance of 4.96m (16’ 3.25”). Freeman moves to fourth in the App State all-time records after Saturday’s performance. Sophomore Taylor Fox took ninth in the men’s pole vault with a mark of 4.81m (15’ 9.25”). Sophomore Nathan Karl led the Mountaineers in the men’s discus and men’s shot put, finishing ninth (48.66m (159’ 7”)) and tenth (15.51m (50’ 10.75”)), respectively.
On the track, the Mountaineers posted a fourth-place finish in the men’s 4x100-meter relay as freshman Miles Stephens, graduate student De’Shawn Ballard, freshman Chandler McClendon, and sophomore Cole Krehnbrink stopped the clock at 40.97. The women’s 4x100-meter relay quartet of sophomore Ani Judd and juniors Jada Branch, Djamila Petersen and Nevaeh Haddock took sixth with a time of 47.16. Senior Jelonnie Smith, graduate student LaBria King, and juniors Taylor Smith and Mariah Atwater also competed in the women’s 4x100-meter relay, stopping the clock at 47.41 to take eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.