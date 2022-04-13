The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of April 4-11.
April 5
• BOONE — App State’s Kayt Houston has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Softball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. The sophomore earned back-to-back awards following an impressive four-game run for the Mountaineers this past week.
During a week in which App State traveled to UNC for a midweek contest and then hosted Georgia Southern in its first conference series at home over the weekend, Houston recorded five hits, three home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored to accompany a .933 slugging percentage.
• BOONE — App State field hockey has promoted Emily Dinsmore to assistant head coach, head coach Meghan Dawson announced Tuesday.
“I am so excited for this recognition of Emily. She has given countless hours to our program in her career here at App State,” Dawson said. “She has been a vital part of our success and has worked extremely hard to develop our student-athletes on and off the field.”
April 6
• BOONE — The App State softball team picked up a pair of non-conference wins in a doubleheader against ETSU (5-30) on Wednesday. The Mountaineers won the first game by a final score of 8-1 before an 8-0 scoreline secured the victory in the nightcap after just five innings of play. App State tallied five home runs on the day, contributed by four different players. Defensively, the Mountaineers only gave up one run on the day across twelve innings.
April 8
• BOONE — Jonathan Millner, a two-time All-American, and Cody Bond, another SoCon champion during his college career, announced Friday that they plan to return to App State and compete for the Mountaineers during the 2022-23 season.
Millner and Bond will be entering their sixth years in Boone — due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortened 2020-21 season didn’t count against the eligibility of an NCAA wrestler. Since they enrolled, the Mountaineers have won three SoCon regular-season titles under the direction of head coach JohnMark Bentley.
Millner has started the last three years at 149 pounds, winning three SoCon championships, and Bond won a SoCon championship at 157 pounds in his first season as a starter before making the final and traveling to Detroit as an NCAA Championships alternate to end the 2021-22 season.
Millner placed sixth in Detroit after posting an eighth-place finish at the 2021 NCAA Championships in St. Louis to become the 20th overall All-American and second two-time NCAA All-American in App State Wrestling history. He ended the 2022 season with a 24-4 mark to improve his career record to 92-21, including 71-9 in his three years as a starter (with six of the losses coming during NCAA competition).
• MOBILE, Ala. — South Alabama scored five runs in the first two innings, while App State was held to just three hits in the ballgame, in a 9-0 loss Friday at Stanky Field.
The Mountaineers’ best scoring chance came in the top of the seventh inning. Andrew Greckel was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, and pinch hitter Jacob Whitley reached on an error. Dalton Williams then worked a walk, but South Alabama starter Matt Boswell was able to escape trouble, and App State stranded the bases loaded.
• DURHAM — App State senior Ryan Brown broke the longstanding 3,000-meter steeplechase program record on Friday, as the men’s and women’s track team opened competition at the Duke Invitational in Durham.
Brown stopped the clock at 8:51.28 for a personal best, surpassing the previous school record of 8:51.40, which was set in 1996 by Chris Huffstickler. The Raleigh native finished fourth overall in Friday’s race.
In the group B section of the women’s pole vault, junior Celia Agee recorded a season-best clearance of 3.55 meters (11’ 7.75”) to finish sixth. Junior Jasmine Donohue clocked a personal-best of 17:12.76 in the women’s 5,000 meters to finish 16th overall.
April 9
• MOBILE, Ala. — App State women’s tennis fell 4-0 to South Alabama Saturday.
Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy won their doubles set at the No. 1 court 6-1 for the Mountaineers before the Jaguars clinched the doubles point at the No. 2 and 3 doubles positions.
• DURHAM — The App State men’s and women’s track team capped competition at the Duke Invitational in Durham on Saturday with an event win in the women’s triple jump from junior Jada Branch and a total of 14 top-10 finishes over the weekend.
Branch recorded a personal best leap of 12.86 meters (42’ 2.25”) to clinch first in the women’s triple jump. Senior Hassani Burris also landed in the top-three in the women’s triple jump, taking third overall with her own personal best leap of 12.44 meters (40’ 9.75”).
• MOBILE, Ala. — In what was a back-and-forth game early, South Alabama delivered the final blow, scoring four runs in the fifth inning to claim the series with a 6-2 victory Saturday night.
App State did bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning. Down by four, Phillip Cole was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, and Hayden Cross followed by drawing a walk. With one away, Andrew Terrell singled to right, but a strike out and fly out followed, and the Mountaineers were unable to complete the comeback.
April 10
• TROY, Ala. — App State women’s tennis closed the weekend with a 4-0 loss to Troy Sunday.
In doubles action, Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy were edged 6-4 at the No. 1 court while Virginia Poggi and Olwyn Ryan-Bovey fell 6-2 at the No. 2 doubles position.
• BOONE — Following the suspension of Game 1 on Friday, the game resumed on Sunday afternoon and App State was defeated by South Alabama by a final score of 10-6. Due to snow over the weekend, the three-game series was abbreviated and today’s contest served as the only game the two teams would play.
After just nine pitches on Friday, the game was suspended with South Alabama leading 2-0 via a two-run home run from Victoria Ortiz. The Jaguars then scored the first four runs of the day, starting with a sacrifice fly to add the first run since the resumption of the ball game. After a bases-clearing double from Gabby Stagner, the Jaguars jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the top half of the fifth inning.
• MOBILE, Ala. — South Alabama baseball scored at least one run in five different frames, Sunday, topping the Mountaineers, 9-0, to complete a three-game sweep.
