SAWMILLS — Much has changed with the South Caldwell boys’ basketball team since the Spartans lost to Watauga on Dec. 19 by 20 points.
South Caldwell avenged that loss with a solid 59-42 home victory over the visiting Pioneers on Jan. 24. Between those games with the Pioneers, South Caldwell has beaten longtime Northwestern Conference powers Hickory and Freedom and added the Pioneers to that list after outscoring the Pioneers 20-6 in the third quarter.
Watauga (6-10, 3-4), which has dropped its last four games, trailed 27-20 at halftime after South Caldwell’s Trey Ramsey drained a 3-point basket at the buzzer than ended the half.
The basket seemed to spark the Spartans, who ambushed the Pioneers in the third quarter. Jaiden Bond’s 3-point basket was the only shot from the field the Pioneers made, while Holden Parry made one foul shot and Jackson Earnhardt made two to keep the Pioneers from finishing the quarter scoreless.
“It was a really ugly run in the third quarter,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “The game got out of hand quick and it was kind of that punch in the mouth where you’re kind of like, ‘How do we recover from this?’ The guys were a little shell-shocked.”
Bond added a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter well after the outcome of the game was determined. Bond led the Pioneers in scoring with 14 points and was the only Watauga player to reach double figures. Earnhardt finished with seven points and Jake Sears scored six points on two 3-point baskets.
Watauga was missing Anderson Castle, who was out of town on a recruiting trip for football.
It was not early enough to keep up with Ramsey, who finished with 25 points to lead all scorers. Justin Eggers added 12 points and Colby Collins scored nine points for the Spartans.
Barry said Ramsey and Eggers did well with offensive rebounds that were often turned into points. Barry said Watauga’s lack of size, which was made worse with the absence of Castle, made the Pioneers vulnerable.
“Their guards did a good job on us by guarding us well off the bounce,” Barry said. “We knew what they could do and not having Anderson makes us even smaller.”
Watauga returns home Jan. 28 to host Alexander Central, which beat the Pioneers 67-49 on Jan. 3.
South Caldwell boys 59, Watauga 42
Watauga 42 (6-10, 3-4 NWC)
Bone 6 0-0 14, Sears 2 0-0 6, Perry 1 2-3 4, Ricker 2 0-0 4, Earnhardt 2 3-4 7, Greer 1 0-1 2, Privette 2 1-2 5, Hale 0 0-0 0, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Robbins 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Ward 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-10 42.
South Caldwell (59) (6-11, 4-3)
Greene 0 0-2 0, Kincaid 1 2-3 5, Seagle 1 0-0 2, Collins 3 1-2 9, Cass 1 2-3 4, Ramsey 12 1-2 25, Kirby 0 1-2 1, Eggers 6 0-0 12, Piercy 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Tolbert 0 0-0 0, Boyd 0 0-0 0, Reid 0 0-0 0 .Totals 30 7-1 58.
Watauga 8 12 6 16 — 42
South Caldwell 11 16 20 12 — 59
3-point goals—Watauga 4 (Bond 2, Sears 2), South Caldwell 4 (Collins 2, Ramsey, Kincaid). Total fouls—Watauga 15, South Caldwell 12. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
