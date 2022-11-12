BOONE — Son of former Watauga County Fire Marshal and Cove Creek Volunteer Firefighter Jay Kerley is the honorary captain of the Pioneers football team in their second playoff game.
Jase Kerley led the team onto the field to start the game against Northwest Guilford Saturday night.
"I want to thank Couch Habich and our Pioneer football team for making Jase the honorary captain for our big game," Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said. "It is not only a way to support Jase, but also a way to celebrate Jay and all he has meant to us through the years. Jay was a fixture in our schools and did so many things to support us, so this is a very special event for us. Also, as a dad of a member of the football team, I am proud of our young men for rallying around another future Pioneer in this way."
