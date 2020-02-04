MARION — The Watauga boys’ basketball team got off to a poor start and McDowell used that to bury the visiting Pioneers 64-43 Feb. 3.
Watauga (6-13, 3-6 NWC) lost its seventh straight game. The Pioneers got 21 points from Anderson Castle and seven more from Jaiden Bond, but most of the Pioneers struggled to make shots against the Titans, especially in the first half when Watauga made 5-of-24 shots from the field, including 2-of-13 in the second quarter.
The lack of shooting left Watauga behind 30-13 by halftime.
“We lacked consistency on offense,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “We fell behind 30-13 in the first half and when you fall behind by that much it’s a tough game to win.”
McDowell cooled off in the third quarter, but still outscored Watauga 15-11 in the third as Watauga made 4-of-11 from the field during the quarter. Watauga got five points on two straight Castle baskets to pull to 34-23, but McDowell outscored Watauga 11-1 in the final 2:29 of the third to take a 45-24 lead.
“I thought there were signs that we were going to make a run in the third quarter, but we didn’t,” Barry said. “We gave up some easy buckets and a couple of layups to (Ramirez) and it felt like the wheels were falling off again.”
Trent Lewis led McDowell in scoring with 19 points. Jonathon Ramirez added 13 points and Jalen Robbins scored 11 points for the Titans.
“Everybody’s got to do more,” Barry said. “We’re not doing enough to score the ball. We’re not taking good shots and on the defensive end across the board, we have to box out and rebound better.”
McDowell 64, Watauga 43
Watauga 43 (6-13, 3-6 NWC)
Bond 3 1-4 7, Castle 9 2-4 21, Perry 1 2-2 4, Ricker 2 0-0 5, Hale 1 1-2 3, Ward 0 1-2 1, Privette 1 0-2 2, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Sears 0 0-0 0, Greer 0 0-0 0, Earnhardt 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-16 43.
McDowell 64
Queen 2 2-3 6, Effler 0 1-2 1, Robbins 4 0-0 11, Daniels 1 0-0 2, Ramirez 6 1-1 13, McPeters 2 0-4 4, Bianchini 2 0-0 4, Handy 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 2-2 4, Lewis 7 4-5 19, Rose 0 0-0 0, Harrison 0 0-0 0, Allison 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-17 64.
Watauga 6 7 11 19 — 43
McDowell 14 16 15 19 — 64
3-point goals—Watauga 3 (Castle 2, Ricker), McDowell 4 (Robbins 3, Lewis). Total fouls—Watauga 16, McDowell 15. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
