BAKERSVILLE — There is always a risk that if basketball teams play during the holidays, some players may not be around.
That held true for the Watauga girls’ basketball team, which was missing all-Northwestern Conference guard Rebekah Farthing and her freshman sister Caroline Farthing. The visiting Pioneers were also missing senior Cora Lubsen, who did not travel with to Mitchell with the team for the Dec. 31 game.
Watauga (7-3) adjusted and used a big fourth quarter to beat Mitchell 48-31 at Mitchell’s gym.
Rebekah Farthing, who has been playing point guard for the Pioneers this season, can also score on the inside when necessary. Watauga’s forward Chelsi Hodges picked up any scoring slack inside by leading the Pioneers with 18 points.
Hodges made eight shots from inside the paint and added two foul shots. She scored 12 of her points in the second half.
Watauga’s Brooke Byrd added 17 points, including 6-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Mitchell (5-2) got 10 points from Marley Cloer, who made three 3-point baskets for the Mountaineers. Mitchell got 17 points from the field and made 14-of-23 from the foul line.
Watauga got a 3-point basket from Brooke Scheffler with 4:21 left in the second quarter to take a 13-8 that was never in any serious jeopardy. Watauga built on a 19-13 halftime lead with baskets from Hodges to take a 23-13 lead. Two more Watauga baskets from Byrd left the Pioneers in front 29-16, which could have been larger, but the Pioneers misfired on their final six possessions and took a 29-21.
Watauga went on a 9-2 run capped by Hodges early in the fourth quarter to take a 38-23 lead. Watauga outscored Mitchell 19-10 in the fourth quarter to cruise to the win.
Mitchell JV 39, Watauga 15
BAKERSVILLE — The Mitchell girls’ basketball team outscored Watauga 24-4 in the second half and pull away to take a 39-15 victory over the visiting Pioneers on Dec. 31.
Watauga stayed competitive with Mitchell in the first half. The Mountaineers claimed a 15-11 halftime lead after taking a 9-6 first-quarter lead. Mitchell pulled away from the third quarter by outscoring the Pioneers 16-4 in the third quarter. Watauga was shut out 8-0 in the fourth quarter.
Watauga got six points from A.C. Henderson and five points, including a 3-pointer, from Carley Ellis. Amber Chiarolanzio and Adeyah Hammonds each scored two points.
Watauga 48, Mitchell 31
Watauga 48 (7-3)
Byrd 5 7-11 17, Sturgill 0 2-6 2, Ward 1 1-1 3, Williamson 0 0-1 0, Scheffler 1 0-2 3, Lipford 1 0-0 3, Coffey 1 0-0 2, Hodges 8 2-4 18, Reece 0 0-0 0, Keller 0 0-0 0 , Press 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-25 48
Mitchell 31 (5-2)
J. Pittman 0 4-6 4, Cloer 3 1-1 10, McMahan 0 3-8 3, Johnson 2 4-4 8, Biddix 2 2-4 6, Cook 0 0-0 0, Laws 0 0-0 0, Slagle 0 0-0 0, P. Pittman 0 0-0 0, Huskiins 0 0-0 0, Blevins 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 14-23 31.
Watauga 7 12 10 19 — 48
Mitchell 31 5 8 8 10 — 31
3-point goals—Watauga 2 (Scheffler, Lipford), Mitchell 3 (Cloer 3). Total fouls—Watauga 19, Mitchell 21. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
