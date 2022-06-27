BOONE — Watauga football hosted Alexander Central on Oct. 8, 2021, and tied 7-7 in the second quarter when the Cougars lined up for a punt in their territory. The snap was high, going over punter Daniel Specht’s head and into the endzone, where Pioneers defensive end Isaiah Shirley jumped on it to give his team a 14-7 lead.
Standing on the sideline was North Carolina State defensive line coach Charley Wiles. On a bye in his 35th season of coaching at the college level, Wiles was one of many recruiters chasing Shirley’s signature and was in town for the right game. Shirley would later haul in a 44-yard touchdown catch as a tight end to help the Pioneers pull off a 28-21 comeback win.
Ranked the 26th-best defensive end prospect from North Carolina in his class by Rivals, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound high schooler was a magnet for schools since he received his first offer from Appalachian State his sophomore year. As his junior year wound down, Shirley had offers from nearly half of the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Southeastern Conference schools like Tennessee and Vanderbilt nipping at his heels.
He had established himself as one of — if not the — biggest recruits to ever come from Watauga County. After months of speculation and deliberation, Wiles got his man when Shirley committed to the Wolfpack on Tuesday.
“It’s kind of surreal for me because that’s just such a great opportunity that I got blessed with by the grace of God, to be honest with you,” Shirley said. “It’s great. I’m excited to see where this next chapter goes.”
A key part of Shirley’s decision was the relationships with Wiles and head coach Dave Doeren, who has a history of developing players like Shirley.
“(N.C. State) is known for developing big guys, and that’s something I took into account,” Shirley said. “Coach Doeren coached J.J. Watt when he was at Wisconsin, so he’s seen what they look like and he said that’s something that’s real for me. He said, ‘I see you being a leadership guy, a genuine guy, I can see you being a team captain here one day and I can see you being an NFL guy.”
Shirley said that hearing Doeren say he had NFL potential was “surreal” given his history of coaching the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Watt, pro bowler Bradley Chubb and 2022 Carolina Panthers first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu. Since Doeren took over the Wolfpack in 2013, 22 N.C. State players have been taken in the NFL Draft, a goal that Shirley said he knows will take a lot of work to achieve.
“You can’t let that complacency or cockiness settle in. You got to remain true to what you believe in and trust the process,” Shirley said. “If the NFL is for me, then it is. If not, I’ll pick it up and figure it out from there. But that’s definitely a goal for me. Doeren knows that, my family knows that, Wiles knows that and I think they’ll do everything in their power to make that real for me.”
At the same time, Shirley said Wiles told him the defensive end would get all the reps he needs and that Shirley could see the field early in his career if he capitalized on the opportunity.
When the time came to make the decision, the first to know were Joe and Sheila Temple. When Shirley was in the fifth grade, he was potentially leaving the area and moving to Morganton when Joe Temple — one of his coaches at the time — and his family took Shirley in. Having lived with the Temples ever since, Shirley said he wanted to go to a school that was not too far away from home.
Between the relationships with the coaches, proximity to Watauga County and program history, the decision was the right one in Shirley’s heart, who added that the decision was like lifting a weight off his shoulders.
“People don’t know how much (recruiting) can wear you down. Everybody will keep wanting to give their say on what you do, but it’s about what you want,” Shirley said. “I would talk to five coaches in the span of an hour and I’m trying to do my math work. It’s something you have to learn how to balance.”
Shirley said that to play at the college level, you have to love football and feel it is worth it, in the end, to put up with the load.
He added that one of the hardest parts about the decision for him was every time a team showed interest or gave him an offer, it was another person he was potentially going to have to say no to.
“I hate letting people down. That was my biggest issue,” Shirley said. “From saying I can’t come down and visit to I’m not going to the school, every little thing like that will tear me up. God helped tell me I need to start learning how to deal with that and being okay with not doing what everybody wants you to do.”
While the calls to Doeren and Wiles on Father’s Day were ones of excitement, he then had to call the other schools to let them know of his decision. Shirley said the calls “went great” but noted that some of the ones with coaches he had known for more than a year were tough.
A call he expected to be tough was with the school he grew up just minutes away from — App State. Shirley said he has a great relationship with Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark, who reminded the player that he needed to do what was best for himself.
“Coach Clark said, ‘This is about Isaiah. If Isaiah wants to come here, that’s totally fine and we would love to have him. But at the end of the day, I want you to be where you want to be, and you’re going to do great things wherever you’re at,’” Shirley said. “That really hit home and made me relax.”
Shirley said the call to Clark telling him of his decision was easy, with Clark telling Shirley that N.C. State was a great place for him to thrive. Shirley added that he will always be indebted to Appalachian for being the first school to show interest and that it will always be part of his home — especially when they play UNC Chapel Hill this season.
“I’m going to be in the front row and watch them beat the brakes off of Carolina,” Shirley said.
The Carolina-App State game will come during Shirley’s senior year, which he said he wants to be a grand finale for his Watauga career.
“I’m excited to be a senior leader, lead these kids and leave the jersey in a better place,” Shirley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.