Shirley Sack.jpg

Senior Isaiah Shirley sacks the Ashe quarterback on Sept. 16.

 Photo by Rob Moore

BOONE — Watauga High School football star senior Isaiah Shirley was selected to the defensive line portion of the North Carolina Shrine Bowl roster, one of just seven players from North Carolina nominated for that position.

Shirley is a 6-foot 2-inches, 240-pound standout defensive lineman for the Watauga Pioneers football squad (6-1, 2-0). Eight games into his senior season, Shirley has been unofficially credited with six sacks, nine tackles-for-loss, and 37 total tackles. Shirley has committed to play football at North Carolina State University. 

Isaiah Shirley grin

Isaiah Shirley, a senior and one of the captains of Watauga's football team, has been selected to appear in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Isaiah Shirley celebrates

During a brief moment off field, Isaiah Shirley celebrates a play.

