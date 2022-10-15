BOONE — Watauga High School football star senior Isaiah Shirley was selected to the defensive line portion of the North Carolina Shrine Bowl roster, one of just seven players from North Carolina nominated for that position.
Shirley is a 6-foot 2-inches, 240-pound standout defensive lineman for the Watauga Pioneers football squad (6-1, 2-0). Eight games into his senior season, Shirley has been unofficially credited with six sacks, nine tackles-for-loss, and 37 total tackles. Shirley has committed to play football at North Carolina State University.
Shirley said appreciates the accolades, mentioned a former player that provided inspiration, and see this as a chance to represent his squad as well as his community.
"I'm very honored, and I'm so grateful because when Anderson (Castle) got picked a few years ago, from that day on my goal was 'I want to be like Anderson.' And part of that is I have wanted to play in the Shrine Bowl," Shirley said. "I've worked at it and I've had my teammates pushing me, and I honestly couldn't (have) done it without my teammates and coaches. But I am also so thankful that it came to fruition. When I go down there and play in the Shrine Bowl, I'm going to be playing for my teammates, and for all of 828, for Boone."
The game has been postponed over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of the event was announced in mid-September earlier this year, and the rosters have now just recently been released. The Shriners, who run the organization and the event, state that the Bowl game is "the nation's oldest high school all-star game." The event highlights talented high school football players in North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as bring attention to the hospitals that The Shriners operate.
Shirley said he is excited to play with some of the best defensive linemen in North Carolina, instead of having to face them.
"I'm looking forward to play with my boy Semaj Turner from Reagan, he's committed to Duke. Also KJ Sampson, he's committed to FSU, and Jamaal Jarrett, he's committed to UGA," Shirley said. "To be able to play with all those guys, man I'm excited. Our D-line is going to be so good. And it will be nice to get to play with those guys instead of having to go against them."
Pioneers head coach Ryan Habich praised Shirley after the selection.
"This is now our third Shrine Bowl player, so you know I'm super excited for Isaiah Shirley to play in that game. Both Coach (Steve) Breitenstein and myself coached in the game in 2016, and it's just such a special game, to have the top 44 players from North Carolina all playing together in. So we feel very blessed to have a player playing in that game," Habich said.
The 86th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas exhibition game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Spartanburg, SC at Spartanburg High School, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.
North Carolina roster:
Quarterbacks
- Jaylen Alexander-Raynor, East Forsyth
- Joshua Jones, Westover
Running Backs
- K'Marion Baldwin, St. Pauls
- Luke Bailey, Providence
- Tralon Mitchell, Southern Nash
Receivers/Tight Ends
- Brock Chappell, Cardinal Gibbons
- Chris Culliver, Maiden
- Que'Sean Brown, East Forsyth
- Ja'Keith Hamilton, Shelby
- Kevin Concepcion, Chambers
- Brandon Sanders, South View
Offensive Linemen
- Sullivan Absher, South Point
- Roston Barber, Pinecrest
- Clinton Barlow, Charlotte Catholic
- Jake Crocker, Princeton
- Will Coats, Clayton
- Hayden Garner, Roanoke Rapids
- Reagan McCranie, Chase
- Sam Pendleton, Reagan
- Mark Tomljanvic, Providence
Defensive Linemen
- Russell Barnette, A.C. Reynolds
- Jamal Jarrett, Grimsley
- DeAndre Lynch, Rocky Mount
- Anthony Mebane, Southern Durham
- K.J. Sampson, New Bern
- Isaiah Shirley, Watauga
- Semaj Turner, Reagan
Linebackers
- Ben Cutter, East Lincoln
- Jaybron Harvey, Southern Durham
- Cahari Haynes, Burns
- Demoris Jenkins, North Mecklenburg,
- Will Rhodes, Williams
- Michael Short, Mallard Creek
- Angus Weaver, Polk County
Defensive Backs
- Tamarcus Cooley, Rolesville
- Clifton Davis Jr, Williams
- D.J. Hamilton, Mallard Creek
- Tashawn Jeter, R.J. Reynolds
- Trevell Jones, Northern Nash
- Nigel Lucas, Wake Forest
- Deshawn Stone, A.C. Reynolds
Athlete
- Coleson Fields, Heritage
Kicker/Punter
- Palmer Williams, Davie County
South Carolina roster:
Quarterbacks
- Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg
- Lanorris Sellers, South Florence
Running Backs
- Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork
- Marquez Spells Summerville
Receivers/Tight Ends
- Zion Agnew, Ridge View
- Tyler Brown, Greenville
- Zandae Butler, Wilson
- Mekhi Campfield, Lower Richland
- Elijah Caldwell, Northwestern
- Andrew Dantin, Spartanburg
- Suderian Harrison, Woodland
- Noah Jennings, Westwood
- Dez Mathis, Fort Dorchester
Offensive Linemen
- Markee Anderson, Dorman
- Jeremie Brown, Westside Greenville
- Cooper Campbell, Byrnes
- Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate
- DJ Geth, Dorman
- Jordan Knox, Northwestern
- Bryce Smith, Daniel
- Jaquawn Sprinkle, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- Andrew Threatt, Chesterfield
Defensive Linemen
- Nathan Johnson, Gaffney
- De’ Andre Jones, Fort Dorchester
- Shymeik Jones, Camden
- Chris Marable, Hilton Head Island
- Xzavier McLeod, Camden
- Monteque Rhames, Manning
Linebackers
- Cameron Avery, Cane Bay
- Christan Garland, Ashley Ridge
- Omari Jenkins, Timberland
- BrayShawn Littlejohn, Gaffney
- Mikey Rosa, Wando
- Cooper Zohner, Clover
Defensive Backs
- DJ Barksdale, South Pointe
- Landon Danley, Dutch Fork
- Zyeir Gamble, Sumter
- Michael Gillard, Myrtle Beach
- Michael Jenkins, Summerville
- Misun Kelly, Daniel
- Noah Quinn, Broome
- Thomas Williams, Powdersville
Kicker/Punter
- Daniel Deneen, St. James
Long Snapper
- Gannon Burt, Fort Mill
