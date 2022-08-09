BOONE — Pioneer football season will soon be back at Watauga High School, with all of the Friday night entertainment and excitement that comes along with it. The varsity group has won the Northwest Conference four times in a row now — with a fifth title in their sights.
In the 2021 season, the football program won all of their conference games — while only losing twice during the rest of the regular season — leading to a playoff berth.
Head coach Ryan Habich said he is excited that the current summer football camp has been more to his standards, after the previous two were effected by COVID-19 restrictions.
“Having a real offseason was really beneficial. Getting the kids in a weight room consistently from January all the way to August, seeing how the kids work before we got them in the summer,” Habich explained. “And then we had like 104 kids come throughout the summer at one point. So we had a very good attendance in the summer and that has carried over to this first week of practice.”
Despite the turnout, Habich’s experience taught him though that there is more than having just having athletes fit and practicing.
“We have a player unity council here, made up of seniors and some juniors, because I want all players on our team to take ownership and leadership in the program," Habich said. "I think it’s real important.”
Speaking of leaders on the team, three players that will be key cogs both on and off the field are Trey Thompson, Isaiah Shirley, and Eli Greene.
Thompson — a running back who ended last season with 135 carries for 929 yards and seven touchdowns — is ready to become more of a leader this year.
“I’m really trying to embrace my role as a senior. Really focusing on leadership and that type of stuff. Keeping everyone engaged,” Thompson said.
Of course Thompson notes he is not alone in putting in that hard work.
“My parents, they’ve dedicated a lot, they’ve sacrificed a lot. Taking me to college camps, picking me up and taking me to practice. And then, of course, any work I put in is for God. Always doing it for God to create a purpose,” Thompson said.
Shirley — a two-way player who garnered 59 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two passes defended and one recovered fumble last season — also credits God while noting a more earthly figure has helped him along the way.
“Joe Temple, he’s got me through all this recruiting stuff and helped guide me through all that. But really, I plan on doing it all for the Lord,” Shirley said.
Touching on the effort he has made, Shirley elaborated on the various ways coaches teach them.
“I’ve always been a hands on learner, and that goes with visual learner. So I love looking at film, getting coached up and going outside and doing it. That’s probably my best combination,” Shirley said.
The third player Habich highlighted was Eli Greene — primarily an offensive lineman who also puts in shifts at nose guard — who accumulated 6 tackles and 0.5 sacks last season. Greene knows that the hard work he puts in is critical is to sustaining offense and protecting his teammates.
“I care about my backfield, all the chemistry and everything. Getting to care about your backfield and quarterbacks, you want to block for them because you don’t want them to get hurt. Like missing a block assignment. Definitely you have got to care about your teammates,” Green said.
In addition to caring for his teammates, Greene talked about who he credits for his motivation and success as well.
“Definitely my parents, because they sacrifice, bring me to places, to practices and all that,” Greene said. “My mom for example would be at to work, and have to leave right afterwards and go straight to a game. I’m so grateful for that. And like Isaiah said, God has a big effect too.”
Coach Habich recognizes how difficult the last few years have been for students, and said that every year he provides a theme to his team for them to embody.
“This year the team name is Team Resilience,” Habich said. “They have learned the ability to stay in a fight and face life with all of its adversity and challenges. Embrace the heart, take on the hard work, stay with it, don’t give up so easily.”
A finalized roster for the coming season was not available at the time of publication.
Watauga High School football begins their season on Aug. 19 in an away game against TC Roberson. The team’s home opener is on Aug. 26 against Maiden.
