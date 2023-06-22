Pictured are members of the High Country Senior Softball League. Standing pictured left to right are Bert Valery, Robin Moorehouse, Skip Jones, Rick McCurry, Mike Melton, Jack Little, Bob Cherry, Ted Orr, Ted Pickell and Ramon Bosquez. Kneeling pictured left to right are Darrell McCurry, Furman Dabbs and Floyd Townsend.
HIGH COUNTRY — “For the love of the game.” That is the motivation to participate in the High Country Senior Softball league for dozens of men and women greater than the age of 60 who gather just to play for fun. The team practices and games are managed by Bert Valery and are held in various venues across the High Country.
Valery began searching for fellow softball enthusiasts six years ago and now schedules games with senior teams from Burnsville, Johnson City, Tenn., Ashe County and Hendersonville from April through September.
