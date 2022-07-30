WATAUGA — The second day of the 2022 Tar Heel Leagues state baseball tournament, hosted by the Watauga County Parks and Recreation, continued to provide a myriad of games for the community youth members to participate in.
All four divisions of the Watauga County teams (8U, 10U, 12U, and 15U) again sought to defend their home fields, as they played host to various teams from around the state of North Carolina.
In their second match of the weekend, Watauga County 15U's squared off against Johnston County. In an entertaining and hard fought game — with both teams facing elimination with a loss.
Scoreless through three-and-a-half innings, Watauga delivered two runs in the bottom of the 4th, to secure the lead. Watauga added two more runs apiece in both the fifth and sixth innings. Johnston County was only able to score twice in the sixth inning, meaning Watauga County wrapped up their first victory of the tournament 6-2.
Eli Hartley, Mac Norris, Daniel Jones, Mack Brown and Everett Gryder all contributed one hit apiece for Watauga. Garret McIntire and Ryker Otto each had two hits each, with both delivering one single and one double. On the scoresheet, Otto, McIntire, Gryder and Thomas Dieters had one run each, while Jones turned in two runs. Dieters, Jones, Brown, and Hartley supplied one steal each, while Gryder had two steals.
"We saw how we played our first game yesterday, and knew we could pick it up much better than that, and today we worked together much better as a team," catcher Thomas Dieters said.
Starting pitcher Kawame Carter added, "We definitely wanted to come back from that loss yesterday, and I felt good on the mound, and Coach Olson had some inspiring words in the third and fourth innings. After that, we just started coming around with the at-bats."
Dieters also credited the team's spectators for their support.
"My grandparents came from Morganton and my parents took days off from work to watch me play. Our families really help to support us and what we do," Dieters said.
During the game, Dieters forced three outs from throws behind home plate, with his defensive output crucial to clinching the win. Carter did not allow a single run when he had command of the mound.
Immediately following their victory, Watauga turned right back around onto the fields to face off against Dare County and lost 17-1, ending Watauga 15U's tournament run.
Elsewhere in the tournament, 12U Watauga County faced Washington as their opponent, who hail from Beaufort County. Washington secured a 25-0 victory, with Watauga 12U then playing again later in the day against Sandhills White, from Moore County. In the 12U squads second game of the day, Watauga players John Mills scored a home run, Beacher Clayman had one hit and Sam Marsh and Booker Claude each achieved a stolen base. Sandhills defeated Watauga 12-1.
The 10U Watauga squad drew Wilkes County, with both teams facing elimination with a loss. Chance Tripplett, Will Brinker, Cooper Greene and Kolton Nichols all delivered one hit in the game. Brinker, Greene and Michael Wade each scored one run. Tripplett, Greene and Wade each had a stolen base apiece, while Brinker had two steals. Wilkes County emerged as the winner, outscoring Watauga County 14-3.
In the youngest division of play in the tournament, Watauga County 8U’s played their second and final game of the tournament against Four Oaks, from Johnston County, NC. During the contest, Major West, Thomas Biles, River Banks, Henrick Morris, Joel Dredla, Aidyn Trout, Cade Prince and Gannon Jones all had one hit each, with Morris and Trout scoring one run apiece. Four Oaks won the game, 14-2.
The Tar Heel League 2022 State Tournament will continue throughout the remainder of the weekend. All Watauga County teams were eliminated on Friday from bracket play, but games will continue until Sunday.
