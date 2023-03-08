BOONE — After a 2022 season where the girls and boys Watauga High School track and field teams claimed a Northwest 3A/4A conference title, the Pioneer athletes aim to repeat the feat this year.
In addition to last year’s banners, the Watauga girl’s track squad is perhaps the most dominant in western North Carolina, winning 31 times since 1985 — only missing out on first place seven times over that 38-year span. Tacked on to that tally are four regional championships in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 2012. The last time that the Pioneer girls failed to win their conference was in 2009.
The boys track program are similarly talented, securing 19 conference banners since 1978, and eight out of the last 12.
Faith Watson, Caroline Beach-Verhay, Klaus Best and Jonathan Lutabingwa will all be important upperclassmen on the track teams this season.
Watson — a senior who will compete for the girls team in sprint, relay and jump events — is optimistic that the combination of quality coaching and up-and-coming younger athletes will lead to even greater success.
“Our coaches are really good about making sure that we don’t downplay our opponents,” Watson said. “With this being Coach Neff’s first year, a lot of stuff has changed. I think it’s probably going to be one of our best seasons that we’ve had in the past couple of years as far as track goes.”
Watson sees an adventurous spirit in the younger athletes on the team.
“There’s definitely a lot more of the younger classes than when I was in the underclassmen group,” Watson said, “and it’s great to see them trying all sorts of different events...doing a bit of everything to see what they like.”
With the girl’s team so dominant in the conference, Beach-Verhay is a versatile harrier who knows the team needs challenges to guard against complacency.
“Before conference, it is nice when we have bigger meets where there is more competition for us,” Beach-Verhay explained. “And within a team dynamic, like inside of a relay team, it’s good to change it up and see what works best for the team, to push ourselves and see where we can get to.”
Best knows that the boy’s team will have some stiff competition and is aiming to push his own personal records.
“Alexander Central always has some really good runners,” Best said, “but hopefully we can make it two years in a row that we’ve outright won the conference. As for me, I want to PR in long jump, that’s a big goal of mine. I’ve been doing long jump for four years and I PR’d my sophomore year, so I haven’t really improved much, but this year I want to get close to 20 feet.”
Lutabingwa suffered an elbow injury in football, but that hasn’t stopped the senior from returning to action as a shot put specialist. Lutabingwa enjoys the technical aspects of his chosen spring sport.
“You really have to do what your coaches tell you to do and get your technique down,” Lutabingwas said, “because technique is the biggest thing you have to learn in order to succeed in this kind of event. And I want to try and do better at regionals than I did last year because last year, I didn’t perform as well as I wanted to.”
With a proven program and hard-working seniors, the Pioneers seem primed to have a good chance to repeat as conference champs.
Watauga track and field will open their season at a three-team away meet on March 8 at Freedom High School, starting 4:30 p.m. The first home track and field event for the Pioneers is set for April 5.2023 Watauga Pioneers Girl’s Track and Field Roster
- Gwendolyn Anderson (Sr.)
- Bri Anderson (Sr.)
- Darla Bachman (Fr.)
- Lucy Bachman (Jr.)
- Maggie Barnes (So.)
- Jane Beach-Verhey (Fr.)
- Caroline Beach-Verhey (Sr.)
- Moriah Bollman (Sr.)
- Whitley Brinker (So.)
- Sadie Buchanan (So.)
- Olivia Burroughs (Jr.)
- Marion Campbell (So.)
- Savanna Canter (Fr.)
- Hadley Carpenter (So.)o
- Rachel Cathey (Jr.)
- Abigail Clark (Fr.)
- Somerlyn Cole (So.)
- Bailey Collins (Fr.)
- Korbel Cook (Jr.)
- Piper Corey (Fr.)
- Breeana Critcher (So.)
- Ava Curtis (So.)
- Kaitlyn Darner (So.)
- Ava Doty (So.)
- Caroline Farthing (Sr.)
- Callie Finch (So.)
- Natalie Fitch (So.)
- Olivia Foskey (Jr.)
- Annie Fowler (So.)
- Iyla Freed (Fr.)
- Leah Gaydon (Fr.)
- Alyssa Graham (So.)
- Kayla Graham (Jr.)
- Meggin Gunnell-Beck (Jr.)
- Madeline Hays (Sr.)
- Esther Jobe (Fr.)
- Natalie Johnston (So.)
- Riley Kesler (Fr.)
- Laurel Kiker (Sr.)
- Kora Knight (Fr.)
- Anna Koontz (Fr.)
- Sophia Kop (Fr.)
- Olivia Kop (Jr.)
- Sophia Law (Fr.)
- Mia Grace Llibre (So.)
- Sydney Marsh (So.)
- Emmerson Martin (Jr.)
- Sullivan McAulay (Sr.)
- Julia McKinney (Fr.)
- Sydney Moretz (Fr.)
- Laurel Mortensen (So.)
- Raelin Nolan (Jr.)
- Anna Norris (Fr.)
- Addison Parker (So.)
- Emma Pastusic (Fr.)
- Elizabeth Pearce (So.)
- Abigail Pitts (So.)
- Montana Rattler (Fr.)
- Bryanna Reed (Fr.)
- Andriana Rink (Sr.)
- Vivi Rushing (Jr.)
- Kara Schneider (So.)
- Mea Sellers (Jr.)
- Faith Shack (Jr.)
- Penelope Shack (Fr.)
- Sara Smith (So.)
- Ellary Smith (Jr.)
- Lucy Soucek (So.)
- Maggie Souza (Jr.)
- Virginia St. Clair (Sr.)
- Courtney Starke (Fr.)
- Lily Stough (Fr.)
- Montgomery Taylor (So.)
- Sydney Townsend (Fr.)
- Kylah Vaugh (Fr.)
- Faith Watson (Sr.)
- Naomi Wellenstein (Fr.)
- Sofia Wells (Fr.)
- Annie Willis (Fr.)
- Hadleigh Windish (So.)
- Marley Woolard (Fr.)
- Leila Zwetsloot (Jr.)
2023 Watauga Pioneers Boy’s Track and Field Roster
- Collin Anderson (Jr.)
- Garrett Bagley (So.)
- Elijah Bailey (Sr.)
- Klaus Best (Sr.)
- William Bradbury (So.)
- Lucas Brown (Sr.)
- Owen Canu (Jr.)
- Doyle Casey (Fr.)
- Creed Casner (Jr.)
- Wesley Coatney (Jr.)
- Levi Coffey (Fr.)
- Brayden Collins (Jr.)
- Nathanael Cox (Sr.)
- Jake Crosswell (So.)
- Jake Crymes (Fr.)
- Davis Crymes (Jr.)
- Maxwell DePriest (Sr.)
- Caleb Dewey (So.)
- Micah Duvall (Jr.)
- Grayson Elliott (Jr.)
- Charles Gough (So.)
- Kees Greene (Fr.)
- Alex Gremmell (So.)
- Carson Gunnell-Beck (So.)
- Matthew Habich (So.)
- Joshua Hamilton (Sr.)
- Mason Harris (Fr.)
- Elijah Healy (Fr.)
- Haines Heistand (So.)
- Cole Horine (Sr.)
- Carlton Horine (Sr.)
- Riley Huddleston (Jr.)
- Davis Hunt (Sr.)
- Mitch Jasper (Fr.)
- Sawyer Kennedy (So.)
- Miles Kimbrough (Fr.)
- Samuel Krueger (Fr.)
- Clayo Kulczyk (So.)
- Charles Langley (So.)
- Matthew Leon (Fr.)
- Brady Lindenmuth (Fr.)
- Jonathan Lutabingwa (Sr.)
- Michael Makdad (Fr.)
- AJ McAulay (Fr.)
- Taj McMann (Fr.)
- Patrick Mellon (So.)
- Mike Menchu-Yax (So.)
- James Merschat (Fr.)
- Caspian Miller (So.)
- Francisco Miranda-Aponte (Jr.)
- Julian Miranda-Aponte (Fr.)
- Grant Morrison (Sr.)
- Cameron Nance (Fr.)
- Samuel Nixon (Jr.)
- Jonah Norris (So.)
- Omolade Oguntoyinbo (Jr.)
- Miles Page (Jr.)
- Nyle Peays (Fr.)
- Silas Powell (Fr.)
- Josiah Railey (So.)
- Samuel Rex (So.)
- Callan Riordan (So.)
- Curtis Sevensky (So.)
- Landon Smith (So.)
- Kai Suyao (Sr.)
- Elliott Taft (Fr.)
- Trey Thompson (Sr.)
- Owen Tincher (So.)
- Nicholas Turnmire (So.)
- Raffaell Vazquez (Jr.)
- Joey Veno (Sr.)
- Ezekiel Walker (Fr.)
- Kyle Williams (Fr.)
- Luke Wilson (Fr.)
- Jonah Zerucha (So.)
- Calvin Zwetsloot (Fr.)
2023 Watauga Track and Field Schedule
Wed 3/8
- South Caldwell, Freedom Away @ Freedom 4:30
- Fri 3/10 Track Out — Meet Under the Lights Away @ CCS 4:30
- Wed 3/15 Ashe, Hibriten Away @ Hibriten 4:30
- Wed 3/22 South Caldwell, Hibriten Away @ Hibriten 4:30
- Sat 3/25 Spartan Invitational Away @ SC 9
- Wed 3/29 South Caldwell, Alexander Central Away @ AC 4:30
- Sat 4/1 CW Porter Relays Away @ Hibriten 9
- Wed 4/5 Alexander Central, Ashe, Freedom Home @ WHS 4:30
- Fri-Sat 4/7-4/8 All American Track Classic Away @ Spring Valley 4:30p.m./9a.m.
- Wed 4/19 Alexander Central, Ashe Away @ Ashe 4:30
- Sat 4/22 Carolina Distance Carnival (Dist/Throwers Only) Away @ Weddington 9
- Sat 4/22 Blue Ridge Classic Away @ TBD 9
- Wed 4/26 NW Conference 9th/10th Meet Home @ WHS 4:30
- Fri 4/28 Six Rivers Relays Away @ Science Hill 4:30
- Wed 5/3 NW3A/4A Conference Meet Away @ Ashe 2
- Sat 5/13 4A West Regional Meet Home @ WHS 9
- Sat 5/20 4A State Meet Away @ TBD
