BOONE — After a 2022 season where the girls and boys Watauga High School track and field teams claimed a Northwest 3A/4A conference title, the Pioneer athletes aim to repeat the feat this year.

In addition to last year’s banners, the Watauga girl’s track squad is perhaps the most dominant in western North Carolina, winning 31 times since 1985 — only missing out on first place seven times over that 38-year span. Tacked on to that tally are four regional championships in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 2012. The last time that the Pioneer girls failed to win their conference was in 2009.

