WHS softball team photo 2023.jpeg

The 2023 Watauga Pioneers softball team: Kailyn Braswell, Lilli Taylor, Dagan Newsome, Michelle Kleman, Chloe Wilson, Elizabeth Watson, Elisa Presnell, Jordin Greene, Abby Cole, Rilea Wike, Kara Brooks, Jayden Arnette, Rachel Wagoner, Katie Jo Matheson, Eriana Fidler, Lilla Heath, Julie Matheson and Marlene Alcaraz-Galan. The Pioneers are coached by April Yandle, Ashlyn Castle, Brittany Maggard and Ben Maggard.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball team have been practicing, and are ready for another season in the highly competitive Northwest 3A/4A Conference.

The Pioneers have compiled a relatively young squad for the 2023 season, with only one senior on the team — Rilea Wike. Seven juniors are featured on the roster along with eight sophomores and two freshmen to round out the team.

