BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball team have been practicing, and are ready for another season in the highly competitive Northwest 3A/4A Conference.
The Pioneers have compiled a relatively young squad for the 2023 season, with only one senior on the team — Rilea Wike. Seven juniors are featured on the roster along with eight sophomores and two freshmen to round out the team.
The regions surrounding Watauga are filled with top-end softball talent, and Pioneer conference rivals include perennial powerhouses Alexander Central and South Caldwell. Last season, Watauga softball finished in fifth place in the NWC with an overall record of 4-19, going 3-7 in conference play.
“If you look at our record, I don’t think it’s a good reflection of the team we had last year,” Watauga softball head coach April Yandle said. “We only had four wins, but we had a stacked schedule. Alexander Central and South Caldwell are formidable opponents. Hibriten is on the rise and Ashe has been improving a lot too. We also played West Wilkes and North Buncombe last year, both had very dominant pitching.”
Yandle continued, saying, “Our team was super young last year — we had only two seniors and one junior, so almost our entire team were freshmen or sophomores. For how young the team was, how little experience they had playing together because of their ages and COVID, and the fact that our schedule was so stacked, our record was not a good reflection of how we performed, and that’s what we’re building on this year.
Yandle said the main goal is to compete in every game and to walk on that field and know they “deserve to be on the field as a team.”
“We may not win, we may get run-ruled, but it’s not going to be because we gave it away — you’re going to have to take it from us,” Yandle said. “Some of our other team goals are to build teamwork, communication and mental toughness and if we improve those, play a little cleaner defense and score more runs, then that’s going to translate naturally into more wins.”
The last time Watauga softball claimed a conference title was in 1982. However, senior Rilea Wike is undeterred, and is ready to help lead her team as a captain this season.
“I’ve been playing softball for about 14 years now,” Wike said. “My dad got me into it. He actually played in softball tournaments all up and down the East Coast, and ended up winning some championships in slowpitch, too.”
“The goal I think is really just becoming one force as a team,” Wike said, “working on communication and just really becoming one group instead of a bunch of individuals. With the girls we have this year, I think it’ll work out pretty well.”
Wike and other older players on the roster have stepped up to help Yandle with the younger athletes.
“I’ve been seeing a lot of progress with the two or three new freshmen we have. On the first day on tryouts, you could tell they really had no guidance but since then us upperclassmen have been helping them quite a bit. And Coach (Yandle) does a great job with that too, she just has an overall good vibe. A lot of coaches tend to be way too intense and can ruin sports for players, but April doesn’t do that.”
With a reloaded roster, the Pioneers will look to make some noise in a crowded conference this season, and will look to improve upon last year’s fifth place conference finish.
Watauga softball will open their season in an away game at Wilkes Central High School on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. The Pioneers’ home opener is set for Thursday, March 2 against the Surry Central Golden Eagles at 6 p.m.
2023 Watauga Pioneers Softball Roster
Returners
- No. 2 Kailyn Braswell (So.)
- No. 3 Lilli Taylor (Jr.)
- No. 4 Dagan Newsome (Jr.)
- No. 5 Michelle Kleman (Jr.)
- No. 7 Chloe Wilson (So.)
- No. 9 Elizabeth Watson (So.)
- No. 12 Elisa Presnell (Jr.)
- No. 13 Jordin Greene (So.)
- No. 18 Abby Cole (Jr.)
- No. 22 Rilea Wike (Sr.)
- No. 23 Kara Brooks (Jr.)
- No. 24 Jayden Arnette (So.)
Newcomers
- No. 1 Rachel Wagoner (Jr.)
- No. 6 Katie Jo Matheson (So.)
- No. 8 Eriana Fidler (So.)
- No. 10 Lilla Heath (Fr.)
- No. 15 Julie Matheson (So.)
- No. 21 Marlene Alcaraz-Galan (Fr.)
2023 Watauga Softball Schedule (subject to change)
- (denotes conference game)
- Tues 2/28 Wilkes Central Away 5:30 p.m.
- Wed 3/1 Surry Central Home 6 p.m.
- Fri 3/3 Allegheny Away 6 p.m.
- Mon 3/6 Starmount Away 6 p.m.
- Tues 3/7 Surry Central Away 6 p.m.
- Wed
3/8
- Wilkes Central Home 6 p.m.
- Wed 3/15 Allegheny Home 6 p.m.
- Fri 3/17 Polk County Home 5:30 p.m.
- Tues 3/21 South CaldwellAway 6:30 p.m.
- Thurs 3/23 Patton Away 6 p.m.
- Fri 3/24 Alexander CentralAway 6 p.m.
- Tues 3/28 HibritenHome 6 p.m.
- Fri 3/31 FreedomHome 6 p.m.
- Tues 4/4 AsheAway 6 p.m.
- Wed 4/5 Starmount Home 6 p.m.
- Thurs 4/6 South CaldwellHome 6 p.m.
- Tues 4/18 Alexander CentralHome 6 p.m.
- Wed 4/19 East Burke Home 6 p.m.
- Fri 4/21 HibritenAway 6 p.m.
- Tues 4/25 FreedomAway 6 p.m.
- Fri 4/28 Ashe(Senior Night) Home 6 p.m.
- Mon — Fri 5/1 — 5/5 Conf. Tourney @ Alexander Away TBD
