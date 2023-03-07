WHS girls soccer team photo 2023.jpeg

The 2023 Watauga Pioneers girl’s soccer team: Laurel Kiker, Katie Durham, Georgia Parker, Maya Nelson, Samantha Bertrand, Holly Needham, Sophia Masaid, Lucy Willis, Lucy Walker, Sydnee Bryant, Morgan Flynt, Kate Sears, Rylee Mitchell, Savannah Duvall, Charlotte Cuthbert, Ananda Verling and Ellee Bishop. The Pioneers are coached by Chris Tarnowski, Ellie Prim, Sarah Drennan, Trish Hughett and Brad Douglass.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BOONE — With 12 returning players and six seniors, the 2023 Watauga Pioneers girl’s soccer team aim to defend their share of the Northwest 3A/4A Conference title.

The Pioneers tied for first place in the NWC last season, matching a 9-1 conference record with the Hibriten Panthers. Watauga did have slightly better overall results, going 16-4-0 (win-loss-tie) while Hibriten finished (16-5-1).

