BOONE — With 12 returning players and six seniors, the 2023 Watauga Pioneers girl’s soccer team aim to defend their share of the Northwest 3A/4A Conference title.
The Pioneers tied for first place in the NWC last season, matching a 9-1 conference record with the Hibriten Panthers. Watauga did have slightly better overall results, going 16-4-0 (win-loss-tie) while Hibriten finished (16-5-1).
Cementing their spot at the top of the division last year, Watauga led in goals scored (49) and fewest goals allowed (4), while Hibriten was second-best in both categories (33 and 5). Out of the mere five goals the Panthers allowed in conference play, Watauga scored three of them.
The Pioneers are far from a one-hit wonder though, having either taken s share of the conference title or outright won it in four of the last six completed seasons.
This season, Watauga returns a good amount of their roster despite graduating seven seniors since the last time the team took the field. New captains Katie Durham (Jr.) and Maya Nelson (Sr.) are undiscouraged by the turnover, and are instead excited for the challenges of the upcoming season.
“I want to beat St. Stephen’s next time we play them,” Durham said, “and I want to be conference champions and beat Hibriten too. They’re gonna be really good again. Last year, we were co-conference champions with Hibriten and that was really frustrating.”
“My No. 1 thing would be beating Hibriten,” Nelson said. “It’s my senior year and I’m not going to get to play them again. So I don’t want to leave losing to them, especially since I think we were the better team last year. I would also like to beat St. Stephen’s again, and finally I want to get past the second round of the playoffs. We usually get stuck there.”
Despite being a senior, Nelson said she is looking forward to what will be only her second “normal” soccer campaign.
“Last year was really the first season I had without COVID interrupting it,” Nelson said, “and I really liked it. It was fresh and new, being in a new conference and playing new teams that we wouldn’t normally play, like Hibriten, and having new rivalries rather than the ones we’ve had for a while.”
Durham and Nelson have been around the game for a long time, and both truly appreciate the plethora of experience and teaching that Watauga’s coaches provide them with, and head coach Chris Tarnowski and assistant coach Trish Hughett were singled out by the duo.
“Coach T (Tarnowski) teaches us that, as a player, you always have the opportunity to be involved in what happens on the field,” Nelson revealed. “Not a lot of teams or coaches allow you to have a say in what’s happening and allow you to be involved in the decisions.”
Durham added, “(Tarnowski) also brings the mindset that even if you don’t play as much as other people, you’re still bringing something to the table. Most coaches don’t do that, but he makes you know that you’re bringing something to the table whether you play the whole game or five minutes.”
“Trish (Hughett) is our hype-man,” Durham said. “She definitely focuses on that. No other coach I’ve ever had focuses more on hyping you up than she does.”
Nelson agreed, saying, “Trish brings a mental aspect to the game that not many other coaches can bring.”
The Pioneer squad has already kicked off their season, playing their home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 28 with a battle against beloved foes in the St. Stephens Indians, narrowlu losing 3-2.
Watauga were missing a couple of multi-sport athletes that evening, as Laurel Kiker and Kate Sears were battlinh with the Charlotte Catholic Cougars in the fourth round of the 4A basketball playoffs that night.
Kiker began the year as the favorite to start in goal for the Pioneers, but freshman goalkeeper Rylee Mitchell turned in an excellent performance.
In her first ever competitive high school contest, Mitchell faced the vaunted Indians attackers, who were spearheaded by 2022 All-State forward Juliette Hessong. In spite of the trying circumstances Mitchell held her own as she recorded several saves and distributed to her outfield effectively.
“We’ve got a lot of new additions this year,” Tarnowski said, “and then versus St. Stephens, we had a lot of people playing in their first games. Our freshman goalkeeper, a sophomore center back and another at center-mid, and then most of our bench is underclassmen too. So it’s a unique mix of youth and experience, and it’ll take time to get that chemistry and to figure out how they’re going to mesh together, but it will come with more game time.”
Watauga scored early in the first half by pressuring the Indians backline, forcing a defender into making an errant back pass that went by the St. Stephens goalie. Elsewhere, Nelson scored a powerful shot that took a deflection off an Indian defender and ricocheted into the net.
However, Hessong and company plied their trade on the other end, as St. Stephen snuck two past Mitchell in the front end of the game to make it 2-2 at the intermission.
The Pioneers did their level best to add more to their tally in the second half, but the Indians came out on top instead as Hessong scored her second to give the visitors the 3-2 to spoil Watauga’s home opener.
Watauga 2
St Stephens 3
2023 Watauga Pioneers Girls Soccer Roster
Returners
- No. 0 Laurel Kiker (Sr.)
- No. 3 Katie Durham (Jr.)
- No. 4 Georgia Parker (Jr.)
- No. 7 Maya Nelson (Sr.)
- No. 8 Samantha Bertrand (Jr.)
- No. 9 Holly Needham (Sr.)
- No. 10 Sophia Masaid (Sr.)
- No. 12 Lucy Willis (Jr.)
- No. 13 Lucy Walker (Sr.)
- No. 18 Sydnee Bryant (Jr.)
- No. 19 Morgan Flynt (So.)
- No. 23 Kate Sears (So.)
Newcomers
- No. 1 Rylee Mitchell (Fr.)
- No. 2 Savannah Duvall (Sr.)
- No. 6 Charlotte Cuthbert (Jr.)
- No. 17 Ananda Verling (So.)
- No. 24 Ellee Bishop (So.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.