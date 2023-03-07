2023 whs girls lacrosse team photo.jpg

The 2023 Watauga Girl’s Lacrosse team: Aidan Stroud, Ava Foreman, Barrett Davis, Chloe Ellis, Jiada Ballard, Juliet Eagels, Juna Gersonde, Kalina Parvanova, Karla Ruiz Alegria, Kasity Coffee, Katie Kriley, Kennedy Moore, Laci Ward, Larcen Berry, Lillie Hining, Lilly Farley, Macyn Farrington, Maddie Ellis, Natalie Combs, Rachel Ingram, Savannah Barnett and Sydni Carmichael. The Pioneers are coached by Julia Harrison.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BOONE — Returning a host of experienced athletes, the Watauga Pioneers girl’s lacrosse team is aiming to build upon last years tie-finish for last place within the Mountain Foothills Conference.

Watauga lacrosse faces different regular-season opponents than the rest of the sports at the high school, with a division containing: T.C. Roberson, Asheville, St. Stephens, Hickory, Patton and Watauga.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.