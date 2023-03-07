BOONE — Returning a host of experienced athletes, the Watauga Pioneers girl’s lacrosse team is aiming to build upon last years tie-finish for last place within the Mountain Foothills Conference.
Watauga lacrosse faces different regular-season opponents than the rest of the sports at the high school, with a division containing: T.C. Roberson, Asheville, St. Stephens, Hickory, Patton and Watauga.
The Pioneers girl’s lacrosse program lay claim to only one banner — a conference title from 2010 when they were in a difference conference alignment.
In 2022, Patton and Watauga tied for last place in the conference with identical 1-9 records, although the Pioneers won two non-conference games to go 3-10.
Watauga has already matched their win total from last season, as the Pioneers won their season opener against the Patton Panthers away on Feb. 28, by a count of 11-3.
Head coach Julia Harrison is in her fourth year as head coach at Watauga, and this season Harrison leads a crew of intrepid and studious pupils.
“This year I have seen a lot more commitment in this group,” Harrison said, “and I would say a lot more excitement about the sport and learning it. We have to teach them a brand new sport and suddenly they’re playing varsity teams who have played for a while. So we build up our players confidence in their ability before they get on the field against those scary good teams.”
“It is very difficult, we don’t have a JV squad, so we’re all smashed into one lovely little team,” Harrison joked. “And then we go play much more advanced teams who have JV to help develop. So sometimes our players, they’re just picking up a stick this season and they have to go and play a big scary game. But I am very, very proud of how we’re doing this season. Even the brand new players are picking it up pretty quickly.”
Team leaders Madelyn “Maddie” Ellis and Aiden Stroud spoke after the team got their first win of the season against the Panthers.
Ellis is a midfielder and a team captain, who saw her fellow athletes rise to the occasion in their opener.
“I am just extremely proud of all my teammates, truly I am,” Ellis said. “I was actually nervous before the game because we have a lot of new people, and I was worried they would be nervous too. But they actually did so well, and I’m very proud of them for that. I’m most proud of Jiada (Ballard), our goalie. It was her first game ever and she was absolutely stellar.”
During the victory over Patton, midfielder Stroud delivered an assist.
“It was such a tough game and we were just so deep into it,” Stroud said. “I cut in from the top right and sent a pass to Juna and she scored. We’re always cutting, constantly on attack, so if we ever see that open man, we’re trying to pass to her.”
Now 1-1 on the season, Watauga will next face off against the St. Stephens Indians on Thursday, Mar. 9 in a home game, with start time set for 5 p.m.
2023 Watauga Pioneers Girls Lacrosse Roster
No. 1 Kasity Coffee
No. 2 Juliet Eagels
No. 3 Natalie Combs
No. 4 Sydni Carmichael
No. 5 Kalina Parvanova
No. 6 Aidan Stroud
No. 7 Maddie Ellis
No. 8 Macyn Farrington
No. 9 Juna Gersonde
No. 11 Savannah Barnett
No. 12 Kennedy Moore
No. 13 Karla Ruiz Alegria
No. 14 Lilly Farley
No. 15 Rachel Ingram
No. 22 Larcen Berry
No. 23 Katie Kriley
No. 25 Laci Ward
No. 26 Chloe Ellis
No. 27 Barrett Davis
No. 28 Ava Foreman
No. 29 Lillie Hining
No. 30 Jiada Ballard
2023 Watauga Pioneers Girls Lacrosse Schedule (subject to change)
