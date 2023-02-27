BOONE — The 2023 Watauga Pioneers boy's tennis team are set to begin their season soon, and will be looking to repeat as Northwest Conference champions after claiming the title in 2022.
The Pioneers have quite a successful tennis program, with the boys team finishing as conference champs on 25 different occasions, dating back to 1969. Watauga girl's tennis is equally dominant, winning their conference in 27 seasons since 1977.
This year the Watauga boy's tennis roster returns five of their six starting position players from the 2022 season, in which Watauga went 12-2 overall and were an undefeated 10-0. As such, Pioneers head coach David Peeler believes his athletes are primed for another strong season.
"Since we only lost one guy from last year," Peeler said, "and Hibriten lost two, Ashe lost their No. 1, and Freedom and others in the rest of the conference lost big guys too. I just lost one guy that was tit-for-tat with our No. 1 this year, either one could have played the first position on any given day. So I don't think the conference will be as hard as it was last year. If I had to guess a team that will push us, it will be either Ashe or Hibriten."
Returning starters Steele Neely, Bryant Carroll and Cody Talton are eager for the start of the spring season. Neely mentined how appreciative he is of Peeler's guidance.
"Coach Peeler has just been really flexible about our schedules," Neely explained, "and he's really nice and caring and just a really good coach. He pushes us, but like, he's not too hard on us either. I kind of wish I had him for all four years to build a greater connection with him."
Meanwhile, Carroll enthusiastically awaits the challenges of the season, knowing that he will face better competition now that he has moved up a position or two in the lineup.
"I have definitely played better when under pressure and also when I play against better talent rather than people that are lower level," Carroll said, "because I tend to stoop down and play down to the level of my opponent."
Talton is looking forward to a couple regional foes again this year.
"Ashe last year, I had a good match with them," Talton said, "so I am hoping to play well and defeat them again. And then Hickory, they are the one big one I would like to beat this year."
Peeler pointed out that putting his team up against challenging opponents is one of the best ways to develop and improve Watauga's play.
"(Hickory) are not in our conference, but we play them because they're very good. And it makes our guys better, even if it means sometimes getting beat playing against other teams who are really good."
With six new faces on the roster — including five freshmen — Peeler and Neely are heartened by the turnout, and are hopeful that the less experienced players will develop and have a chance to rotate into the starting positions.
"I think they are picking up their new talents pretty well," Neely said, "Coach (Phillip) Artus has been really helpful with that. They're learning everything quickly, which is good, and we've seen a good turnout from them too."
"If the first six take care of business, then we'll let the younger guys play the doubles matches. And usually that's what happens. Out top guys usually take care of business, and win at least five of the six singles matches, and so we really don't even have to worry about playing for points in doubles."
After bringing nearly the entire top-end of the roster back, as well as welcoming a cadre of freshmen to the squad, the Pioneer boy's tennis team aim to repeat as conference champs in 2023 — and beyond.
Watauga boy's tennis squad will open their season at home by hosting the Avery County Vikings on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 4 p.m, and will begin conference play on Mar. 14 in a home match against South Caldwell.
In addition to David Peeler, Watauga boy's tennis is coached by Phillip Artus and Cary Davenport.
2023 Watauga Pioneers Tennis Roster
Returners
Steel Neely (Sr.)
Cody Talton (So.)
Stryker Ward (Jr.)
Sullivan Trexler (So.)
Bryant Carroll (Jr.)
Newcomers
Elias Holland (Jr.)
Logan Bartok (Fr.)
Harrison Gnatt (Fr.)
Devon Benedetti (Fr.)
Oliver Powell (Fr.)
Jaxson Marsh (Fr.)
2023 Watauga Boy's Tennis Schedule
(* denotes conference game)
- Wed 3/1 Avery Home 4:00 PM
- Mon 3/6 Elkin Away 4:00 PM
- Tues 3/14 South Caldwell* Home 4:00 PM
- Thur 3/16 Alexander Central* Home 4:00 PM
- Fri 3/17 Hickory* Home 4:00 PM
- Tues 3/21 Hibriten* Away 4:00 PM
- Thur 3/23 Freedom* Away 4:00 PM
- Tues 3/28 Ashe* Home 4:00 PM
- Thur 3/30 South Caldwell* Away 4:00 PM
- Fri 3/31 Hickory Away 4:00 PM
- Tues 4/4 Alexander Central* Away 4:00 PM
- Thur 4/6 Hibriten* Home 4:00 PM
- Tues 4/18 Freedom* Home 4:00 PM
- Thur 4/20 Ashe* Away 4:00 PM
- Tues 4/25 NW4A Tennis Tourney Home 1:00 PM
- Wed 5/3 Rd 1 Dual Playoffs TBD TBD
- Fri-Sat 5/5-5/6 Individual Regional Tounrament Away TBD
