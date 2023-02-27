WHS boys tennis 2023.jpeg

The 2023 Watauga boy's tennis roster, in no particular order: Steel Neely, Cody Talton, Stryker Ward, Sullivan Trexler, Bryant Carroll, Elias Holland, Logan Bartok, Harrison Gnatt, Devon Benedetti, Oliver Powell and Jaxson Marsh.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BOONE — The 2023 Watauga Pioneers boy's tennis team are set to begin their season soon, and will be looking to repeat as Northwest Conference champions after claiming the title in 2022.

The Pioneers have quite a successful tennis program, with the boys team finishing as conference champs on 25 different occasions, dating back to 1969. Watauga girl's tennis is equally dominant, winning their conference in 27 seasons since 1977.

